Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 15-21 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Vestige Concept Gallery Amber Aguirre’s “Catastrophe,” part of F**KING IT UP at Vestige Concept Gallery

Thu., Sept. 15



ART • IRL



Give a F**K about rad art? Don’t miss the latest exhibit at Vestige Concept Gallery, showcasing the work of 30 local and national artists. F**KING IT UP celebrates the “strange and unconventional,” with about 40 f**ked-up pieces of various mediums on display from Bob Freyer, Amber Aguirre, Sam Tippet, and more. 4-8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 2. 5417 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free.

Fri., Sept. 16

MUSIC • IRL

A Taste of Jazz Party at Downtown’s August Wilson African American Cultural Center kicks off the Pittsburgh International Jazz Fest with musical performances by Vanisha Gould Quartet, Brett Williams, Laurin Talese, and Frank Lacy Quarter, plus a jam session by Orrin Evans. Keep the party going on Saturday and Sunday as the fest moves to South Side’s Highmark Stadium, featuring concerts from stellar jazz musicians including Melissa Aldana, Dan Wilson Quartet, Butcher Brown, Samara Joy, Ledisi, and more. 9:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 18. Various locations. $47.25 for Taste of Jazz. $45-100 for Saturday or Sunday. $85-180 for weekend pass. pittsburghjazzfest.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Glass Center Janusz Pozniak at Art on Fire

PARTY • IRL

Get your hands on the hottest glass art at the Pittsburgh Glass Center’s Art on Fire celebration and auction at The Maverick by Kasa hotel. Funds from the auction will help keep the Glass Center’s educational programs free and accessible to the public. Items for sale include pieces from Janusz Pozniak, an internationally renowned glass artist whose work organizers describe as “pushing the boundaries beyond form and function.” Can’t go to the auction in person? Bid on one of the 100 pieces online before the event. 6-11 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $150. pittsburghglasscenter.org

Sat., Sept. 17



MUSIC • IRL



Show your love for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra during their Symphony of Bridges Gala Concert, part of the organization’s largest fundraising night of the year. Embrace the hypnotic sounds of violinist Joshua Bell as he returns to Heinz Hall, joining conductor Manfred Honeck in performing the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto. Money raised helps support the PSO’s Learning and Community Engagement programs, which help more than 50,000 children and adults each year. 8 p.m. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $50-100.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the artist Artwork from Steve Alexis at Does it Rain Diamonds on Neptune?

ART • IRL

Challenge your views on the functionality of abstract artwork when 38A Gallery presents Does it Rain Diamonds on Neptune?, a solo exhibition by Pittsburgh-based artist Steve Alexis. Curated by Tara Fay Coleman, the exhibit aims to create a space between paintings and sculptures without clearly defining the boundaries of each medium. Using unique display techniques and materials, Alexis invites viewers to question their sense of self and become absorbed in the experience of his new work, described as “combining pattern making with a layering of elements.” 6-8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 19. 5929 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Free. Search “Does it Rain Diamonds on Neptune” on Facebook

STAGE • IRL

Think of it as a more sophisticated version of The Little Mermaid. The Pittsburgh Opera presents Rusalka, the Czech take on Hans Christian Andersen’s much-loved fairy tale, swapping in a water nymph for the famous mermaid. But like Ariel in the classic tale, Rusalka (played here by soprano Sara Gartland) falls in love with a prince (Jonathan Burton) and gives her voice to a witch (Marianne Cornetti) in order to also become human. Performed at the Benedum Center, the opera will be sung in Czech, with English texts projected above the stage. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 25. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $7.50-162.50. pittsburghopera.org

click to enlarge Photo: Dan Norman for Minnesota Opera Rusalka at The Pittsburgh Opera

FILM • IRL

Ready your kazoos: The Three Stooges are coming to the big screen at the Harris Theater. Laugh with a crowd at Moe, Larry, Curly, and Shemp’s mishaps and antics across six of their classic shorts. Consider yourself a Three Stooges expert? Die-hard fans can try their luck at trivia and win prizes. Pittsburgh Magazine movie critic Sean Collier will host the event. 7:30 p.m. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org

Sun., Sept. 18



FEST • IRL



Polish Hill residents and non-locals alike are invited to the annual 2022 Polish Hill Arts Festival. Hosted by the Polish Hill Civic Association, the event will take place outdoors on Brereton and Dobson streets. Peruse the work of 30 local artisans at the artist market, listen to live music, and chow down on food from a variety of vendors. Polish delicacies such as haluski and kielbasa will be provided by the nearby Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. 12-8 p.m. Brereton and Dobson streets, Polish Hill. Free.

KIDS • IRL

Don your princess dresses and head to Riverview Park for Gemini Theater’s Fairytale Festival. The outdoor fundraiser, taking place at the Riverview Park Activities Building, celebrates 25 years of the local children’s theater company with carnival games, crafting, a unicorn, food, dancing, a petting zoo, and more. 3-6:30 p.m. Riverview Park Activities Building, 142-182 Riverview Ave., North Side. $5-1,000. geminitheatercompany.thundertix.com

Mon., Sept. 19



SUMMIT • IRL



The most comprehensive anti-hate conference is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this month. The Eradicate Hate Global Summit unites leaders and experts from around the world to discuss ending all forms of hate-fueled violence. Born from the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in 2018, the Summit is dedicated to finding and implementing solutions for extremist hate. Attendees can expect to hear speakers from a variety of sectors, such as academia, journalism, government, business, and nonprofit. 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Continues through Wed., Sept. 21. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $150.

Tue., Sept. 20



MUSIC • IRL



Feeling kind of blue? Get your groove on to the latest Uptown Jazz Series event at the PNC Recital Hall. This year’s Jazz Series theme is “This and That,” a “concert-by-concert” theme aimed to showcase a diverse spread of genres. Presented by Duquesne University, the show will spotlight the talent of a septet of current jazz students at The Mary Pappert School of Music. The students will be led by Jazz Studies Program Director and lauded saxophonist Mike Tomaro. Check out their music before they’re the next big thing. 7:30 p.m. 408 Magee St., Downtown. $10.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Yash Mittal Mac Star McCusker at the Union Project

Wed., Sept. 21



EVENT • IRL



The Union Project, which celebrates the arts through classes, studio visits, and more, has undergone multiple changes over the last few years, including new staff and new facilities. Now, the public will have the opportunity to see the nonprofit’s work up close during an Open House that will showcase recent improvements and demonstrate how the space is currently serving the community. Learn more about a new courtyard space, meet with Union Project staff and representatives from Preservation Pittsburgh, and more. 4-6 p.m. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. Free.