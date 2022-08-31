Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 1-7 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Catherine Aceto Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks

Thu., Sept. 1



MUSIC • IRL



The

started over 60 years ago in Chicago, and was quickly followed by an annual convention that has served as a gathering for polka musicians and fans for generations. The

will take place this year right outside of Pittsburgh at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Cranberry. The event begins with a kick-off party at the

with a performance by Western Pennsylvania’s “hottest polka band” Mon Valley Push.

ART • IRL

Everyone, regardless of religious beliefs, can appreciate The Call of Beauty at The Port, a Capuchin Franciscan ministry in Lawrenceville. The group exhibition features five artists from the Pittsburgh region and beyond who, according to The Port website, created original works that “draw from the Beaux-Arts masters, Renaissance color and feeling, the shadow and form of the baroque, the inspiration of medieval illumination and chant, and the modern simplicity of color and line.” Learn more during this Artists Forum event. 7-9 p.m. Continues through Oct. 8. 3620 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. portpgh.com/exhibit

Fri., Sept. 2



MARKET • IRL



Join your fellow punks for a day of shopping when

hosts the

. Organized by the Pittsburgh-based vintage seller Cöbra & Cakes, the event features over 20 punk vendors selling art, leather goods, tattoos, and more. Refresh your wardrobe, buy some cool artwork, or get some new ink at this unique gathering.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Lord of the Rings festival at Row House Cinema

FILM • IRL

You shall not pass on this opportunity to see the Lord of the Rings trilogy on the big screen during a festival at Row House Cinema. See the classic J.R.R. Tolkien books come to life through director Peter Jackson’s hit films, all while enjoying themed food and beer specials. Those less than enthused by Jackson’s troubled take on The Hobbit can also see a seven-hour fan edit of the three films that serve as a prequel to LOTR. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., Sept. 8. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-34. rowhousecinema.com

COMEDY • IRL

Canadian comedian Kurtis Conner will go from YouTube to the stage when he brings his tour to the Byham Theater. Conner boasts a massive following online and has translated his comedic chops into his 2016 album Cuppla Jokes. He also puts a humorous spin on current topics as the host of the Very Really Good podcast. See him live along with guests Jacob Sharpe and Dean Hebscher. 7 p.m. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $69.50-85.50. trustarts.org

Sat., Sept. 3

EVENT • IRL



The

will celebrate 50 years of fighting for social justice in Pittsburgh with a free outdoor party in

.

includes live music by Sunni Leilani and Ananga Martin, the May Day Marching Band, Guaracha, and others. There will also be a fashion show and an open mic, kid-friendly activities, food by Revival Chili and El Rincon Oaxaqueño trucks, and more.

STAGE • IRL

Experience one of the bard’s most magical plays when Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Director Jennifer Tober leads the production of this classic tale, which follows a group of unsuspecting humans who become entangled in a conflict between a fairy king and queen. The play will take place in various Pittsburgh parks, starting with Frick Park and moving on to Highland Park, Westinghouse Park, and Schenley Plaza. 2 p.m. Continues through Sat., Sept. 25. Beechwood Blvd. and Nicholson St., Squirrel Hill. Free. pittsburghshakespeare.com

Sun., Sept. 4



FEST • IRL



Find your center during the

at

. Founded by Pittsburgh musicians and wellness groups, the event offers a full day of entertainment, food, and activities. An event description says that this year, proceeds from the event will be shared “with youth enrichment resources” throughout the city of Pittsburgh.

BURLESQUE • IRL

Make your brunch extra spicy with a burlesque performance by the Velvet Hearts! troupe. The EVERYTHING GOES! Burlesque Variety Brunch at The Bridge Music Bar boasts “sizzling hot and nutritious performances” by Alana Trinity, Bettie Wylde, Luscious D, and others, along with “hearty yet zany crowd interaction and games.” Viva Valezz will serve as emcee. 12 p.m. Doors at 11 a.m. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10-40. thebridgemusicbar.com



Photo courtesy of Britsburgh Britsburgh Festival

Mon., Sept. 5



FEST • HYBRID



Pittsburgh Anglophiles, get ready for afternoon teas, beer tastings, live theater, and more during the

. Taking place at various locations throughout the city, the annual event celebrates British culture and history. See Shakespeare performed at Hartwood Acres, try an ale at East End Brewing Company, learn about Britain’s war heroes during a special panel discussion, and more.

Tue., Sept. 6



MUSIC • IRL



Pittsburgh Cultural Trust continues its programming at the

with internationally renowned vocalist

. The soulful songstress, who has also appeared at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival and with the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra, among many other local events, will show off her talent during a special outdoor performance.

Wed., Sept. 7



OUTDOORS • IRL



Reel in some fun when

presents another round of

. The regular event invites fishing enthusiasts to the North Side for an afternoon of casting into the Allegheny River to catch bass, carp, catfish, and more. No prior fishing experience is needed for this all-ages event. A Fishing Skills Instructor will also be on-site, so participants 16 years or older will not require fishing licenses.