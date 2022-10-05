Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 6-12 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Practical Magic

Thu., Oct. 6

THEATER • IRL

Fall has just begun, but the Benedum Center will have you thinking about the winter season with the live stage adaptation of Disney’s Frozen. The PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh production will have you and the whole family singing along to all the songs from the film’s award-winning soundtrack, and weave in some new ones for good measure. Join Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and all the rest of your favorite characters for a magical time. 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 16. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $32-137. trustarts.org





FILM • IRL

Things get witchy at The Oaks Theater when the venue pairs the film Practical Magic with beer. The screening and tasting event focuses on the 1998 film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as two small-town sisters trying to break the curse that has plagued their magical family for generations. Sample some new brews as you enjoy this off-beat romantic cinematic treat. 6:30 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $8. theoakstheater.com





Fri., Oct. 7

DANCE • IRL

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre kicks off its 2022-2023 season with Storytelling In Motion at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The program is described as highlighting “innovative, thought-provoking and athletic performances,” including a piece inspired by the music of composer Claude Debussy and Helen Pickett’s “The Exiled,” which centers around three strangers destined to spend eternity together. Audiences can also expect the world premiere of a new work by PBT’s principal dancer Yoshiaki Nakano. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 9. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $29-117. pbt.culturaldistrict.org





THEATER • IRL

Kelly Strayhorn Theater will expand the representation of Puerto Rican playwrights with a new work by its Freshworks resident artist Alyssa Velazquez. A release describes It is from her these seeds are sown as a “mango-infused story about second generation Latinx family building, personal desires, and mother daughter relationships.” Don’t miss your chance to see this “deeply personal exploration of gender, pregnancy, autonomy, and choice.” 8 p.m. Continues on Sat., Oct. 8. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $10-25. kelly-strayhorn.org





Sat., Oct. 8

TALK • IRL

If you’re a fan of prestigious HBO drama series, you can’t fuggetabout In Conversation with The Sopranos at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. The event welcomes three cast members from the celebrated show, live and on stage. See Steve Schirripa, Vincent Pastore, and Michael Imperioli (Bobby Bacala, Big Pussy, and Christopher, respectively) at this one-of-a-kind event. 8 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $34.75-79.72. librarymusichall.com





EVENT • IRL

Learn from the experts when the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village welcomes curious crowds for Archaeology Day. Presented as part of Pennsylvania Archaeology Month, the event invites archaeologists from the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology to present lectures and identify artifacts, all of which will be accompanied by demonstrations of prehistoric technology. Fans of body art will appreciate this year’s theme, “Tattooing and Other Forms of Body Alteration: Expressions of Self & Status,” which examines the tattooing practices of Native Americans and Europeans. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella. Included with regular admission. heinzhistorycenter.org

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Frick Park

Sun., Oct. 9

MUSIC • IRL

Music, shopping, and philanthropy collide during the Women Who Rock pop-up at the Mall at Robinson. Enjoy live acoustic music and self-care activities relating to women’s health care and beauty. Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event will serve to raise awareness about the disease. Presented as part of the lead-up to the big Women Who Rock benefit concert taking place on Sat., Oct. 15 at Stage AE. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 100 Robinson Centre Drive, Robinson. Free. shoprobinsonmall.com





Mon., Oct. 10

LIT • IRL

Bottlerocket Social Hall and White Whale Bookstore join forces to present a reading for authors Sadie Dupuis and Michael DeForge. Better known as the frontwoman of the band Speedy Ortiz, Dupuis will read from Cry Perfume, her new book of lyrical poetry. DeForge, a Canadian artist, will present Birds of Maine, his illustrative novel about a post-apocalyptic, post-human utopia populated by winged residents. 7-8 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. whitewhalebookstore.com/events





Tue., Oct. 11

OUTDOORS • IRL

Find peace in Pittsburgh’s urban green spaces when Venture Outdoors presents the first of its Finding Calm Within – Nature Walk Series. Led by Sara Feley, described by Venture Outdoors as a “somatic, relationship oriented psychotherapist,” the two-mile-long hike strives to provide a space for positive self-reflection in the calming nature of Frick Park. Be sure to dress appropriately for this mild- to moderately-paced walk in the fall chill. The Finding Calm Within sessions will continue through Nov. 8. 7-8:30 a.m. 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Oakland. $10. Registration required. ventureoutdoors.org





Wed., Oct. 12

THEATER • IRL

A Tony Award-winning classic returns to the stage when Pittsburgh Public Theater presents its production of A Raisin in the Sun at the O'Reilly Theater. Directed by Timothy McCuen Piggee, the celebrated work captures the Black experience in America by following the Youngers, a tight-knit family in 1950s Chicago. The drama, written by Black playwright Lorraine Hansberry, originally debuted on Broadway in 1959 and has since been revisited in various forms, including a 1961 screen adaptation starring Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, and Louis Gossett, Jr. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 30. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. ppt.org