Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 27-Nov. 2 | Pittsburgh City Paper

IRL = In Real Life event; VIRTUAL = Streaming or Online-only event; HYBRID = Mix of In Real Life and Online event



Thu., Oct. 27

LIT • IRL

The Pittsburgh Contemporary Writers Series will host a reading from acclaimed writer Dantiel W. Moniz’s debut short story collection, Milk Blood Heat. Inspired by Moniz’s home state of Florida, the book tells stories that, according to her website, “contemplate human connection, race, womanhood, inheritance, and the elemental darkness in us all.” Stay after the reading, taking place at the Frick Fine Arts Auditorium, to hear Moniz talk about her work in a Q&A and conversation. 7:30-9 p.m. 650 Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. pghwriterseries.pitt.edu

Fri., Oct. 28

EVENT • IRL

The first ever PGH Rebuilding Fest at the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center will provide resources for home repairs and renovations. Designed for low-income homeowners on a budget, experts will be on hand to point you in the right direction for your next home improvement project. Hear live music from Ferdinand the Bull and the James Johnson Jazz Trio and sip beer from GoodLander and Allegheny City Brewing while you plan your new cabinet color. 5 p.m. 1852 Enoch St., Hill District. Free. facebook.com/rebuildingtogetherpittsburgh

COMEDY • IRL

Katherine Blanford brings her self-described “human Golden Retriever presence” to Bottlerocket Social Hall. Her comedy ranges from raucous nannying stories to tales of awkward brunch encounters. She just released her debut album, Salt Daddy, earlier this year, which topped the iTunes comedy charts. Offstage, you can hear Blanford on the podcast Cheaties, where she pokes fun at stories of infidelity from her life. She’s hot off a spot on The Tonight Show, so see her now before she blows up. 9 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $20. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sat., Oct. 29

DRAG • IRL

Check out the debut stand-up show from “America’s favorite southern redhead.” Taking place at the Byham Theater, Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets promises a fun time that will have you “walking into your new self with a bang.” From country music to UFO encounters, Dixie Longate looks back on the past two years of the pandemic and the breakfast vodkas we drank to make it through. Plus, buy a Meet and Greet ticket and you’ll get to chat with the “Tupperware lady” herself. 2 and 8 p.m. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $49-59. pittsburghclo.org

EVENT • IRL

Whether you’re returning to your childhood passion or an avid collector, Brick Fest Live at the Monroeville Convention Center has you covered on all your LEGO needs. A celebration of all things LEGO, the event will feature valuable sets for sale, life-sized models on display, and hands-on zones perfect for kids. Add on to a Guinness World Record-setting mosaic and check out live performances from LEGO enthusiasts from around the world. Tickets are selling out fast, so don’t wait to grab yours. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 30. 209 Mall Blvd, Monroeville. $20-40. brickfestlive.com/2021-2022

Sun., Oct. 30

MUSIC • IRL

Check out the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s new set of keys at the Steinway Debut with Yefim Bronfman at Heinz Hall. Guest musician Yefim Bronfman will debut the venue’s new Steinway concert piano with a rendition of Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 22.” The show will be accompanied by the debut of Swedish composer Rolf Martinsson’s “Open Mind” and Jean Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 2,” both led by music director Manfred Honeck. 2:30 p.m. $600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20-97. pittsburghsymphony.org

EVENT • IRL

Take it all the way to eleven during the Carnegie Science Center’s Laser Stranger Things show. Expect dazzling laser displays of the show’s hit ‘80s soundtrack, featuring songs like “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, and recreations of famous scenes from the past four seasons. Enjoy the show from the comfort of your seat without worrying about Vecna breathing down your neck. 4 p.m. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $8. carnegiesciencecenter.org/liveshows/laser-shows

Mon, Oct. 31

KIDS • IRL

Get spooky with the whole family at Pittsburgh Children’s Museum. Halloween Fun at the Museum offers a full day off activities to keep kids entertained, such as spider weaving, creepy calligraphy, glow-in-the-dark screen printing, and story time with “silly stories about our feelings.” Don’t forget to come in costume. Children and families in their best scary wear will receive 10% off at the museum café, a chance to enter a museum gift basket raffle, and a discount in the museum store. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. $16-18. pittsburghkids.org

Tue., Nov. 1

FILM • IRL

Row House Cinemas spotlights classic and contemporary Polish movies with Pittsburgh Polski Film. Five Polish films, three of which will be making their Pittsburgh debut, are a part of the lineup. Fill in your movie knowledge blind spots with films like Europa Europa, Agnieszka Holland’s acclaimed 1990 WWII drama starring a pre-Before Trilogy Julie Delpy. For a more offbeat pick, check out EO, a 2022 drama told through the eyes of an itinerant donkey. Showtimes vary. Continues through Nov. 4. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10-12. rowhousecinema.com

ART • IRL

The new exhibition at the University of Pittsburgh’s University Art Gallery explores the work of a transgender artist in Greer Lankton: Science Fictions. Lankton, whose lifelike sewn dolls have been a permanent collection at the Mattress Factory since 1996, created a legacy of artwork that explores worlds beyond the male-female binary. The exhibit highlights the ways Lankton “probed myths of sex and gender” through the sculptures and drawings she constructed throughout her career. Continues through Dec. 9. 104 Schenley Dr., Oakland. Free. uag.pitt.edu

Wed., Nov. 2

MAGIC • IRL

Blink and you’ll miss The Enchanted Cards of Buenos Aires, a new show by Henry Evans at Liberty Magic. Nicknamed “Argentina’s merry magician” on his website, Evans’ original card routines have earned him shows and competition prizes across the world. Part of Liberty Magic’s “Focus on Argentina Series,” the event marks the show’s American premiere. Come experience the magic firsthand and expect a closing “magical feat only attempted once before in American history.” 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 4. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org