Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 20-26 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of BOOM Concepts Artwork by Camerin "Camo" Nesbit at Black on Black Love

Thu., Oct. 20



Presented by BOOM Concepts,

at

explores the ways love manifests within the Black community, and, as the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website puts it, how it is “shared, extended, created, embraced, honored, interpreted, and protected.” The exhibition will showcase Black artists across all fields, including photography, painting, sculpture, and more. Check out photographer Dominick McDuffie’s series

, pottery from Marce Nixon-Washington, and other works.

Fri., Oct. 21

Looking for that perfect vehicle to get you on the road? The

at the

allows you to browse two acres of overstock recreational vehicles. The event features a wide selection of RV styles and types, with special offers and prices for attendees. The super sale also features RV accessories and services. Attendees can receive expert advice from the industry’s top representatives and buy their next RV on the spot. Booths for exhibitors are also still available.

ART • IRLSALE • IRL

FILM • VIRTUAL

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens continues its monthly Virtual Environmental Film Series with The Scale of Hope, a documentary about Molly Kawahata’s mountaineering expedition in the Alaska Ridge. The film follows Kawahata as she tries to discover more useful — and hopeful — individual solutions to climate change through her trip. After the film, expert Mary Ann Steiner will discuss ways to organize climate-change action on a community level. 7 p.m. Free. RSVP required. phipps.conservatory.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Ronnie Marmo Ronnie Marmo in I’m Not a Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce

Actor

received the blessings of Kitty Bruce to play her father, the late Lenny Bruce. Now, Pittsburgh audiences can see Marmo in

, described as chronicling “the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time.” Marmo takes the stage at

to play Bruce who, before his death in 1966, challenged prejudices at the time and fought for freedom of speech.

Sat., Oct. 22

Join conductor Kellen Gray and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for the

concert at

. Back after a two-year hiatus, the night, hosted by Kendra Ross and Garfield Lemonius, will celebrate dynamic contemporary artists. Experience the world premiere of the multimedia piece “As I Please” and two PSO solo debut performances, as well as music created to animate a mural by local artists.

THEATER • IRLMUSIC • IRL

FILM • IRL

The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge goes to Giallo for Jump Cut Roadshow’s late-night screening of Deep Red. The 1975 Italian film, known for its signature gore and iconic Goblin score, follows a pianist and reporter as they try to solve the murder of a famous psychic, all while being hunted by a mysterious killer. Grab a beer from the on-site Abjuration Brewing and get ready for a classic example of a horror sub-genre. 10:30 p.m. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8. jumpcuttheater.org

Sun., Oct. 23

will satisfy all your vinyl, CD, and cassette needs during its

. The New Kensington record store and hardcore basement venue recently expanded its selection beyond metal, punk, and hardcore to include other genres like jazz and indie rock. Stay open-minded: you might discover your new go-to Pittsburgh polka band while searching for that original-press Kreator CD. And if all that crate-digging leaves you hungry, check out Voodoo Brewing’s Halloween-themed vegan food and craft fair two blocks over.

MUSIC • IRL

THEATER • IRL

The Pittsburgh Savoyards, a semi-professional, community-based, nonprofit theater company, continues its 85th season with its own take on a Gilbert and Sullivan show. In The Sorcerer, the town of Ploverleigh is thrown into chaos when a sorcerer's love potion makes every villager fall in love with the first person they see. Difficult decisions must be made to break the spell and set things right. Audiences are invited to enjoy a live performance or buy access to a livestream version of the production. 2:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 30. 3579 Masonic Way, Ross Township. $25. pittsburghsavoyards.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of James Gallery “Suburbia III” by Joyce Werwie Perry

Mon. Oct. 24

Colonizers just couldn’t leave anything well-enough alone. That’s the gist of historian and author

’s book

, a harrowing account of how Brits Richard Burton and John Hanning Speke were recruited to map the headwaters of Africa’s Nile River. What followed was a years-long journey rife with illness, betrayal, and death. Hear more about this tale when Millard appears at Carnegie Music Hall as part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures.

Tue., Oct. 25

Check out two new exhibitions in one venue at

.

showcases 10 regional and national artists linked by their unusual techniques, such as Katy Mixon, who etches into her dried oil paintings with wood carving tools. Ground yourself

, which features the work of Joyce Werwie Perry, who paints traditional subjects like families and landscapes but eschews convention by applying her paint with knives.

Wed., Oct. 26

What do you get when you mix a Hitchcock masterpiece, a juicy spy novel, and add a dash of Monty Python? You get

, a production by the

. Staging at the

,

follows a man with a boring life who encounters a woman claiming to be a spy. Murder, mystery, and a nationwide manhunt ensue, all of which lead to a death-defying finale. This Tony Award-winning show has over 150 characters, all played by a cast of four actors.

LIT • HYBRIDART • IRLTHEATER • IRL