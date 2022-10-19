Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 20-26 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Oct. 20
ART • IRL
Presented by BOOM Concepts, Black on Black Love at 820 Gallery explores the ways love manifests within the Black community, and, as the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website puts it, how it is “shared, extended, created, embraced, honored, interpreted, and protected.” The exhibition will showcase Black artists across all fields, including photography, painting, sculpture, and more. Check out photographer Dominick McDuffie’s series Here to Bloom, pottery from Marce Nixon-Washington, and other works. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through January 2023. 820 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
Fri., Oct. 21SALE • IRL
Looking for that perfect vehicle to get you on the road? The RV Liquidation Super Sale at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center allows you to browse two acres of overstock recreational vehicles. The event features a wide selection of RV styles and types, with special offers and prices for attendees. The super sale also features RV accessories and services. Attendees can receive expert advice from the industry’s top representatives and buy their next RV on the spot. Booths for exhibitors are also still available. 3-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 23. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5, free for kids 6 and under. pittrvshow.com
FILM • VIRTUAL
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens continues its monthly Virtual Environmental Film Series with The Scale of Hope, a documentary about Molly Kawahata’s mountaineering expedition in the Alaska Ridge. The film follows Kawahata as she tries to discover more useful — and hopeful — individual solutions to climate change through her trip. After the film, expert Mary Ann Steiner will discuss ways to organize climate-change action on a community level. 7 p.m. Free. RSVP required. phipps.conservatory.org
Actor Ronnie Marmo received the blessings of Kitty Bruce to play her father, the late Lenny Bruce. Now, Pittsburgh audiences can see Marmo in I’m Not a Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce, described as chronicling “the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time.” Marmo takes the stage at Byham Theater to play Bruce who, before his death in 1966, challenged prejudices at the time and fought for freedom of speech. 8 p.m. Continues on Sat., Oct. 22. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $42.50-65. trustarts.org
Sat., Oct. 22MUSIC • IRL
Join conductor Kellen Gray and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for the Duquesne Light Co. Lift Every Voice concert at Heinz Hall. Back after a two-year hiatus, the night, hosted by Kendra Ross and Garfield Lemonius, will celebrate dynamic contemporary artists. Experience the world premiere of the multimedia piece “As I Please” and two PSO solo debut performances, as well as music created to animate a mural by local artists. 8 p.m. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25. pittsburghsymphony.org
FILM • IRL
The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge goes to Giallo for Jump Cut Roadshow’s late-night screening of Deep Red. The 1975 Italian film, known for its signature gore and iconic Goblin score, follows a pianist and reporter as they try to solve the murder of a famous psychic, all while being hunted by a mysterious killer. Grab a beer from the on-site Abjuration Brewing and get ready for a classic example of a horror sub-genre. 10:30 p.m. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8. jumpcuttheater.org
Sun., Oct. 23MUSIC • IRL
Preserving Record Shop will satisfy all your vinyl, CD, and cassette needs during its Record Fair. The New Kensington record store and hardcore basement venue recently expanded its selection beyond metal, punk, and hardcore to include other genres like jazz and indie rock. Stay open-minded: you might discover your new go-to Pittsburgh polka band while searching for that original-press Kreator CD. And if all that crate-digging leaves you hungry, check out Voodoo Brewing’s Halloween-themed vegan food and craft fair two blocks over. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. Free. preservingrecordshop.com
THEATER • IRL
The Pittsburgh Savoyards, a semi-professional, community-based, nonprofit theater company, continues its 85th season with its own take on a Gilbert and Sullivan show. In The Sorcerer, the town of Ploverleigh is thrown into chaos when a sorcerer's love potion makes every villager fall in love with the first person they see. Difficult decisions must be made to break the spell and set things right. Audiences are invited to enjoy a live performance or buy access to a livestream version of the production. 2:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 30. 3579 Masonic Way, Ross Township. $25. pittsburghsavoyards.org
Mon. Oct. 24LIT • HYBRID
Colonizers just couldn’t leave anything well-enough alone. That’s the gist of historian and author Candice Millard’s book River of the Gods, a harrowing account of how Brits Richard Burton and John Hanning Speke were recruited to map the headwaters of Africa’s Nile River. What followed was a years-long journey rife with illness, betrayal, and death. Hear more about this tale when Millard appears at Carnegie Music Hall as part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures. 7:30 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $10-18. Virtual passes also available. pittsburghlectures.org
Tue., Oct. 25ART • IRL
Check out two new exhibitions in one venue at James Gallery. Different Strokes showcases 10 regional and national artists linked by their unusual techniques, such as Katy Mixon, who etches into her dried oil paintings with wood carving tools. Ground yourself In the Moment, which features the work of Joyce Werwie Perry, who paints traditional subjects like families and landscapes but eschews convention by applying her paint with knives. Continues through Dec. 2. 413 South Main St., West End. Free. jamesgallery.net
Wed., Oct. 26THEATER • IRL
What do you get when you mix a Hitchcock masterpiece, a juicy spy novel, and add a dash of Monty Python? You get The 39 Steps, a production by the University of Pittsburgh Pitt Stages. Staging at the Henry Heymann Theatre, The 39 Steps follows a man with a boring life who encounters a woman claiming to be a spy. Murder, mystery, and a nationwide manhunt ensue, all of which lead to a death-defying finale. This Tony Award-winning show has over 150 characters, all played by a cast of four actors. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 30. 4301 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-25. play.pitt.edu