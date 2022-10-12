Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 13-19 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Netflix My Octopus Teacher, part of Waterfest at Row House Cinema

Thu., Oct. 13

MUSIC • IRL

Eclectic folk musician Vida Chai presents a “musical exploration” of her new album Somewhere Strange at New Hazlett Theater. Chai, whose music ranges from rock to indie to Americana, recorded the album during lockdown in 2020. Combined with choreography from Kaila Carter, Chai promises to create a “musical meditation” that “explores the complexity of isolation and companionship during an evolutionary time.” Stop by for the 11 a.m. show on Friday for free admission through RADical Days. 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $20-30. newhazletttheater.org

PARTY • IRL

Drink, dance, dine, and decompress at Intermission, a party hosted by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. As part of its Artful Happy Hour Series, the AWAACC invites 21-and-older guests to dress in stylish attire and partake in a night of good music, food, drinks, and art. Tour the galleries and chill on the patio while enjoying live music from guest DJs, as well as crafted cocktails from the cash bar, complimentary spirit tastings, and hors d’oeuvres prepared by visiting chefs. 6 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. awc.culturaldistrict.org

FILM • IRL

Row House Cinema celebrates the 50-year anniversary of the Clean Water Act with a special double feature. Presented as part of the American Society of Civil Engineers Pittsburgh’s Clean Water Festival, Waterfest will include screenings of the hit Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher and Dark Waters, a 2019 drama about a major environmental lawsuit. Learn more about water issues on Sat., Oct. 15 when ASCE Pittsburgh presents the Clean Water Festival at Millvale Riverfront Park. 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12.57. rowhousecinema.com

Fri., Oct. 14

LIT • VIRTUAL

Check out a virtual reading on one of poetry’s oldest forms — the sonnet. White Whale Bookstore celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Penguin Book of the Sonnet, an anthology that collected more than 600 of the world’s finest sonnets. The reading will feature the book’s editor Phillis Levin and guests Bruce Bond, Molly Peacock, Marilyn Nelson, and Jason Schneiderman for a discussion of the art form’s history. 7-8 p.m. Free. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

THEATER • IRL

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center will enchant audiences with its production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Into the Woods. The two-act show follows a long list of Grimm fairytale characters as they learn the consequences of their wishes, as well as what it means to live happily ever after. Originally debuted in 1987, the award-winning production has been revived multiple times and saw a big-screen adaptation in 2014. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 16. 1 Lincoln Park, Beaver. $18-25. lincolnparkarts.org

Sat., Oct. 15

FILM • IRL

Have any old home movies? Bring your 8mm, Super 8mm, and 16mm reels to Pittsburgh Home Movie Day where they can be properly inspected by moving-image archivists. Film owners can drop off their reels for inspection between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or view projected films made by other folks in the region. Pittsburgh Home Movie Day was made possible through a partnership between the Harris Theater and the Film & Media Studies Program at the University of Pittsburgh. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. facebook.com/hmdpgh2019

EVENT • IRL

Learn more about the Steel City at the Historic Pittsburgh Fair on the second floor of the Carnegie Library in Oakland. Pittsburgh personality Rick Sebak will kick off the event with a Questions and Curiosities segment followed by an exploration of the library’s historical resources, a scavenger hunt, and historical tours. There will also be a panel discussion with the Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians on how to fix accessibility barriers in libraries. 1-4 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegielibrary.org

EVENT • IRL

Get ready for a good cry when Golden Age Beer Co. hosts another round of Sad Karaoke. Hosted by Matthew Buchholz and Andrea Laurion, Sad Karaoke III: The Saddening encourages guests to sing their favorite maudlin tunes within a certain set of rules (no irony, be earnest, and be respectful). If you ever wanted to bawl your way through Adele or Simon and Garfunkel, now is the time. 6 p.m. 337 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead. Free. goldenagebeer.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Westmoreland Museum of American Art “Saying Prayers” by Horace Pippin, part of Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art

Sun., Oct. 16

ART • IRL

One of the most comprehensive looks at autodidactic artists comes to the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. A press release describes Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America as the first exhibition examining how self-taught artists working between 1927 and 1950 “succeeded in the mainstream art world due to evolving ideas about American identity, inclusion, and national character in art.” Organized by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Ga., the 60-piece collection includes works by John Kane, Horace Pippin, and Anna Mary Robertson Moses, aka Grandma Moses. Continues through February 2023. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Free. thewestmoreland.org

DRAG • IRL

Bring your lucky charms and competitive spirit to Drag Bingo at Trace Brewing. The event combines the classic game with a show by Pittsburgh drag queens and ball callers Scarlet Fairweather and Calipso. Play four games for $20, daubers included. Conveniently pre-order a ticket online or buy one at the door before trying Trace’s craft beers. 6:30 p.m. 4312 Main St, Bloomfield. $20. facebook.com/tracebrewing/events

Mon., Oct. 17

THEATER • IRL

Throughline Theater presents a staged reading of a new play for its Steel City Spotlight Series. Written by Melannie Taylor and directed by Sarah McPartland, Teaira Whitehead is described as following three young people as they face the integration of their city’s schools and the sudden disappearance of their friend. This play is a “story of finding yourself while being blinded by a sea of red and blue lights.” 7:30 p.m. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $5-10. throughlinetheatre.org

Tue., Oct. 18

MUSIC • IRL

As the weather grows colder, BNY Mellon Presents: JazzLive moves from the outdoor Backyard space to the intimate Liberty Magic. The 70-seat theater space will showcase Staciawa Abbott, a local vocalist described by WZUM Jazz Pittsburgh as performing a “wide variety of material in the jazz genre with seasoned soulfulness and sophistication.” All fall JazzLive performances will take place in Liberty Magic. 5-7 p.m. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Ed Gregory Shawn Barker as Johnny Cash

Wed., Oct. 19

MUSIC • IRL

Walk the line to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall for The Man In Black: A Tribute To Johnny Cash. Performer Shawn Barker transforms into the late country star for a one-of-a-kind show that has been performed over 1,000 times in 12 countries. A press release touts Barker’s ability to recreate Cash’s “baritone voice” and “spot-on mannerisms” as he plays hits like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “A Boy Named Sue,” and “Ring of Fire,” all with a full backing band. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $25-45. librarymusichall.com