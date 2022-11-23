Pittsburgh's top events: Nov. 24-30 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: David Herington Skegss

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLEThis is your final day to experience the originaltrilogy in stunning 4K at. See, andon the big screen and relive the story of Rebel forces doing battle with Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. With such a large screen and higher definition, maybe now you can finally determine if Han really did shoot first.COMEDY • DOWNTOWNwelcomes Bob Rudenborg and Jon Marek for. The hosts of the Pittsburgh-based, LGBTQ-hosted, weekly podcast will once again present a night of improv, stand-up, games, and more with musician Bryan Adams, comedian Zach Funk, Alexa Schwartz, Jeremiah Ion, and more.MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLEtraveled all the way from Australia to perform across the northeastern United States, including a gig at. Described in a release as producing a “riotous punk/garage/psych rock sound” reminiscent of Oh Sees, PUP, Ty Segall, and Jeff the Brotherhood, Skegss consists of singer/guitarist Ben Reed, bassist/guitarist/vocalist Toby Cregan, and drummer Jonny Lani. Listen to their recently released singles “Stranger Days” and “December,” and their 2020 album Rehearsal before heading to the show.THEATER • SOUTH SIDEpresents Anna Ziegler’s, described as a “mysterious new drama that puts a magnifying glass on the complications of love across generations and what it means to be happy.” Directed by Colette Robert, the show cuts between the 1970s and present-day to follow Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli, who have just entered into an arranged marriage, and Abe and Julia, an author and movie star who shares a secret flirtatious correspondence behind their spouses’ backs.FILM • MCKEES ROCKSpays tribute to an unlikely movie star when it screensat. The 1982 Filipino spy movie features the late Weng Weng, a little person who became one of the country’s most popular film actors. See him play a secret agent who works for the Manila branch of Interpol in this exploitation cult gem.MUSIC • OAKLANDRapper-singerbrings histo the. The Florida music act has released several albums, includingand, both of which landed on the Billboard charts. He will be joined by rapper Toosii and singer Mariah the Scientist during his Pittsburgh stop.KIDS • DOWNTOWNDon your best royal attire for a new show at thehighlights more than 30 Disney songs, including “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” all sung by professional actresses who portrayed Disney princesses on Broadway. The show also promises to immerse the audience in “pure Disney magic” with larger-than-life animations and theatrical effects.MUSIC • DOWNTOWNThecontinues atwith a performance by. Described on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website as “the newest band to present their fantastic jazz stylings to Pittsburgh,” the group includes David Throckmorton on drums, John Shannon on guitar, and Jeff Grubbs on bass.LIT • OAKLANDThewill host best-selling authorfor a night celebrating her latest work. The book continues a series focused on Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, a Canadian detective with a knack for solving murders. In this latest chapter, he and his associate investigate a case involving a pair of grieving siblings, a long-dead stone mason, and something hidden behind the wall of an attic room. Marie Benedict will lead a discussion with Penny during this event.