Pittsburgh’s top events: May 5-11

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the artist Eva Alcántara’s “James the River, 2021”

Thu., May 5



click to enlarge Photo: Laura Slovesko Arsenic and Old Lace by Prime Stage Theatre

Fri., May 6



Sat., May 7



click to enlarge Natalie Westbrook’s “"Faces (purple and pink)” from FACES

Sun., May 8



click to enlarge Photo: Joe Henson Isabel Wilkerson

Mon., May 9



Tue., May 10



Wed., May 11



A panel of esteemed judges has selected six winners and honorable mentions for’s annual call for entries. See their award-winning works in, an exhibit recognizing the talents of photographers from Pittsburgh and around the world including Eva Alcántara, a Dominican trans artist whose series was created in the Lehigh Valley, and Stephen Foster, whose work highlights how the American prison system renders people invisible. Enjoy those and photography from Carla Liesching, Dylan Everett, Jenna Garrett, and Pittsburgh’s Jake Reinhart.Don’t miss, a Broadway showonce described as “so funny none of us will ever forget it,” at North Side’s. The comedy mixes newlyweds with whimsical seniors, making for a fun, hilarious experience. Presented as part of’s season Beyond the Imagination, the show promises to be a delightful watch, proving that “when insanity runs in the family, it practically gallops!”sees percussionistand dancergrappling with what makes a noise count as music, what makes a movement dance, and other big questions around who makes the rules when it comes to art. This meditation on movement and music comes to theas a part of its Freshworks program, serving as a creative residency for Pittsburgh-based artists.tries to see a way out of the rigidity of form, and test the bounds of what makes art.Introduce your kids to thewith the company’s first-everat the. The day includes four activities that will allow children, teens, and parents to experience some of the different components that make up an opera, such as a voice lesson, prop making, and more. Guests will be split up into four groups and rotate through each activity, so come prepared to learn and have fun. The event caps off at 100 guests, and guests over the age of five must show proof of vaccination status. Each family will receive a free goody bag at the end.Artist Natalie Westbrook’s depictions of warped, often colorful faces are both delightful and haunting, drawing viewers to question what is hidden below the surface. In, the Pittsburgh artist, who currently teaches at Carnegie Mellon University, brings a curated exhibit of new paintings on canvas and drawings on paper tobrings a classic to Pittsburgh asmakes its way to ther. Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet follows Odette, who is cursed to live as a swan, as she meets a prince who might be able to break the curse. However, evil awaits. The new choreography comes from a former Swan Queen, Artistic Director Susan Jaffe. Combined with old and new dance and the classic score, this show is not one to miss.Hear from, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of, at Ten Evenings, hosted by. Wilkerson’s newest release, Caste, explores the ways in which America has been shaped by a hidden caste system through a “rigid hierarchy of human rankings,” starting from how the Nazis studied the racial systems in America, to the present day effects of that caste system on Americans. The event will be presented virtually and in-person, and both of Wilkerson’s books are available for purchase through White Whale Bookstore ahead of the event.Open mic meets live theater during, a nonfiction storytelling series organized and hosted by former producers of The Moth Pittsburgh. Join storytellers and featured performers at City of Asylum’sfor a night of tales aiming to bring “joy, wonderment, and intrigue.” Have a story to share? Sign up for an open mic slot during the event, and you’ll get eight minutes to entertain the virtual and in-person audience members., written by Kris Andersson, stars Dixie Longate as a “fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal” who is bringing the Tupperware party into the 21st century at. Dixie will take the audience on a trip filled with laughter, storytelling, and even audience participation, all while singing the praises of the iconic plastic kitchen staple. This show has adult content, and all patrons under 21 most be accompanied by a ticketed adult age 25 or older.