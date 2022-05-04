Pittsburgh’s top events: May 5-11

Thu., May 5
ART • IRL
A panel of esteemed judges has selected six winners and honorable mentions for Silver Eye Center for Photography’s annual call for entries. See their award-winning works in Fellowship 22, an exhibit recognizing the talents of photographers from Pittsburgh and around the world including Eva Alcántara, a Dominican trans artist whose series was created in the Lehigh Valley, and Stephen Foster, whose work highlights how the American prison system renders people invisible. Enjoy those and photography from Carla Liesching, Dylan Everett, Jenna Garrett, and Pittsburgh’s Jake Reinhart. 11-6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. 4808 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Free. silvereye.org
Fri., May 6
STAGE • IRL
Don’t miss Arsenic and Old Lace, a Broadway show The New York Times once described as “so funny none of us will ever forget it,” at North Side’s New Hazlett Theater. The comedy mixes newlyweds with whimsical seniors, making for a fun, hilarious experience. Presented as part of Prime Stage Theatre’s season Beyond the Imagination, the show promises to be a delightful watch, proving that “when insanity runs in the family, it practically gallops!” 8 p.m. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. Pay-what-you-can preview. $5-30, all other dates. newhazletttheater.org
DANCE • IRL
Bad Form: A Scratch Symphony sees percussionist Justin Kelly and dancer Ariel / grappling with what makes a noise count as music, what makes a movement dance, and other big questions around who makes the rules when it comes to art. This meditation on movement and music comes to the Kelly Strayhorn Theater as a part of its Freshworks program, serving as a creative residency for Pittsburgh-based artists. Bad Form tries to see a way out of the rigidity of form, and test the bounds of what makes art. 8 p.m. Continues on Sat., May 7. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. “Pay what moves you.” $10-25. kelly-strayhorn.org
Sat., May 7
KIDS • IRL
Introduce your kids to the Pittsburgh Opera with the company’s first-ever Family Day at the Bitz Opera Factory. The day includes four activities that will allow children, teens, and parents to experience some of the different components that make up an opera, such as a voice lesson, prop making, and more. Guests will be split up into four groups and rotate through each activity, so come prepared to learn and have fun. The event caps off at 100 guests, and guests over the age of five must show proof of vaccination status. Each family will receive a free goody bag at the end. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. Free. pittsburghopera.org
Artist Natalie Westbrook’s depictions of warped, often colorful faces are both delightful and haunting, drawing viewers to question what is hidden below the surface. In FACES, the Pittsburgh artist, who currently teaches at Carnegie Mellon University, brings a curated exhibit of new paintings on canvas and drawings on paper to Zynka Gallery. 5-8 p.m. Continues through July 3. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. zynkagallery.com
Sun., May 8
DANCE • IRL
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre brings a classic to Pittsburgh as Swan Lake with the PBT Orchestra makes its way to the Benedum Center. Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet follows Odette, who is cursed to live as a swan, as she meets a prince who might be able to break the curse. However, evil awaits. The new choreography comes from a former Swan Queen, Artistic Director Susan Jaffe. Combined with old and new dance and the classic score, this show is not one to miss. 2 p.m. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-114. pbt.org
Mon., May 9
LIT • HYBRID
Hear from Isabel Wilkerson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Warmth of Other Suns, at Ten Evenings, hosted by Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures. Wilkerson’s newest release, Caste, explores the ways in which America has been shaped by a hidden caste system through a “rigid hierarchy of human rankings,” starting from how the Nazis studied the racial systems in America, to the present day effects of that caste system on Americans. The event will be presented virtually and in-person, and both of Wilkerson’s books are available for purchase through White Whale Bookstore ahead of the event. 7:30 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $10-$35. pittsburghlectures.org
Tue., May 10
STAGE • HYBRID
Open mic meets live theater during Story Club PGH Story Slam: Mum’s the Word, a nonfiction storytelling series organized and hosted by former producers of The Moth Pittsburgh. Join storytellers and featured performers at City of Asylum’s Alphabet City for a night of tales aiming to bring “joy, wonderment, and intrigue.” Have a story to share? Sign up for an open mic slot during the event, and you’ll get eight minutes to entertain the virtual and in-person audience members. 7-8:30 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. cityofasylum.org
Wed., May 11
STAGE • IRL
Dixie’s Tupperware Party, written by Kris Andersson, stars Dixie Longate as a “fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal” who is bringing the Tupperware party into the 21st century at Greer Cabaret Theater. Dixie will take the audience on a trip filled with laughter, storytelling, and even audience participation, all while singing the praises of the iconic plastic kitchen staple. This show has adult content, and all patrons under 21 most be accompanied by a ticketed adult age 25 or older. 7 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 28. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $29.75-49.75. pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org