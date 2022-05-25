Pittsburgh’s top events: May 26-June 1

click to enlarge Photo: Kimberly Butler Neil Gaiman

OpenStreetsPGH

White Whale Bookstore

Pittsburgh fantasy fans will hear from one of the genre’s most successful and celebrated authors whenpresents a talk at. For decades, Gaiman has entranced readers with his imaginative, award-winning tales, many of which have been adapted into film and television shows, includingand. Presented by Penguin Bookshop.Thein Pittsburgh will presentas part of its Liberation Film Nights. Co-directed by Ray Henderson and Tony Buba, the film takes viewers to Pittsburgh-area steel towns, notably Braddock and Aliquippa, to “document the history of the contributions made by African Americans not only to the Steel Industry, but to the labor movement itself.” The event will take place at theand includes a Q&A with Buba., an organization that provides opportunities to young musicians throughout the Pittsburgh region, will present its spring concert,, at. The program includes performances by Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra member Irene Cheng, vocalist Dr. Zuly Inirio, Concerto Competition winner Becky Mack, and Hannah Ishizaki, who will conduct the premiere of the string ensemble piece “Miniatures.” The evening concludes with an ensemble performance of Ottorino Respighi's “Pines of the Appian Way.”Return to the days of unsupervised, after-school fun whenpresents. Featuring local comedy group The Latchkey Kids, the event is described as a variety show full of “improv, live music, stand-up comedy, and vintage videos” from the 1980s up through 2002. Laughs will be provided by The Latchkey Kids as well as guest improvisers Jennifer Holz, Amy Ream, and Max Rubinstein. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and face mask are required upon entry.So tell me what you want, what you really, really want. You wanna go toat, a drag celebration of Ginger, Scary, Baby, Sporty, and Posh. Enjoy the Spice Girls as portrayed by Alora Chateaux, Leia Way Lestat, Dixie Surewood, Cindy Crotchford, and Tootsie Snyder. And remember to bring plenty of bills to tip the performers.Bike, walk, scoot, or skate your way through the South Side and Downtown whenonce again takes over Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Organized by, the event reimagines streets as “places for people,” temporarily closing roads to car traffic and inviting the public to enjoy music, games, dancing, and other activities hosted by various local organizations. There will also be food, prize giveaways, and more.Refresh your wardrobe, grab a gift ahead of Father’s Day, or buy a little something for a friend during theat. Check out items by 30 vintage dealers, makers, and artists from throughout the region during an outdoor event (weather permitting) in Spirit’s garden and parking lot. Choose from handmade leather goods, jewelry, quality second-hand clothing, and more.The Strip District will come alive whenbrings live music, dancing, and street food to Smallman Street. The annual event promises a lineup with acts playing “funky reggae, folky Americana, and fresh alt-rock.” The all-day party will also feature steelpan drums and Samba dancers, as well as food and drink served by, a popular eatery specializing in dishes inspired by the Caribbean Islands, South America, and the Pacific.See marching bands, dogs, classic cars, local sports mascots, and more during the annualin Lawrenceville. Touted as one of the longest-running parades in the country, the event includes 65 groups gathering together to honor war veterans. The parade kicks off at 36th Street and Butler Street and ends at the Allegheny Cemetery, where more than 15,000 veterans are laid to rest. There will also be a memorial tribute service at the Cemetery’s Soldiers Memorial.Summer is finally here, and theis celebrating with its. Crowds can expect costume characters and other surprises during what is being described as an “all-new, bigger parade.” Guests should post up along the parade route, which runs from the Forest Passage and travels along the Zoo path, ending on the Kids Kingdom patio, so they won’t miss any of the action.Get ready for another round of local lit whenpresents the. Hear selections from Diana Khoi Nguyen, Halsey Hyer, Adam Matcho, Ellen McGrath Smith, and Arlene Weiner during an event taking place in person and over livestream. The series will continue at White Whale every Tuesday for eight weeks from May through August.Spend an evening with a cult classic whenhosts. Written and directed by John Waters, the 1994 film stars Kathleen Turner as an average suburban woman who loves her family, community, and killing anyone who gets on her nerves. Presented by Neo Trash Video, the event includes a screening of the film along with giveaways and a grand prize at the end.pays tribute to late playwright August Wilson with a production of his 1990 work. The sixth entry in his 10-part Pittsburgh Cycle series takes place in 1969 at the height of the Civil Rights movement as lead character Memphis “faces a battle of his own in Pittsburgh where the city wants to raze his Hill District restaurant for an urban renewal project,” according to a release. PPT describes Two Trains Running as a “wise, funny, and achingly beautiful play that’s brimming with local history and legendary language.” Staging at the