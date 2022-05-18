‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 19-25

click to enlarge Photo: John Altdorfer Hand to Hand by Squonk Opera

Thecontinues itswith local artist and curator. The AAP website says Fay will present a “durational performance,” during which she will read from the 2019 “Pittsburgh’s Inequality Across Gender and Race” report while balancing a steel beam across her shoulders. According to Fay, “This act of labor and endurance is a reference to what Black women in this city have to fight against every day; the marginalization, racism, lack of opportunities, and discrimination.”returns to the stage with the local premiere ofat the. Written by Carole Eglash-Kosoff and directed by Mani Bahia, the story promises to take audiences back to 1942, when “African-American soldiers fought for our country while struggling for equality at home,” according to a statement. The show will also highlight how theone of the nation’s leading Black newspapers, played a crucial role in the history of the Double V campaign, which involved flashing double peace signs for victory not only over “aggression, slavery, and tyranny,” but also “for a victory over racial inequality” in the United States.Get ready for a robust, two-day schedule of live music, art, and more spread across various venues when thereturns. The popular event will showcase over 300 acts representing a wide array of genres at Millvale-based spaces like Mr. Smalls Theatre, Whisper Nest, Gap Park, Curated Flame, and many more. There will also be comedians, poets, and spoken word artists, as well as work by a long list of local visual artists.wants you to enjoy a night of comedy when it presents. The monthly show creates teams from a mix of Steel City students, veterans, and teachers, giving newbies a chance to perform alongside experienced improv performers. Show up to support these emerging comedians and get ready to laugh.continues its 10th anniversary season with the musical. Directed by Robyne Parrish at the, the play follows the leader of an amateur theater group in 1960s Dublin as he tries to stage a version of Oscar Wilde’s playat his church, despite opposition from church authorities. As he struggles to put on the production, he also confides in an imagined Wilde over a secret regarding his own sexuality. The show, which was adapted into a 1994 film starring Robert Finney, is described by Front Porch as a “tender and timely story of family, friendship, and acceptance that teaches us that it really is a wonderful thing to ‘love who you love.’”The kids have been cooped for far too long. Get them outside and having fun whenparticipates in. Presented by, the day will include a number of free activities for children and their families, including a storyboard and a special performance of the Squonk Opera production, which encourages audiences to interact with two giant hands. The PNC Carousel will also be open. The event is part of a national day of outdoor play celebrated on the third Saturday in May.Pittsburgh Anglophiles should don their most opulent hat and get ready for sipping whenpresents ato celebrate the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Taking place at the, the event will include a traditional authentic British afternoon tea complete with finger sandwiches, pastries, scones, sliced fruit, and berries. There will also be a presentation by Stephen Shandor described as “comparing and contrasting the reigns of the United Kingdom’s two longest-serving monarchs,” Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria.brings a Tony Award-winning play to the stage with a production of. Based on the best-selling 2003 novel by Mark Haddon, the story follows Christopher, a British teen described as being “exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.” After being accused of killing his neighbor’s dog, he tries to solve a mystery that “takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.”See a number of innovative sculptures atduring the space’s latest exhibition. A statement describes the show as strongly emphasizing “contrasts — in material, process, form, and emotional response,” showcasing works by local and national sculptors. Expect to see pieces incorporating a range of materials, from aluminum, steel, wood, and marble, to reclaimed book paper and woven fiber.Settle in for a night of live jazz when theatwelcomes. The performance marks thedebut of the group, led by Roby "Supersax" Edwards on saxophone and Brian Edwards on drums, and featuring keyboardist Michael Bernabe, bassist Eli Naragon, and vocalist Carolyn Basilia. Expect music described as an eclectic mix of jazz, jazz-fusion, experimental, soul, funk, and electronica.will screen, a new French drama that won the Golden Lion award at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Helmed by writer/director Audrey Diwan, and adapted from prize-winning author Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel, the film follows Anne, a bright young student in 1963 France who must make some risky, life-altering decisions when her future is threatened by an unwanted pregnancy.