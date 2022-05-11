Pittsburgh’s top events: May 12-18

Thu., May 12
THEATER • IRL
Get ready to laugh when South Park Theatre presents the madcap comedy Moon Over Buffalo. The story follows fading 1950s theater stars George and Charlotte Hay as they navigate marital problems while attempting to reclaim fame. Their second chance at the spotlight comes after discovering that director Frank Capra may cast them in a major movie remake. The show is described as a welcome return to South Park Theatre’s indoor stage after years of performing outdoors due to the pandemic. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 14. 1801 Brownsville Road, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com
LIT • VIRTUAL
Author and educator Hil Malatino will join White Whale Bookstore for a virtual discussion of his book Side Affects: On Being Trans and Feeling Bad with Zena Sharman, author of The Care We Dream Of: Liberatory and Transformative Approaches to LGBTQ+ Health. The University of Minnesota Press describes Side Affects as opening “a new conversation about trans experience that acknowledges the reality of feeling fatigue, envy, burnout, numbness, and rage amid the ongoing onslaught of casual and structural transphobia in order to map the intricate emotional terrain of trans survival.” 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com
Fri., May 13
DANCE • HYBRID
Attack Theatre promises to “seamlessly” blend “the planned and spontaneous” when it presents the return of Some Assembly Required. Described as combining dance, live music, artwork, and conversation, the event invites audiences to “influence and interact with the creative process,” as well as partake in a facilitated discussion. The performance will include music by cellist Ricki Weidenhof and percussionist Justin Kelly, and feature several Attack Theatre dancers. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 15. 212 45th St., Lawrenceville. Livestream also available on Sat., May 14. “Pay what moves you.” Registration required. attacktheatre.com/sar-2022
Sat., May 14
MUSIC • IRL
One of the most anticipated music festivals in Pittsburgh returns to Schenley Park, bringing with it a day of free live performances, activism, and more. Head to the Vietnam Veterans Pavilion for Pittonkatonk, a community event that has presented “music without boundaries” since 2014. See local, national, and international acts like the Gili Yalo & Anbessa Orchestra, Son Rompe Pera out of Mexico City, and the Toledo, Ohio-based all-female drumline Bitch, Thunder. There will also be a potluck and food vendors. 1 p.m. Panther Hollow Road., Oakland. Free. pittonkatonk.org
CRAFTS • IRL
Guests of any age can enjoy fun art-related activities when Contemporary Craft hosts its Family Day. Take part in a copper project with Jennie DiBeneditto, a bead project with Artist-in-Residence Andrew Thornton, a community needle punch with Kirsten Ervin, a mini-loom project with Artist-in-Residence Jamie Boyle, and a woodturning demo with Dave Dudney. Guests will also get a preview of the new Fiberart International 2022 exhibition before it officially opens on June 3. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. contemporarycraft.org
EVENT • IRL
Support the arts while looking absolutely fabulous during the Maecenas Ball XXXVII at Pittsburgh Opera. Named after Roman stateman Gaius Maecenas, the fundraising event celebrates the conclusion of the opera’s season and recognizes individuals who have “contributed significantly to the performing arts in Pittsburgh or within their respective fields.” Dust off your finest gown or stylish suit and enjoy cocktails, dinner, and dancing at the Bitz Opera Factory. 6:30 p.m. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. Tickets start at $250-550. pittsburghopera.org
Sun., May 15
THEATER • IRL
PICT Classic Theatre performers will bring Samuel Beckett’s famous play Endgame to the Fred Rogers Studio at WQED. The show features four characters (played by Martin Giles, James FitzGerald, Karen Baum, and Ken Bolden) who get stuck in a room together while hiding out from an outdoor catastrophe. The show focuses on the topic of ending — “ending life, ending time, and what we find at the conclusion,” according to PICT’s website. Directed by Alan Stanford, the show is described as “wickedly funny and deeply relevant.” 2 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 28. 4802 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $20-48. picttheatre.org/play/endgame
ADULT • IRL
See the show touted as being performed for over 18 million women worldwide when Australia's Thunder From Down Under comes to the Rivers Casino. The all-male revue will surely appeal to anyone who enjoys tanned, well-oiled, chiseled blokes from all over the island continent. Get your tickets now for this U.S. touring show described as featuring 20 “magnetic dream machines that have more muscle and moves than should be legal.” 7 p.m. 777 Casino Dr., North Side. $20-39. riverscasino.com
Mon., May 16
MUSIC • HYBRID
City of Asylum continues its Jazz Poetry Month with pianist Vadim Neselovskyi. The Ukrainian musician honors his homeland, now under attack by Russian forces, with “Odesa—A Musical Walk Through a Legendary City,” a solo piano piece inspired by his hometown on the Black Sea. The work is described as being rich with “melodic tunes, folk music, jazz, and sprinklings of classical music,” and this performance promises to fully immerse the audience with multimedia projections. 7-8:30 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Event will also stream online. Free. cityofasylum.org/jazz-poetry-month
Tue., May 17
THEATER • IRL
Experience an exciting Tony Award-winning Broadway show when Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations comes to the Benedum Center. The “electrifying smash-hit” musical follows the famous Motown group from their time on the streets of Detroit to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The show includes fan-favorite songs like “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and more, all presented in a way never seen before. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 22. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $33-120. trustarts.org
Wed., May 18
FILM • IRL
Head to the Buhl Planetarium at Carnegie Science Center for By The Waters of Babylon, a special showing of the award-winning 360-degree documentary, presented by the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh. Made possible by the Heinz Endowments, this project takes viewers on an immersive journey into the lives of composers who were silenced by the Holocaust. As part of a mission to bring their music to the world, The Clarion Quartet performs “String Quartet #3” by Viktor Ullmann, a composer who suffered under Nazi oppression. Weaving together images of the past and present, this documentary is a must-see. 7 p.m. 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. $36. hcofpgh.org