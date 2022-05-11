Pittsburgh’s top events: May 12-18

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of South Park Theatre Moon Over Buffalo

Get ready to laugh whenpresents the madcap comedy. The story follows fading 1950s theater stars George and Charlotte Hay as they navigate marital problems while attempting to reclaim fame. Their second chance at the spotlight comes after discovering that director Frank Capra may cast them in a major movie remake. The show is described as a welcome return to South Park Theatre’s indoor stage after years of performing outdoors due to the pandemic.Author and educatorwill joinfor a virtual discussion of his bookwith Zena Sharman, author of. The University of Minnesota Press describesas opening “a new conversation about trans experience that acknowledges the reality of feeling fatigue, envy, burnout, numbness, and rage amid the ongoing onslaught of casual and structural transphobia in order to map the intricate emotional terrain of trans survival.”promises to “seamlessly” blend “the planned and spontaneous” when it presents the return of. Described as combining dance, live music, artwork, and conversation, the event invites audiences to “influence and interact with the creative process,” as well as partake in a facilitated discussion. The performance will include music by cellist Ricki Weidenhof and percussionist Justin Kelly, and feature several Attack Theatre dancers.One of the most anticipated music festivals in Pittsburgh returns to, bringing with it a day of free live performances, activism, and more. Head to thefor, a community event that has presented “music without boundaries” since 2014. See local, national, and international acts like the Gili Yalo & Anbessa Orchestra, Son Rompe Pera out of Mexico City, and the Toledo, Ohio-based all-female drumline Bitch, Thunder. There will also be a potluck and food vendors.Guests of any age can enjoy fun art-related activities whenhosts its. Take part in a copper project with Jennie DiBeneditto, a bead project with Artist-in-Residence Andrew Thornton, a community needle punch with Kirsten Ervin, a mini-loom project with Artist-in-Residence Jamie Boyle, and a woodturning demo with Dave Dudney. Guests will also get a preview of the new Fiberart International 2022 exhibition before it officially opens on June 3.Support the arts while looking absolutely fabulous during theat. Named after Roman stateman Gaius Maecenas, the fundraising event celebrates the conclusion of the opera’s season and recognizes individuals who have “contributed significantly to the performing arts in Pittsburgh or within their respective fields.” Dust off your finest gown or stylish suit and enjoy cocktails, dinner, and dancing at theperformers will bring Samuel Beckett’s famous playto the Fred Rogers Studio at. The show features four characters (played by Martin Giles, James FitzGerald, Karen Baum, and Ken Bolden) who get stuck in a room together while hiding out from an outdoor catastrophe. The show focuses on the topic of ending — “ending life, ending time, and what we find at the conclusion,” according to PICT’s website. Directed by Alan Stanford, the show is described as “wickedly funny and deeply relevant.”See the show touted as being performed for over 18 million women worldwide when Australia'scomes to the. The all-male revue will surely appeal to anyone who enjoys tanned, well-oiled, chiseled blokes from all over the island continent. Get your tickets now for this U.S. touring show described as featuring 20 “magnetic dream machines that have more muscle and moves than should be legal.”continues itswith pianist. The Ukrainian musician honors his homeland, now under attack by Russian forces, with “,” a solo piano piece inspired by his hometown on the Black Sea. The work is described as being rich with “melodic tunes, folk music, jazz, and sprinklings of classical music,” and this performance promises to fully immerse the audience with multimedia projections.Experience an exciting Tony Award-winning Broadway show whencomes to the. The “electrifying smash-hit” musical follows the famous Motown group from their time on the streets of Detroit to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The show includes fan-favorite songs like “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and more, all presented in a way never seen before.Head to thefor, a special showing of the award-winning 360-degree documentary, presented by the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh. Made possible by the Heinz Endowments, this project takes viewers on an immersive journey into the lives of composers who were silenced by the Holocaust. As part of a mission to bring their music to the world, The Clarion Quartet performs “String Quartet #3” by Viktor Ullmann, a composer who suffered under Nazi oppression. Weaving together images of the past and present, this documentary is a must-see.