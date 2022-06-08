Pittsburgh’s top events: June 9-15

Thu., June 9
Find out the incredible engineering behind animals, insects, and plants during Nature’s Amazing Machines, a new exhibition at Carnegie Museum of Natural History. A release says the traveling show “invites visitors to investigate the mechanics and innovation of the natural world” with specimens, interactive elements, and videos. Find out what gives cheetahs their speed and how Venus flytraps detect their next meals, as well as how nature inspired a number of human inventions. Continues through January 2023. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. carnegiemnh.org
After an impressive debut with Three-Fifths, author and University of Pittsburgh alum John Vercher is back with another amazing novel. Riverstone Books will host a talk for Vercher’s new novel After The Lights Go Out, described as a “harrowing and spellbinding story about family, the complications of mixed-race relationships, misplaced loyalties, and the price athletes pay to entertain.” Don’t miss the chance to meet Vercher to get a copy of his new book. 7:30 p.m. 8850 Covenant Ave., McCandless. Free. Registration required. riverstonebookstore.com
Steel City Cabaret presents A Night At the Opera at Trace Brewing, where local performers will show off their talents as guests enjoy food and drinks. Performers will play pieces ranging from La Boheme to Phantom at the Opera, promising “something for everyone whether you’re an opera connoisseur or just getting started.” Make sure to get tickets soon because they’re being sold on a first come, first served basis. 7 p.m. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. facebook.com/CabaretPGH
Experience an Afrofuturist musical fantasy when the Harris Theater screens Neptune Frost. Co-directed by musician Saul Williams and Rwandan-born artist and cinematographer Anisia Uzeyman, the film is described by Kino Lorber as following a group of anti-colonialist computer hackers set on taking over the authoritarian regime exploiting the natural resources of Burundi. The film was inspired by themes, ideas, and songs from Williams’ work, notably his 2016 album MartyrLoserKing. 5 and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., June 16. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
Sat., June 11
Local businesses will be on display during Bloomfield Late Nights: Second Saturdays. Launched by the Bloomfield Development Corporation, the ongoing event encourages the community to patronize neighborhood spots, some of which are offering sweet deals. Try a hot or cold beverage at Gryphon’s Tea, feel like a champion while eating Caliente’s award-winning pizza, or enjoy some free ice cream with purchase at Scoops in Bloomfield. 12-10 p.m. Liberty Avenue and Main Street, Bloomfield. Free. explorebgl.com
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium invites guests 21 and over to party the night away at Summer Safari: Groovin' thru the Zoo. Dance through your favorite decades with themed musical entertainment and food from local Pittsburgh restaurants, and from the zoo’s catering company. The expected attire for the event is “cocktail fashionable,” and if you aren’t sure what that means, the zoo provides a Pinterest board with ideas. Proceeds benefit the zoo’s animals and worldwide conservation efforts. 6:30 p.m. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $90. pittsburghzoo.org/event-summer-safari
Dance into Neverland when the Allegro Ballet Academy presents its production of Peter and Wendy at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center. Based on J.M. Barrie’s famous book, the story follows the high-flying Peter Pan as he and his fairy companion Tinkerbell take Wendy and her siblings to a magical place, where they must contend with the nefarious Captain Hook and his pirate crew. Bring the whole family to this balletic spin on a classic tale. 6 p.m. 3579 Masonic Way, North Hills. $15-20. facebook.com/allegroballetpa
Sun., June 12
Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh presents the kick-off for this year’s Summer Reading Extravaganza, an annual event challenging Pittsburghers of all ages to record every book they read through Aug. 31. The day features fun for all ages, including live performances, crafts, games, storytelling, food trucks, a scavenger hunt, and more. Anyone who logs at least one book per month will be entered into a $25 Visa gift card drawing, and all children and teens can pick a free book at any CLP location. Sign up online at carnegielibrary.org/summer. 12-5 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegielibrary.org
The Neighborhood Flea is back at The Stacks at 3 Crossings with various artists and sellers specializing in vintage items and so much more. Vendors include Amazing Books and Records, B-Sides Vintage and Monarch Studios, Branded in Butler, and Cameo Vintage. The outdoor market will also have jewelry, bath and body, food, and even ceramics. So if you’re in the shopping mood, come out and find some quality second-hand items and handmade goods. 10 a.m. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. Free. neighborhoodflea.com
Mon., June 13
A famous fairy tale villain goes on trial when South Park Theatre presents Big Bad Musical. Described as a “howling courtroom comedy,” the hour-long, family-friendly show finds the Big Bad Wolf defending himself against a class-action lawsuit from every character he’s ever terrorized, including Little Red Riding Hood and her grandmother, the Three Little Pigs, and The Boy Who Cried Wolf. 6:30 p.m. Continues through Wed., June 22. Corrigan Drive at Brownsville Road, Bethel Park. $5. southparktheatre.com
Tue., June 14
See creative pieces made by artists from all over the world during the Fiberart International 2022 exhibition at Contemporary Craft and the Brew House Association. Sponsored by the Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh, the event is described as recording “the changing definition of textile art,” giving audiences a chance to explore a “variety of visual languages and global points of view” as “ancient textile techniques are transformed into contemporary artworks that ask questions and challenge us to look at ourselves and our place in the world.” Continues through Aug. 20. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville and 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. contemporarycraft.org
Wed., June 15
The Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens encourages guests to reconnect with the natural world and the local community, as well as learn about the lasting effects of climate action during its Nature of Place Symposium: “The Voice of Change.” Hear from scientists, experts, and educators, including Dr. Nichole Nageotte, who runs the conservation programs at the Denver Zoo, and Jonaya Kemper, a game design lead for the P3G Project at Carnegie Mellon University. 12-1:30 p.m. Continues through Fri., June 17. 1 Schenley Park, Oakland. $15-49. phipps.conservatory.org
Learn about an obscure Pittsburgh artist when the Heinz History Center presents American Workman: An Evening with Maxwell King and Louise Lippincott. King and Lippincott will discuss their book American Workman: The Life and Art of John Kane, a recently published work detailing the life of John Kane, a Scottish immigrant and blue-collar worker in Pittsburgh whose paintings were accepted into the 1927 Carnegie International, making him the first self-taught artist to be recognized by the American art establishment. The event is part of the Center’s current exhibition Pittsburgh’s John Kane: The Life & Art of an American Workman. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $10, free for members. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org