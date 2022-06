Pittsburgh’s top events: June 9-15

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Natural History Nature’s Amazing Machines at Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Thu., June 9



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Kino Lorber Neptune Frost

Sat., June 11



click to enlarge Photo: Paul Selvaggio/Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium Summer Safari: Groovin' thru the Zoo

Sun., June 12



Mon., June 13



Tue., June 14



Wed., June 15



Find out the incredible engineering behind animals, insects, and plants during, a new exhibition at Carnegie Museum of Natural History. A release says the traveling show “invites visitors to investigate the mechanics and innovation of the natural world” with specimens, interactive elements, and videos. Find out what gives cheetahs their speed and how Venus flytraps detect their next meals, as well as how nature inspired a number of human inventions.After an impressive debut with, author and University of Pittsburgh alumis back with another amazing novel.will host a talk for Vercher’s new novel, described as a “harrowing and spellbinding story about family, the complications of mixed-race relationships, misplaced loyalties, and the price athletes pay to entertain.” Don’t miss the chance to meet Vercher to get a copy of his new book.presentsat, where local performers will show off their talents as guests enjoy food and drinks. Performers will play pieces ranging from La Boheme to, promising “something for everyone whether you’re an opera connoisseur or just getting started.” Make sure to get tickets soon because they’re being sold on a first come, first served basis.Experience an Afrofuturist musical fantasy when thescreens. Co-directed by musician Saul Williams and Rwandan-born artist and cinematographer Anisia Uzeyman, the film is described by Kino Lorber as following a group of anti-colonialist computer hackers set on taking over the authoritarian regime exploiting the natural resources of Burundi. The film was inspired by themes, ideas, and songs from Williams’ work, notably his 2016 album MartyrLoserKing.Local businesses will be on display during. Launched by the Bloomfield Development Corporation, the ongoing event encourages the community to patronize neighborhood spots, some of which are offering sweet deals. Try a hot or cold beverage at Gryphon’s Tea, feel like a champion while eating Caliente’s award-winning pizza, or enjoy some free ice cream with purchase at Scoops in Bloomfield.Theinvites guests 21 and over to party the night away at. Dance through your favorite decades with themed musical entertainment and food from local Pittsburgh restaurants, and from the zoo’s catering company. The expected attire for the event is “cocktail fashionable,” and if you aren’t sure what that means, the zoo provides a Pinterest board with ideas. Proceeds benefit the zoo’s animals and worldwide conservation efforts.Dance into Neverland when thepresents its production ofat the. Based on J.M. Barrie’s famous book, the story follows the high-flying Peter Pan as he and his fairy companion Tinkerbell take Wendy and her siblings to a magical place, where they must contend with the nefarious Captain Hook and his pirate crew. Bring the whole family to this balletic spin on a classic tale.presents the kick-off for this year’s, an annual event challenging Pittsburghers of all ages to record every book they read through Aug. 31. The day features fun for all ages, including live performances, crafts, games, storytelling, food trucks, a scavenger hunt, and more. Anyone who logs at least one book per month will be entered into a $25 Visa gift card drawing, and all children and teens can pick a free book at any CLP location. Sign up online at carnegielibrary.org/summer.Theis back atwith various artists and sellers specializing in vintage items and so much more. Vendors include Amazing Books and Records, B-Sides Vintage and Monarch Studios, Branded in Butler, and Cameo Vintage. The outdoor market will also have jewelry, bath and body, food, and even ceramics. So if you’re in the shopping mood, come out and find some quality second-hand items and handmade goods.A famous fairy tale villain goes on trial whenpresents. Described as a “howling courtroom comedy,” the hour-long, family-friendly show finds the Big Bad Wolf defending himself against a class-action lawsuit from every character he’s ever terrorized, including Little Red Riding Hood and her grandmother, the Three Little Pigs, and The Boy Who Cried Wolf.See creative pieces made by artists from all over the world during theexhibition atand the. Sponsored by the Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh, the event is described as recording “the changing definition of textile art,” giving audiences a chance to explore a “variety of visual languages and global points of view” as “ancient textile techniques are transformed into contemporary artworks that ask questions and challenge us to look at ourselves and our place in the world.”Theencourages guests to reconnect with the natural world and the local community, as well as learn about the lasting effects of climate action during itsHear from scientists, experts, and educators, including Dr. Nichole Nageotte, who runs the conservation programs at the Denver Zoo, and Jonaya Kemper, a game design lead for the P3G Project at Carnegie Mellon University.Learn about an obscure Pittsburgh artist when thepresents. King and Lippincott will discuss their book, a recently published work detailing the life of John Kane, a Scottish immigrant and blue-collar worker in Pittsburgh whose paintings were accepted into the 1927, making him the first self-taught artist to be recognized by the American art establishment. The event is part of the Center’s current exhibition