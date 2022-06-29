Pittsburgh's top events: June 30-July 6 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP File Photo: Mike Schwartz Anthrocon

EVENT • IRL

Pittsburgh will be overrun with visitors in animal suits when Anthrocon returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. After being put on hold by the pandemic, one of the most anticipated events in the city will deliver a long weekend of workshops, parties, vendors, and other happenings dedicated to the furry lifestyle. Be ready to ask for selfies with the myriad of anthropomorphic fursonas you will soon encounter Downtown. Continues through Sun., July 3. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $60-70. anthrocon.org

EVENT • IRL

Interested in mingling with other environmentally like-minded individuals? BrewDog Pittsburgh is hosting an event by Green Drinks Pittsburgh, where you can have a drink and learn about local environmental causes and environmentally focused professionals, or just make new friends. Everyone is welcome to this non-partisan event and you’re encouraged to bring friends. Ray Roberts of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will be at the event, where you will be able to hear about how an average citizen can make a difference as a lobbyist. 6-8 p.m. 6144 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Free. facebook.com/greendrinks412





Fri., July 1

MUSIC • IRL



once again welcomes

for

, an evening of classical music highlighting songs, dances, and sonatas spanning the 17th and 18th centuries. For this installment, the trio — which includes Andrew Fouts on violin, Patricia Halverson on viola da gamba, and Scott Pauley on theorbo and baroque guitar — will play selections from Corelli, J.S. Bach, Schmelzer, Matteis, and others.

MARKET • IRL

The PGH Flea Night Market returns to Garfield with a wide variety of vendors selling plants, vintage clothing, jewelry, decor, and more. Shop from Root Forge, Pip & Lola's, Frankenpins, and other local vendors. Get a reading from The Golden Deer Tarot or check out secondhand items from Bad B**** Thriftin'. It all takes place indoors diagonally across from People's Indian Restaurant. 5-8 p.m. 5150 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. facebook.com/The.PGH.Flea





Sat., July 2

FILM • IRL



If you like hardboiled detectives, femme fatales, and high-contrast lighting, head to

for

Presented by

, the event

will combine dinner with a screening of a 1949 film about a businessman who must find out who poisoned him before it’s too late. Dinner will consist of a hot dog bar with a wide selection of toppings, as well as vegan and vegetarian options. If you’re interested in drinks, the event will also include a full bar.

STAGE • IRL

Shakespeare is coming to Dormont thanks to the New Renaissance Theatre Company. The company, with a mission to connect the classic to the contemporary “through ensemble-based development and performance,” will bring its Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project tour to the Dormont Borough Building to present the Shakespearean comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor. The tour will continue through July 10 at various locations throughout the Pittsburgh area. 5 p.m. 1444 Hillsdale Ave., Dormont. Free. Donations accepted. newrentheatre.com





Sun., July 3

EVENT • IRL



Make a trip out to the

for its

. Enjoy pastimes that were played hundreds of years ago with Games on the Green. Go back in time and witness the reading of the Declaration of Independence. Finally, before you leave, do not forget to explore the archaeological wonder that is the Meadowcroft Rockshelter.

click to enlarge Photo: Kgtunney Photography Pittsburgh CLO's PUFFS

STAGE • IRL

Harry Potter fans should know that the Pittsburgh CLO production PUFFS takes a different approach to the mega-hit wizard franchise. Taking place at the Greer Cabaret Theater, the show follows three House Hufflepuff students as they try to survive a magic school that “proves to be very dangerous for children,” according to a description. See Hogwarts through a very different lens during this stage comedy, which offers performances tailored for kids 8 and up and audiences 13 and up. 2 p.m. Continues through July 31. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-65. pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org

click to enlarge Photo: Dweck Productions Anna Cobb in We’re All Going To The World’s Fair

Mon., July 4

FILM • IRL



Due to a certain recent Supreme Court decision, some people might not feel particularly patriotic this Independence Day. If you’re not in the mood to do the usual cookouts or fireworks shows, retreat to the quiet of a movie theater when

screens

, the debut work by trans/nonbinary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun. The film follows a teen girl as she becomes consumed with an online role-playing horror game, resulting in what a

review called “less of a straight horror film than a film about the different shapes horror takes in our lives.”

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Bowling with Stonewall Sports

Tue., July 5

SPORTS • IRL



Are you an amazing bowler?

How about after the lights go out?

, a community-based nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ sports leagues, invites everyone to have a good time and eat plenty of fresh snacks during

at

The event will have a whole table of fruit-focused dishes to enjoy between frames as teams compete for a variety of prizes.

ART • IRL

Songbird Artistry presents Truth Be Told: An Artful Gathering of Women, an exhibition showcasing 14 female polymer clay artists, seven of whom are Black and seven white. As described on the Songbird website, the show was inspired by monthly talks in which the featured artists discussed issues related to the death of George Floyd and the 2020 protests. Each piece was inspired by certain words relating to the discussions. Continues through Aug. 13. 4316 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. Free. songbirdartistry.com





Wed., July 6

MUSIC • IRL



Be there when

kicks off his

tour at

. In a press statement, Waters calls the show a “groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza” and “a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive.” The statement also suggested that this might be the Pink Floyd co-founder’s last tour, so don’t miss this one.