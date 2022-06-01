Pittsburgh's top events: June 2-8

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival Cory Henry

Thu., June 2



P R I D E • IRL

Fri., June 3



P R I D E • IRL

click to enlarge Photo: Bryan Conley Inside Out at Carnegie Museum of Art

Sat., June 4



Sun., June 5



P R I D E • IRL

Mon., June 6



Tue., June 7



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Cinzia Campolese at Wood Street Galleries

Wed., June 8



Sonic the Hedgehog is not the only one with rings. For over 20 years, magicianhas been performing the art of linking rings for audiences all over the world, from Hollywood to Canada to Germany, and now Pittsburgh. Come see Messado perform both magic and comedy during his show Ringistry at. The Pittsburgh Cultural District describes the show as an “hilarious and engaging premier performance,” so prepare to laugh and be amazed.andkick off Pride Month with rapper Saucy Santana during. Taking place outside, the street party includes a vogue dance battle, cash prizes, and free HIV and STD testing. The event is meant to honor those living with, lost to, and affected by HIV and to also educate about prevention and treatment. Concessions will be offered by KLVN, Spirit, Goodlander, Secretos, and Deez Concessions.Thehas moved to a new location, but its mission of showcasing amazing visual art, live music, and other works remains the same. Head to thefor 10 days of events, kicking off with performances by Grammy award-winner Cory Henry and Pittsburgh teen pop sensation Lindsay Liebro, as well as shows at various galleries, works of public art, selections from the Afronaut(a) film series, and more. There will also be tons of unique items to see and buy at the Artist Market and kid-friendly activities in the Giant Eagle Creativity Zone.The first time is always memorable, so be there for the first annualat. This one-night music festival features performances by big-name acts like Jessie J, Monique Heart, Pennywild, and more. There will also be DJs, drag queens, and a can’t-miss main event. If that was not enough entertainment for you, head to the after-party featuring some special guests.presentsat. The company aims to illustrate the diversity of its woman-run company and celebrate the “expansive and imaginative power of a woman’s voice.” Besides the show, patrons can also purchase art created by the dancers and other products from local female-run businesses. All proceeds from the show, featuring dancers Meghan Phillips, Kaila Carter, and Julia Erickson, will go towards the Confluence Ballet Co.brings back, the free outdoor summer event series taking place every Thursday night and Saturday through mid-August. The series kicks off with a sneak peek of artist Rafael Domenech’s work for the museum’s upcoming 58th Carnegie International. From there, every Thursday will serve as an “after-work destination” showcasing the city’s vibrant nightlife scene with DJs, food trucks, and drinks. Every Saturday will delight families with live performances and art-making activities.It is time to dress up as your favorite superhero again.is back with two days of family-friendly, pop culture-infused fun at the. Nerd out with panels, exhibits, vendors, and more. Nobody is leaving empty-handed, especially one lucky winner who could pocket $1,000 at this year’s cosplay contest. Don’t forget to bring your Thor Hammer or Lasso of Truth.presentsat. The afternoon show will feature pianist Tom Roberts and drummer Dave Klug playing music composed by Vince Guaraldi for the Charlie Brown and Peanuts television specials. Azure, a nonprofit that works to create interactive concerts for people with autism, describes the event as a “fun, free, and sensory friendly concert” where “all behaviors are welcome.”Neighborhood Pride events are taking place all over Pittsburgh this month, and Swissvale is no exception. Presented by the trans resource nonprofitis being touted as “the first Pride event ever held” in the community. The day begins with a parade running fromand ending at, where attendees can experience a music festival headlined by singer, songwriter, and trans rights activist Shea Diamond.Randy of the hit Canadian seriesis coming to Pittsburgh and bringing his cheeseburgers with him. Enjoy a night of laughter and food, and possibly become a part of the show whenpresents the. Be sure to come hungry, and relive some of your favorite Trailer Park Boys moments as Randy, AKA actor Patrick Roach, presents a combination of stand-up, contests, and more.You have heard the hits of the iconic glam rock band Queen, but have you heard them with lasers? Thewill presentin its newly renovated. Watch a light spectacle choreographed to hits like “Under Pressure,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”Writers will go hard during the, described as bringing 13 of the city’s top poets together to “battle it out” for a chance to represent Pittsburgh in a regional tournament. Taking place at’svenue, and presented by the Pittsburgh Poetry Collective, the event offers the chance to see all the “amazing and diverse performance poets” Pittsburgh has to offer.has made a name for herself on an international level, with exhibitions and other events throughout Canada, Europe, and Asia. Her first United States show is now on display in the, offering interactive installations, optical illusions, and other works described as revolving around “the concepts of presence and perception of space in both digital and physical environments.” The six pieces use a variety of media, including video and lighting, as well as materials like steel and glass, to question modern reality.