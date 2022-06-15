Pittsburgh’s top events: June 16-22 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the National Aviary Fathers Day Brunch at National Aviary

Spontaneous Horizon at here, Pittsburgh

returns in person to the’svenue with what the event website describes as “rousing performances that speak to issues of the day with emotion, with beauty, and with calls to action.” Every June since 2010, City of Asylum has hosted Cave Canem’s annual reading to coincide with the week-long Cave Canem Retreat. The evening will spotlight the poetry of retreat faculty francine j. harris, Evie Shockley, and Frank X. Walker.The North Side will come alive with family fun, new art, and more when thepresents its. The event marks the opening of, an exhibition of installation works at the museum’s Monterey Annex, presented in partnership with the arts collective and residency program Sibyls Shrine and curator Jessica Gaynelle Moss. Enjoy artmaking activities in the City of Asylum garden, a Mommas’ Market featuring local artists and vendors, a live DJ set from Yadirtydaughter, and food by Mommalicious and ShadoBeni. Guests can also viewfor free during the event.See works by Pittsburgh-based painterwhenpresents the opening of his solo exhibition. The show will feature 11 new paintings reflecting Sanders’ style, described in a release as focusing “on the formal visual elements of color, texture, and composition to explore systems of order.” The latest collection sees Sanders’ abstract backgrounds “coalesce into more recognizable imagery, such as trees, a shoe, smokestacks, and a rocket launch,” and “engages directly with ideas of human destruction, intervention, and exploration, all while revealing a certain beauty in the excesses of man.”Thewill present, a new opera by composer Julia Werntz and librettist Kim Adrian. Based on a fairytale by ETA Hoffman, the show is described on the KST website as a magical tale following two siblings who go up against a cruel tutor and mysterious sprite. The show will feature a cast of vocalists, including Robert Frankenberry and Eugene Perry.Thewill host its, focused on a spear-thrower used by prehistoric hunters. Beginners are invited to try their hand at the atlatl, and then watch some of the world’s top throwers compete for the high score. This annual event is held in partnership with the World Atlatl Association. Members of the Shawnee tribe will be in attendance to discuss prehistoric hunting techniques and demonstrate tool production., a Wilkinsburg-based community event space for local artists, presents the opening for its latest group show. Curated by Nancy Howarth and Margot Dermody, the exhibition includes works by Howarth, Robert Bowden, Charlie Patterson, and William Pfahl, as well as Dermody, a mixed-media artist who works in acrylic, oil, fused glass, and glass and stone sculpture. See paintings, photographs, and other works ranging from landscapes to floral images.Do you remember, the 19th night of Junetember? Travel back in time with Earth Wind & Fire tribute bandat. Presented as part of thesummer concert series, the event invites everyone to “boogie on down” with a picnic blanket, a bottle of wine, and a few friends and family members. Guests can also enjoy food from Farmer x Baker and local food trucks.is for the birds, at least when it comes to brunch at the. Dads and their families can enjoy cinnamon “Texas” toast or signature cocktails provided by chef Josef Karst and Atria’s Specialty Catering, all served in the Garden Room located at the rear of the building. Tickets also include admission to the Aviary, so after you’re done feasting, check out multiple species of birds, including penguins, as well as the resident sloth.continues itswith a performance by, a Japanese noise artist known for working with original instruments. His artist bio describes his music as consisting of “water sounds from multiple aquariums” alongside a “pipe organ” made from 11 pipes and no keyboard, and his voice. Since 2006, Fuji||||||||||ta has embarked on solo performances and collaborations with other musicians and had work exhibited in the Sapporo International Art Festival 2017.Let the parks be your inspiration this summer when thereturns with fun multi-media art projects. The event kicks off at’sbut will travel to a new CitiPark each week through early August. Paint, sculpt, and more while watching local entertainers. Activities are suited for children 5 to 12 and all children should be supervised by a caregiver.Fans of the 2010 filmwill want to check outwhen the pop-rock bandpresents. The show has made its way through Europe and the United States and features digital tunes produced as the soundtrack for a video game originally released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.invites readers to experience new work by a Pittsburgh author during the launch ofby. Described by Tolsun Books as mixing history with folktales, the hybrid memoir creates an “interior world infused with magic, tricksters, talking animals, chopped hair, red and blue flashing lights, Pittsburgh steel,” and “centers not Black pain, but Black perseverance spanning centuries.” The event will also include selections from Nicole Lourette and Cameron Barnett.Adult contemporary darlingwill bring his energetic piano melodies and irreverent lyrics tofor a performance with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. From his days with the rock trio, Ben Folds Five, to his solo career, the multi-instrumentalist has released a number of albums defined by soaring harmonies, jazzy rock, and narrative-driven songs. His work appeals to fans of pop and classical music, with his 2015 albumeven topping Billboard’s Classical Albums and Classical Crossover charts.