Pittsburgh’s top events: July 7-13 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., July 7MAGIC • IRL
Paige Thompson has performed on stages all over the country and the world, including as a contestant on Showtime at the Apollo, where she put on a daring escape act. Now, Thompson will present Pages of Time, described by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as a “sophisticated and modern take on traditional magic.” See the 70-minute “tour-de-force” created specifically for Liberty Magic and support a growing movement of women in illusion. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 31. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org
Fri., July 8MUSIC • IRL
The Women Who Rock pop-up shop grand opening wants Pittsburghers to party at the SouthSide Works. The event includes a free live musical performance by Bryana Appley & Rocket Loves Blue, cocktails, and light refreshments. Receive 20% off select items from the Women Who Rock apparel and accessory collection, and see a portion of your purchase donated to the Magee Women’s Research Institute. 4-8 p.m. 517 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. womenwhorock.info
DRAG • IRL
Everyone appreciates a good drag show, but a Lady Gaga-themed drag show is even better. Brewer’s Hotel and Bar will present B-Side Bops: Gaga Edition, where local drag queens will perform some of the most notable hits by the iconic singer. Presented by Scarlet Fairweather, the special show will star Niona Skyler, Jackie Dior, Joy Nina Cult, and Calipso. Don’t forget tip money for the performers. 10-11 p.m. 3315 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/brewersbarpgh
Sat., July 9ART • IRL
Businesses up and down Butler Street will host live music, family-friendly activities, parties, and more during the Lawrenceville Art Crawl. Organizers claim the crawl attracts nearly 10,000 attendees by “generating widespread interest in the small business community and local talent,” bringing together hundreds of artists, bands, and performances at 45-plus locations. Highlights include the last show by local band Scratchy Blanket and crawl stops at various galleries, restaurants, bars, and shops, as well as an after-party at Redfishbowl Studios, which organized the event. 2-9 p.m. Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. redfishbowl.com/lawrencevilleartcrawl
OUTDOORS • IRL
Beat the summer heat when TransPride Pittsburgh hosts a pool party at the Bloomfield Swimming Pool. TransPride states its mission as serving “the transgender, non-binary, and gender expansive community in the greater Pittsburgh region,” including through fun, inclusive events. Feel welcome to swim, have snacks and drinks, and stretch out with friends during this summer outing. 1-4 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. 408 Ella St., Bloomfield. Included with pool admission or tag (message TransPride Pittsburgh on Facebook if you need help with cost). facebook.com/transpridepgh
OPERA • IRL
Pittsburgh Festival Opera presents Rapunzel, a one-act opera that brings the classic fairy tale to life for all audiences. Staging at New Hazlett Theater, the production puts a musical spin on the centuries-old tale of a young woman with long hair trapped in a tower by a sorceress. With music by composer Richard Brooks and librettist Harold Mason, this all-ages show will offer a new perspective for little fans of Disney’s Tangled. 12 p.m. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $8-23. newhazletttheater.org
Sun., July 10KIDS • IRL
Schenley Plaza is for the children when Kid's Day returns to Oakland. Young guests and their caretakers can enjoy free activities, including balloon artists, crafts, games, and special guests and performers. The event will also offer complimentary whirls on the PNC Carousel, a wheelchair-accessible ride that reopened this year with fresh paint, anti-slip guards, and other new features. 12-4 p.m. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. pittsburghparks.org/event
TOUR • IRL
DOORS OPEN invites guests into another one of Pittsburgh’s architectural gems with guided tours of the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob Synagogue. According to the DOORS OPEN website, visitors will “travel across more than 150 years of local Jewish history” at this synagogue, also known as The Downtown Shul. Ira Frank, longtime president of the congregation, and Eric Lidji, director of the Rauh Jewish Archives at the Heinz History Center, will lead tours throughout the day. 10 a.m.- 2:45 p.m. 810 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $15. doorsopenpgh.org
Mon., July 11GAMES • IRL
Get ready to roll the dice and move some pieces when City of Play brings Board Game Night back to Spirit. Arrive early to enjoy Spirit’s happy hour fried pizza logs and tequila drinks, and stay to partake in some friendly tabletop competition. Try something from City of Play, which is in the process of rebuilding its game library and accepting donations, or bring one of your favorites. 7-11 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/cityofplay
Tue., July 12EVENT • IRL
OK! Let’s go … to UPMC Events Center for Cheer Live! Inspired by the hit, Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries Cheer, the touring show promises “an electrifying exhibition” of never-before-seen stunts, pyramids, and dance performances, all executed by athletes from some of the most successful cheer programs in the country. Created by Andy Cosferent and star Cheer coach Monica Aldama, and directed by Point Park University alum Pam Chu, the show will entertain Cheer fans and non-fans alike. 7:30 p.m. 6001 University Blvd., Moon Township. $16-26. cheertourofficial.com/tickets
Wed., July 13MUSIC • IRL
Third Eye Blind rocked the late-’90s and early aughts with hits like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” and “Never Let You Go.” See them along with other big names when the Summer Gods Tour comes to Stage AE. Third Eye Blind will be joined by the American emo band Taking Back Sunday and Australian surf rock band duo Hockey Dad for a night sure to please any millennial looking to relive their middle or high school days. 6 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $49.50-99. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae