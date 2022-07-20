Pittsburgh’s top events: July 28-Aug. 3 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Black Pride Mýa

Thu., July 28



MUSIC • IRL



Listen to music while the kids swing, slide, and more when

brings its

to the

. Each show takes place at a different location throughout the Hazelwood community, and includes performances from Center of Life's music programs and local Pittsburgh artists, as well as food, talks, and more. Rained-out events will move to 161 Hazelwood Ave.

STAGE • IRL

Some people will do anything just to get a little privacy. That’s the case for the protagonist in A Bad Year for Tomatoes, the latest production from South Park Theatre. The stage comedy follows a famous actress who tries to keep her nosy new neighbors away by inventing a murderous sister. Her plan backfires, however, when the imaginary sibling only draws more attention. The morbidly funny farce is recommended for audience members 12 and up. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com



Fri., July 29



MUSIC • IRL



Just an hour outside of Pittsburgh, Johnstown is hosting the annual

. The event will feature multiple artists from the Spin Doctors, the band that produced 1990s hits like “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” to The Rusty Shackles. There will also be food, drinks, and regional vendors so you’re guaranteed to have a fun time.

MUSIC • IRL

Grammy Award-winning artist Mýa will grace Pittsburgh with her presence during the Black Pride Week Concert at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The singer behind “It’s All About Me,” “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are),” “Take Me There,” and other hits will be joined by Amir White, Diiviine, and JayBMusic for an event meant to support LGBTQ people and their families in Southwestern Pennsylvania. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $23-33. trustarts.org

STAGE • IRL

Experience a “roof-raising rock 'n roll journey” when the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center presents the Tony Award-winning Broadway show Memphis The Musical. Featuring an original score by Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, the Lincoln Park production promises to transport audiences to the 1950s South through “irresistible songs and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love” between a white radio DJ and a Black club singer “on the verge of her big break.” 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 31.1 Lincoln Park, Midland. $18-25. lincolnparkarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Jen Cloonan Jen Cloonan

Sat., July 30



ART • IRL

Alternate Histories Studio continues its series of pop-ups with a visit from Pittsburgh ceramic artist Jen Cloonan. The event allows guests to meet Cloonan and shop from a selection of her functional, hand-thrown bowls, plates, mugs, and other items. They can also learn about Cloonan’s classes and her upcoming shows. Fans of Alternate Histories will also find movie monster-infused cards, prints, and other gifts available to buy. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 517 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. Free. alternatehistories.com

FEST • IRL



The first-ever

is approaching fast. Presented by the youth-focused nonprofit

, the event will take over Centre Avenue and the Kaufmann Settlement House to showcase live performances, local artists, DJs, and more. There will also be kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and other fun for the whole family, with proceeds from the event benefitting ACH’s artistic programming.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Irma Freeman Center for Imagination PROCESS: Batista, Dugas, Turri at Irma Freeman Center for Imagination

ART • IRL

The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination features paintings by three contemporary artists with PROCESS: Batista, Dugas, Turri. The exhibition showcases work by Kenneth Batista, James Dugas, and Scott Turri, with an intention to “share the poetic mystery” of the artists’ respective processes. Experience how Batista and Turri use technology to enhance their paintings, and how Dugas draws on techniques advanced by 19th-century artist Albert Pinkham Ryder. 2-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 2. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org

STAGE • IRL

Get ready for bite-sized bits of music and choreography when Musical Theater Artists of Pittsburgh hosts Hot Metal Shorts! The 10-Minute Musicals at City Theatre. The program will feature several never-before-seen mini-musicals written by Pittsburgh-based artists. Don’t miss “Next Stop Steel Plaza” by Anita Spano and Darlene Thompson, “Thank You But No Thank You” by Mora Harris and Ian Kane, and more. 7 p.m. Continues on Sun., July 31. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $10. mtap.weebly.com

Sun., July 31



EVENT • IRL

Summer Sounds returns to the Hazelwood Green Plaza for another evening of live outdoor entertainment. This time around features music and comedy by the Polkamaniacs, a circus arts performance by O'Ryan the O'Mazing, and Funky Dawgz Brass Band, a Connecticut-based group that fuses traditional New Orleans R&B with hip hop and other genres. There will also be plenty of food and beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, from various local vendors. 5 p.m. Music at 6 p.m. Lytle Street and Eliza Street, Hazelwood. Free. hazelwoodlocal.eventbrite.com

FILM • IRL



See how multiple filmmaking teams met impossible deadlines when

presents

. The competition challenges local filmmakers to write, direct, score, and edit an original short film in the span of two days. All the completed entries will be unveiled and the best ones will be awarded based on a number of criteria.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Elektra Music Group Coheed and Cambria: A Window of the Waking Mind Tour at Stage AE

Mon., Aug. 1



MUSIC • IRL



Get ready for a night of soaring, high-concept rock when

takes over

for its

. Experience the prog-metal group’s latest album

, the second chapter in its five-part musical project, The Amory Wars. The show gets an extra boost from Alkaline Trio and MOTHICA, so be prepared for a night of quality head banging.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of MacGillivray Freeman America’s Musical Journey at Carnegie Science Center

Tue., Aug. 2



FILM • IRL



Learn about the rich history of American music, all in the glorious 4K resolution of

’s

. Narrated by actor Morgan Freeman, and featuring singer/songwriter Aloe Blacc,

takes audiences cross-country to explore jazz, blues, zydeco, rock, and other genres, all while showing the “unique diversity of cultures and the creative risk-taking that characterize America, as told through the story of its music.”

Wed., Aug. 3



OUTDOORS • IRL



Experience Pittsburgh’s waterways at dawn when

hosts its

. Learn the basics of kayaking and take a leisurely tour up the Allegheny River starting from the

in Sharpsburg. All participants will be in solo kayaks and no tandems will be available.