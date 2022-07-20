Pittsburgh’s top events: July 28-Aug. 3 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., July 28
MUSIC • IRL
Listen to music while the kids swing, slide, and more when Center of Life brings its Summer Concert Series to the KaBOOM Playground. Each show takes place at a different location throughout the Hazelwood community, and includes performances from Center of Life's music programs and local Pittsburgh artists, as well as food, talks, and more. Rained-out events will move to 161 Hazelwood Ave. 6 p.m. 5113 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. facebook.com/centeroflifePGH/events
STAGE • IRL
Some people will do anything just to get a little privacy. That’s the case for the protagonist in A Bad Year for Tomatoes, the latest production from South Park Theatre. The stage comedy follows a famous actress who tries to keep her nosy new neighbors away by inventing a murderous sister. Her plan backfires, however, when the imaginary sibling only draws more attention. The morbidly funny farce is recommended for audience members 12 and up. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com
MUSIC • IRL
Fri., July 29
Just an hour outside of Pittsburgh, Johnstown is hosting the annual AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival. The event will feature multiple artists from the Spin Doctors, the band that produced 1990s hits like “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” to The Rusty Shackles. There will also be food, drinks, and regional vendors so you’re guaranteed to have a fun time. 10 a.m. Continues on Sat., July 30. 90 Johns St., Johnstown. $25-75. floodcitymusic.com
MUSIC • IRL
Grammy Award-winning artist Mýa will grace Pittsburgh with her presence during the Black Pride Week Concert at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The singer behind “It’s All About Me,” “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are),” “Take Me There,” and other hits will be joined by Amir White, Diiviine, and JayBMusic for an event meant to support LGBTQ people and their families in Southwestern Pennsylvania. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $23-33. trustarts.org
STAGE • IRL
Experience a “roof-raising rock 'n roll journey” when the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center presents the Tony Award-winning Broadway show Memphis The Musical. Featuring an original score by Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, the Lincoln Park production promises to transport audiences to the 1950s South through “irresistible songs and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love” between a white radio DJ and a Black club singer “on the verge of her big break.” 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 31.1 Lincoln Park, Midland. $18-25. lincolnparkarts.org
Sat., July 30
ART • IRL
Alternate Histories Studio continues its series of pop-ups with a visit from Pittsburgh ceramic artist Jen Cloonan. The event allows guests to meet Cloonan and shop from a selection of her functional, hand-thrown bowls, plates, mugs, and other items. They can also learn about Cloonan’s classes and her upcoming shows. Fans of Alternate Histories will also find movie monster-infused cards, prints, and other gifts available to buy. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 517 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. Free. alternatehistories.com
The first-ever Hill District Arts Festival is approaching fast. Presented by the youth-focused nonprofit ACH Clear Pathways, the event will take over Centre Avenue and the Kaufmann Settlement House to showcase live performances, local artists, DJs, and more. There will also be kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and other fun for the whole family, with proceeds from the event benefitting ACH’s artistic programming. 12-8 p.m. Continues on Sun., July 31. 1800 block of Centre Avenue, Hill District. Free. achclearpathways.org
ART • IRL
The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination features paintings by three contemporary artists with PROCESS: Batista, Dugas, Turri. The exhibition showcases work by Kenneth Batista, James Dugas, and Scott Turri, with an intention to “share the poetic mystery” of the artists’ respective processes. Experience how Batista and Turri use technology to enhance their paintings, and how Dugas draws on techniques advanced by 19th-century artist Albert Pinkham Ryder. 2-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 2. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org
STAGE • IRL
Get ready for bite-sized bits of music and choreography when Musical Theater Artists of Pittsburgh hosts Hot Metal Shorts! The 10-Minute Musicals at City Theatre. The program will feature several never-before-seen mini-musicals written by Pittsburgh-based artists. Don’t miss “Next Stop Steel Plaza” by Anita Spano and Darlene Thompson, “Thank You But No Thank You” by Mora Harris and Ian Kane, and more. 7 p.m. Continues on Sun., July 31. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $10. mtap.weebly.com
Sun., July 31
EVENT • IRL
Summer Sounds returns to the Hazelwood Green Plaza for another evening of live outdoor entertainment. This time around features music and comedy by the Polkamaniacs, a circus arts performance by O'Ryan the O'Mazing, and Funky Dawgz Brass Band, a Connecticut-based group that fuses traditional New Orleans R&B with hip hop and other genres. There will also be plenty of food and beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, from various local vendors. 5 p.m. Music at 6 p.m. Lytle Street and Eliza Street, Hazelwood. Free. hazelwoodlocal.eventbrite.com
See how multiple filmmaking teams met impossible deadlines when The Oaks Theater presents The Pittsburgh 48-Hour Film Project: Best of Screening & Awards Show. The competition challenges local filmmakers to write, direct, score, and edit an original short film in the span of two days. All the completed entries will be unveiled and the best ones will be awarded based on a number of criteria. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10. theoakstheater.com
Mon., Aug. 1
MUSIC • IRL
Get ready for a night of soaring, high-concept rock when Coheed and Cambria takes over Stage AE for its Window of the Waking Mind Tour. Experience the prog-metal group’s latest album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, the second chapter in its five-part musical project, The Amory Wars. The show gets an extra boost from Alkaline Trio and MOTHICA, so be prepared for a night of quality head banging. 5:30 p.m. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $42.50. promowestlive.com
Tue., Aug. 2
FILM • IRL
Learn about the rich history of American music, all in the glorious 4K resolution of Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema. Narrated by actor Morgan Freeman, and featuring singer/songwriter Aloe Blacc, America’s Musical Journey takes audiences cross-country to explore jazz, blues, zydeco, rock, and other genres, all while showing the “unique diversity of cultures and the creative risk-taking that characterize America, as told through the story of its music.” 2:45 p.m. Continues through Aug. 11. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $6-7. carnegiesciencecenter.org
Wed., Aug. 3
OUTDOORS • IRL
Experience Pittsburgh’s waterways at dawn when Venture Outdoors hosts its Sunrise Paddle. Learn the basics of kayaking and take a leisurely tour up the Allegheny River starting from the James Sharp Landing in Sharpsburg. All participants will be in solo kayaks and no tandems will be available. 6-7:30 a.m. Continues through Sept. 28. 1301 Main St., Sharpsburg. $21-26. ventureoutdoors.org