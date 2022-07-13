Pittsburgh’s top events: July 14-20 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: H. Hawkline Sound Series: Cate Le Bon

Thu., July 14



EVENT • IRL



Have a new song or comedy routine you want to try out on a crowd? Head to

for its

, where performers of all kinds can show off in the new venue’s retro stage area. Hosted by Zach Funk, the event is touted as the “wildest open mic in Pittsburgh,” welcoming anything from improv to videos.

MUSIC • IRL

Hop Farm Brewing Company opens its warehouse for another round of Third Thursday Bluegrass. The monthly event features The Shameless Hex, a Pittsburgh band described on its website as playing “a fusion of bluegrass, rock and folk, all done in an Appalachian string band style.” Grab a beer and enjoy some local music in a fun environment with plenty of room to social distance. 8 p.m. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/HopFarmBrewing

Fri., July 15



ART • IRL



Fresh out of Carnegie Mellon University,

has already made an impression as a local artist, starting with their first solo exhibition

at 707 Penn Gallery.

, an initiative of the Office for Public Art, will present their new show

, a collection of paintings that imagine “Black people in a futuristic paradise of their own conception.” The opening reception includes a Q&A with Sims and the exhibition will be available to view in the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s

pop-up park.

LIT • VIRTUAL

White Whale Bookstore hosts a Virtual Poetry Reading with several writers from throughout North America. Hear works from Lynn Xu, author of the book-length poem And Those Ashen Heaps That Cantilevered Vase of Moonlight. Also reading are Bronwen Tate, Kate Schapira, Michael Tod Edgerton, and Caroline Noble Whitbeck. This event will take place over Zoom. 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

Sat., July 16



MARKET • IRL



Support a local nonprofit dedicated to helping refugees when

presents a

at

. The event will feature stickers, prints, and other gifts from Dragonflies & Lavender, treats by Valkyrie Donuts, totes by MF Bag, and bouquets by Greater Pittsburgh Flower Collective. In addition, 25% of proceeds from the sale of Commonplace Coffee’s special Hello Neighbor Blend will go towards the group’s efforts.

EVENT • IRL

Liberty Avenue will become a destination for free fun, food, and more when the August Wilson African American Cultural Center presents its AWCommunity Day: S.T.E.A.M. Family Day. Enjoy activities presented by the Carnegie Science Center, YWCA STEAM Program, and others, as well as lawn games, face painting, and performances by Palenique Dance, the Anyah Nancy band, ROYCE, and more. There will also be a farmers' market by Black Urban Gardeners, treats by Cobbler World, and coffee by ADDA. Kids will receive a free S.T.E.A.M.-themed book while supplies last. 12-4 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. awaacc.org

EVENT • IRL

Preen for one of the biggest parties in Pittsburgh when the National Aviary presents Night in the Tropics: Vintage Vacation. Celebrate the aviary’s 70th anniversary with a night of unlimited food and drinks from local restaurants, live music acts, auctions, and more. See a live speed painting by Maria DeSimone Prascak or view penguins and other birds after-hours in the aviary’s various habitats. 7-11 p.m. 700 Arch St., North Side. $95-155. aviary.org

COMEDY • IRL

Josh Dweh makes his Arcade Comedy Theater debut with Joke and Mirrors, a showcase hosted by Joey Purse and featuring Brittany Alexis and Elyssa Penson. Dweh has performed stand-up all over the country and opened for established comedians like Sean Finnerty, Eliot Chang, and Tony Woods. He will record his first live album in New York City this September. 8 p.m. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. 16 and up. arcadecomedytheater.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of UnSmoke Art Systems Bag Lunch at UnSmoke Art Systems

Sun., July 17



ART • IRL



examines the Lone Star State with

. The group show, organized by Helen Jones, is described as featuring “eight non-Texan artists recently or currently residing in Texas who, with some awkwardness, traversed solitary habits to get to know each other's work over the last two restless years.” See works spanning sculpture, painting, photography, video, and papermaking, all of which explore various themes that “trouble and inspire” the artists’ respective practices.

Mon., July 18



TOUR • IRL



Learn about one of Pittsburgh’s beloved sports legends during a docent-led public tour of the

. The 90-minute tour will cover the extraordinary life and career of late Pittsburgh Pirates player

through the various pieces showcased in the space, including archival photos, sports memorabilia, art, and more. Learn about Clemente's achievements on and off the field, from transcending racial and economic barriers to his philanthropic efforts.

Tue., July 19



MUSIC • IRL



Step by step, oooh baby, gonna get to

for the

. The famous boy band will bring a few friends from its early-’90s heyday in pop artist

, and the iconic all-women, hip-hop/R&B groups

and

. Dance to hits like “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Push It,” “Free Your Mind,” and many more.

Wed., July 20



MUSIC • IRL



The

will showcase a visionary musician during

. With six solo studio albums and three EPs under her belt, the Welsh musician has become a unique voice respected by fans and peers alike. Her latest work, the 2022 album

, has been described by Pitchfork as a “heady harmonic mix of psychedelia and pop” defined by saxophones and bass grooves.

STAGE • IRL

Fans of 1980s sitcoms will want to see Love Letters, the latest show at the O'Reilly Theater. The Pittsburgh Public Theater production of A.R. Gurney’s play stars Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross, who played the parents on the hit NBC show Family Ties. The work depicts a 50-year relationship between two childhood friends as they write to each other over the decades. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 24. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. ppt.org