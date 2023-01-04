Pittsburgh's top events: Jan. 4-11 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Maja Prgomet Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo at PPG Paints Arena

Thu., Jan. 5



EVENT • UPTOWN

Follow a deceased clown into PPG Paints Arena when, after three long years, Cirque du Soleil returns to Pittsburgh. Corteo transports audiences to a world of acrobatics, magic, comedy, and more during what a release describes as a “joyous procession, a festive parade” imagined by the spirit of Mauro. For the first time, Cirque du Soleil will position the stage in the center of the arena and divide the venue, providing a unique view of the spectacular live show. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 8. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $54-138. ppgpaintsarena.com





ART • SOUTH SIDE

You still have time to experience what’s being described as an “international survey of art about fat bodies and experiences, made by fat artists.” Soma Grossa, now on view at the Brew House Association Gallery, seeks to connect fatness and “other intersecting experiences and identities,” including queerness, kink, and “ideas about morbidity and mortality.” Curated by Anna Mirzayan, the group show features large-scale installation, video projection, soft sculpture, photography, painting, and jewelry. 2-7 p.m. Continues through Sat., Jan. 14. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org/exhibitions





Fri., Jan. 6

COMEDY • HOMESTEAD

Luenell has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows over the last three decades, most notably Borat and, more recently, the sequel Coming 2 America. Experience this sought-after character actor and comedian live when she takes the stage at the Pittsburgh Improv. See what you’re in for by watching some of her stand-up specials, or hear her as a guest on podcasts like OMG Hi! with George Lopez. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Jan. 7. 166 E. Bridge St., Homestead. $30-90. 21 and over. improv.com/pittsburgh

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Scream out all that stress built up over the holidays when The Smiling Moose thrashes out a playlist of metalcore and post-hardcore music. Hear bands from the late-1990s up through today with a curated mix featuring Avenged Sevenfold, Atreyu, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and many more. Plus, there’s no cover charge, making this a night that will be rough on your ears but easy on your wallet. 9:30 p.m. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com

click to enlarge Photo: Jesse Egner “Untitled, Disidentifications,” part of Soma Grossa at the Brew House Association Gallery

Sat., Jan. 7

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Make your camping dreams come true during the Pittsburgh RV Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Touted as the longest running indoor recreational vehicle show in the country, the multi-day event allows attendees to explore nine acres of folding camping trailers, motor homes, travel trailers, and much more. Industry experts will also be on hand to offer tips and special offers designed to help you get the most out of your home on wheels. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 15. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-12, free for children under 5. pittrvshow.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Honor the man who fell to Earth when the Hard Rock Cafe presents its Bowie Birthday Weekend. A tribute band will play hits by the late David Bowie, who, before his death in 2016, produced decades of work, from The Man Who Sold the World in 1970 to his swansong album Blackstar. Guests can also add a brunch during the Sunday show. 8:30 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 8. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $15-20. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh

FILM • DORMONT

Don your sexiest sequins and cinch that lacy corset when the Junior Chamber of Commerce Players presents a New Year’s edition of its Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast at Hollywood Theater. Performers will act along with the cult movie musical as it plays on the big screen, granting audiences an especially immersive, especially naughty experience. 11:59 p.m. 1449 Potomac Ave., Dormonst. $6-7. hollywoodtheaterpgh.org





Sun., Jan. 8

LIT • NORTH SIDE

The Free Association Reading Series will showcase a variety of voices during an intimate literary event at Alphabet City. Hear from local writers Virigina Montanez, Yvonne McBride, and Richard Gegick, as well as Jorge Olivera Castillo, a Cuban poet now serving as a City of Asylum writer-in-residence. Don’t miss this event that promises to explore “identity, folklore, humor, and more.” 4-5 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Event will also stream online. Registration required. cityofasylum.org





Mon., Jan. 9

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE



Ben Baker and Michael Stensland formed The Astronomers in 2019 while students at the University of Wisconsin. They recently released their 11-track album The Occasion, for which they will bring their headlining tour to Club Cafe. Joining the pop duo is guest Nolan Jae, whose new album So What Now? is slated to release in January. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $12. 21 and over. ticketweb.com/clubcafe





Tue., Jan. 10

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

The Thomas Wendt Quintet will play a night of jazz at Liberty Magic. Presented as part of the year-round JazzLive series, the event will showcase Thomas Wendt, a local drummer and educator whose connection to the city stretches back to his time as a student at the Pittsburgh High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. 5 p.m. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org





Wed., Jan. 11

KIDS • DOWNTOWN

Enter a world sure to enchant the whole family when Dragons & Mythical Beasts takes over the Benedum Center. Produced by Red Tail Entertainment, the live adventure show uses puppetry and other techniques to bring to life giant creatures, mysterious monsters, and other fantastical beings from around the world, including the Japanese Baku, the Tooth Fairy, and the unicorn. 7 p.m. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-75. trustarts.org