Pittsburgh’s top events: Jan. 19-25 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of ZYNKA Gallery Calm, Cool… at ZYNKA Gallery

Thu., Jan. 19



ART • MILLVALE

Calm, Cool… 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Feb. 26. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Millvale. Free. zynkagallery.com

LIT • ONLINE

White Whale Bookstore presents #LIT16 with Camonghne Felix, Danté Stewart, David Dennis Jr., and M Shelly Conner. 7-8 p.m. Online only. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Axel Fest with Lylyth, Understatement, Cutting Ties, Uzkost, Tempered, and Catatoneya. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvavle. $15. mrsmalls.com





Fri., Jan. 20

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

World of Wheels Custom Car Show. 3-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 22. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $7-23. pittsburghcc.com

LIT • DOWNTOWN

See what the August Wilson African American Cultural Center describes as “a daring and diverse group of critically-acclaimed spoken word artists” during Poetry Unplugged: Shock Value. The event will feature big names, including Def Poetry Jam co-creator Danny Simmons Jr. and famed television actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who recently received a Grammy nomination for his spoken word album Hiding In Plain Sight. Also on the docket are local bassist Dwayne Dolphin and poets Tira Yasmine, Taalam Acey, and Rich Medina. 8 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $48. awaacc.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of August Wilson African American Cultural Center Danny Simmons Jr. at Poetry Unplugged: Shock Value

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Brahctopus with Different Places in Space and SamJAMwich. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. 21 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

New Years Queers. 9:30 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. 16 and over. arcadecomedytheater.com/events





Sat., Jan. 21

KIDS • DOWNTOWN

PAW Patrol Live. 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 22. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $46.25-171.25. trustarts.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: An Evening with Cass McCombs. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15-20. warhol.org

OPERA • NORTH SIDE

Ariodante, the latest production from Pittsburgh Opera, promises to transport audiences back to medieval Scotland with a tale of “love, jealousy, deception, and redemption.” Originally debuted in 1735, the show follows Princess Guinevere as she navigates the opportunistic advances of Polinesso in order to live happily ever after with her betrothed, Prince Ariodante. See the local premiere of this centuries-old show at the Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 29. 111 Ninth St., Downtown. $26-52. pittsburghopera.org

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Coconut Night. 10 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $19.50. rowhousecinema.com

click to enlarge Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade Jagged Little Pill at the Benedum Center

Sun., Jan. 22

KIDS • SQUIRREL HILL

Discovery Time: Nature Art. 1-3 p.m. Frick Environmental Center. 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Squirrel Hill. Free. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org

THEATER • MCKEES ROCKS

Robin Hood: The Game. 2 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 29. Gemini Children's Theater. 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $5-15. geminitheater.org

TALK • RECTOR

Entomology Never Sleeps: The Curious Lives of Winter-active Insects. 2-3 p.m. Powdermill Nature Reserve. 1795 PA-381, Rector. Pay What You Wish. Registration required. carnegiemnh.org

PINBALL • LAWRENCEVILLE

007 Pinball Launch Party and Match Play Tournament. 4 p.m. Kickback Pinball Cafe. 4326 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/PGHPinball



Mon., Jan. 23

LIT • NORTH SIDE

Paths of the Righteous: Marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day with Ari Mittleman. 7-8:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream also available. cityofasylum.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE



VICTORIA VICTORIA featuring Charlie Hunter. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $20. 21 and over. opusoneproductions.com





Tue., Jan. 24

WORKSHOP • LAWRENCEVILLE

Mindfulness & Creativity in Collage with Lauren Braun. 6-9 p.m. Contemporary Craft (5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $240. Registration required. contemporarycraft.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

You oughta know about the hit jukebox musical from one of the most iconic musicians of the 1990s. The Benedum Center will present a production of Jagged Little Pill, the Tony and Grammy award-winning Broadway show based on the work of Alanis Morissette. Follow the story of a “perfectly imperfect American family”set to some of Morissette’s hit songs, including “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic,” as well as new original music. Presented by PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 29. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-119. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Film Movement Temblores

Wed., Jan. 25

DRAG • DOWNTOWN

An Evening with the Divas: Celebrity Impersonation Drag Show. 6:30 p.m. Sienna Mercato. 942 Penn Ave., Downtown. $15. facebook.com/ssproductionspgh

FILM • NORTH SIDE

Reel Q Reel Stories: Temblores. 7-8:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Livestream also available. Registration required. cityofasylum.org