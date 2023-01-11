Pittsburgh’s top events: Jan. 12-18 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh CLO Here You Come Again at Pittsburgh Playhouse

Thu., Jan. 12.

ART • BLOOMFIELD

The World at Our Feet. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Feb. 10. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh CLO pays tribute to the Queen of Country with a new production at the Pittsburgh Playhouse. Here You Come Again celebrates the songs of Dolly Parton with a “touching and rollickingly funny” musical about a man quarantining in his parents’ Texas attic after a breakup. Written by award-winning writer and Broadway actor Bruce Vilanch, and starring Tricia Paoluccio as Parton, the show promises to be a rhinestone-studded extravaganza. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 29. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25-50. pittsburghclo.org





Fri., Jan. 13

FAMILY • ASPINWALL

Cabin Fever: Indoor Movies, Games & Snacks. 5-7 p.m. Allegheny RiverTrail Park. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. Free. alleghenyrivertrailpark.org

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Skinamarink. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Jan. 14. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Super Late Night Variety Show. 9:30 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. 16 and up. arcadecomedytheater.com/events





Sat., Jan. 14

FAMILY • POINT BREEZE

Frick Winterfest 2023. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Mon., Jan. 16. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org/winterfest

SWAP • MILLVALE

Clothing Swap. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Millvale Community Library. 213 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. millvalelibrary.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

The late Fannie Lou Hamer was an activist, a community organizer, and a Civil Rights leader. Her legacy drives the latest premiere at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Co-presented by City Theatre and DEMASKUS Theater Collective, FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer will, through music and song, honor a revolutionary known for integrating “spiritual hymnals” into her life’s work. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Continues through Mon., Jan. 16. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40. awc.culturaldistrict.org

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

Poetry Book Launch: All the Hanging Wrenches by Barbara Edelman. 7-8 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. RSVP required. Livestream also available. whitewhalebookstore.com/events



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Rising Voices 2: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters at 937 Gallery

Sun., Jan 15

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

Restless Spirit. 7-10 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $10. preservingunderground.com/shows

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

An Evening with Dixon's Violin. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. 21 and over. ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Mon., Jan. 16

HOLIDAY • EAST LIBERTY

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Kelly Strayhorn Theater during an event inspired by the late Civil Rights leader. The Audacity to Believe welcomes everyone to enjoy family-friendly activities celebrating the legacy of King and “Pittsburgh activists past and present.” There will also be performances from the Hill Dance Academy Theatre, Alumni Theater Company, and K-Theatre Dance Complex, as well as Jacquea Mae. 12-3 p.m. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You. kelly-strayhorn.org

Tue., Jan. 17



FILM • ALLENTOWN

‘80s Movie Parties: The Breakfast Club. 7:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com/film

Wed., Jan. 18

DANCE • STRIP DISTRICT

Salsa Night. 6:30-10 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10. kingflyspirits.com/events

MUSIC • SHADYSIDE

Alex Luketich Trio. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Con Alma. 5884 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. $10. conalmapgh.com/jazz