Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 9-15 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Brew House Gallery Lay Bare at Brew House Gallery

Thu., Feb. 9



ART • SOUTH SIDE

Brew House Gallery presents the opening reception for Lay Bare, the latest exhibition from its Prospectus Curatorial Residency program. Organized by Zeal Eva, the group show “seeks to create a space for and a deeper understanding of the Black femme community that exists within Pittsburgh.” See painting, photography, sculpture, clothing, and other works by Black Girl Absolute, Karlissia Council, Ivory Eddins, Juliandra Jones (PBJ Customs), Evangeline Mensah-Agyekum, Bekezela Mguni, Jameelah Platt, and Rell Rushin. 6-8:30 p.m. Continues through April 1. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org/exhibitions

LIT • VIRTUAL

City of Asylum presents An Ode to Sappho with Selby Wynn Schwartz. 7 p.m. Online only. Free. Registration required. cityofasylum.org/programs

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Lee Terbosic in Plain Sleight. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 12. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org





Fri., Feb. 10

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Saint Omer. 5 p.m. Continues through Thu., Feb. 16. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

Party like it’s the Middle Ages when Carnegie Science Center presents an adult-only event in honor of its new Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea exhibit. Vikings Night invites guests 21 and over to learn from the experts during live demonstrations, discussions of Norse mythology, and more. Enjoy live music by Jay Michaels and Victor Abendano and blacksmithing from The Barefoot Forge, and learn how to make your own chainmail keychain. 6-10 p.m. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $35-40. carnegiesciencecenter.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Uhuru Jazz Sessions: Vanisha Gould. 7 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $25. awaacc.org

MUSIC • GARFIELD

PAAR Benefit Show with Body Farm, UNIITY, and Princess. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. therobotoproject.com/calendar

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Gustav Holst's The Planets. 8 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $21-98. pittsburghsymphony.org

Sat., Feb. 11

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

Community Day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawreneville. Free. contemporarycraft.org

MARKET • EAST LIBERTY

SEXY TIME: A Vintage, Adult-Themed Pop-Up Mini Market. 4-9 p.m. Lorelei. 124 South Highland Ave., East Liberty. Free. loreleipgh.com

MUSIC • EAST LIBERTY

The Queen of Soul will sock it to you during R.E.S.P.E.C.T. An Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Vocalist Anita Levels will perform the songs of the soul-music legend, backed by a band led by pianist Dwayne Fulton. Don’t miss this chance to hear old-school hits such as “Chain of Fools,” “Say a Little Prayer,” and “Think” from some of Pittsburgh’s finest musicians. 8 p.m. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $25-40. kelly-strayhorn.org

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

BIPOCalypse Improv Show. 8 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. arcadecomedytheater.com

MUSIC • POLISH HILL

Lupercalia. 8 p.m. Rock Room. 1054 Herron Ave., Polish Hill. $10. 21 and over. arcane.city/entities/rock-room

COMEDY • ALLENTOWN

Robby Hoffman. 8-9:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $20. bottlerocketpgh.com

click to enlarge Photo: David Bachman Photography Laced/Unlaced at Bitz Opera Factory

Sun., Feb. 12

MARKET • SHARPSBURG

Valentine Market. 4-8 p.m. Atithi Studios. 1020 N Canal St., Sharpsburg. Free. atithistudios.com/calendar

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

That Friday Feeling: A Night of Jazz with Jason Kush. 6-7:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 West North Ave., North Side. Free. cityofasylum.org/programs

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Music on the Edge presents Ensemble Dal Niente. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15. warhol.org/calendar





Mon., Feb. 13

FASHION • STRIP DISTRICT

Part lingerie fashion show and part opera performance, Laced/Unlaced at Bitz Opera Factory promises to be a “scintillating runaway experience unlike any other.” The event will showcase lingerie and “accessible luxury” apparel in partnership with Skye Douglass, House of Couture Design, and Pulchra Intimates, a luxury boutique in Lawrenceville. Pittsburgh Opera resident artists will add their voices to the show, as well as walk the runway. Get in the mood with a complimentary signature cocktail included with a general admission ticket. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $15-145. pittsburghopera.org/fashion

PARTY • BLOOMFIELD

Galentine's Day Party. 7-10 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Isidore String Quartet. 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-53. chambermusicpittsburgh.org





Tue., Feb. 14

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Let’s Groove Tonight: Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $22. thunderbirdmusichall.com

OUTDOOR • OAKLAND

Valentines On Ice. 7-9 p.m. Schenley Park Skating Rink. 10341 Overlook Drive, Oakland. $5, $3 skate rentals. citiparksschenleyrink.fearticket.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Arlie with Whitehall and The Sewing Club. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $16. 21 and over. ticketweb.com/clubcafe





Wed., Feb. 15

ART • NORTH SIDE

Marginalia. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through March 4. here gallery. 527 North Taylor Ave., North Side. Free. gallery-here.com

LIT • STRIP DISTRICT

Steel City Slam & Open Mic. 7-10 p.m. The PA Market. 108 19th St., Strip District. $5. pghpoetry.org



