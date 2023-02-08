Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 9-15 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Feb. 9
ART • SOUTH SIDE
Brew House Gallery presents the opening reception for Lay Bare, the latest exhibition from its Prospectus Curatorial Residency program. Organized by Zeal Eva, the group show “seeks to create a space for and a deeper understanding of the Black femme community that exists within Pittsburgh.” See painting, photography, sculpture, clothing, and other works by Black Girl Absolute, Karlissia Council, Ivory Eddins, Juliandra Jones (PBJ Customs), Evangeline Mensah-Agyekum, Bekezela Mguni, Jameelah Platt, and Rell Rushin. 6-8:30 p.m. Continues through April 1. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org/exhibitions
LIT • VIRTUAL
City of Asylum presents An Ode to Sappho with Selby Wynn Schwartz. 7 p.m. Online only. Free. Registration required. cityofasylum.org/programs
MAGIC • DOWNTOWN
Lee Terbosic in Plain Sleight. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 12. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org
Fri., Feb. 10
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Saint Omer. 5 p.m. Continues through Thu., Feb. 16. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Party like it’s the Middle Ages when Carnegie Science Center presents an adult-only event in honor of its new Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea exhibit. Vikings Night invites guests 21 and over to learn from the experts during live demonstrations, discussions of Norse mythology, and more. Enjoy live music by Jay Michaels and Victor Abendano and blacksmithing from The Barefoot Forge, and learn how to make your own chainmail keychain. 6-10 p.m. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $35-40. carnegiesciencecenter.org
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Uhuru Jazz Sessions: Vanisha Gould. 7 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $25. awaacc.org
MUSIC • GARFIELD
PAAR Benefit Show with Body Farm, UNIITY, and Princess. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. therobotoproject.com/calendar
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Gustav Holst's The Planets. 8 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $21-98. pittsburghsymphony.org
Sat., Feb. 11
ART • LAWRENCEVILLE
Community Day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawreneville. Free. contemporarycraft.org
MARKET • EAST LIBERTY
SEXY TIME: A Vintage, Adult-Themed Pop-Up Mini Market. 4-9 p.m. Lorelei. 124 South Highland Ave., East Liberty. Free. loreleipgh.com
MUSIC • EAST LIBERTY
The Queen of Soul will sock it to you during R.E.S.P.E.C.T. An Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Vocalist Anita Levels will perform the songs of the soul-music legend, backed by a band led by pianist Dwayne Fulton. Don’t miss this chance to hear old-school hits such as “Chain of Fools,” “Say a Little Prayer,” and “Think” from some of Pittsburgh’s finest musicians. 8 p.m. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $25-40. kelly-strayhorn.org
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
BIPOCalypse Improv Show. 8 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. arcadecomedytheater.com
MUSIC • POLISH HILL
Lupercalia. 8 p.m. Rock Room. 1054 Herron Ave., Polish Hill. $10. 21 and over. arcane.city/entities/rock-room
COMEDY • ALLENTOWN
Robby Hoffman. 8-9:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $20. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sun., Feb. 12
MARKET • SHARPSBURG
Valentine Market. 4-8 p.m. Atithi Studios. 1020 N Canal St., Sharpsburg. Free. atithistudios.com/calendar
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
That Friday Feeling: A Night of Jazz with Jason Kush. 6-7:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 West North Ave., North Side. Free. cityofasylum.org/programs
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Music on the Edge presents Ensemble Dal Niente. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15. warhol.org/calendar
Mon., Feb. 13
FASHION • STRIP DISTRICT
Part lingerie fashion show and part opera performance, Laced/Unlaced at Bitz Opera Factory promises to be a “scintillating runaway experience unlike any other.” The event will showcase lingerie and “accessible luxury” apparel in partnership with Skye Douglass, House of Couture Design, and Pulchra Intimates, a luxury boutique in Lawrenceville. Pittsburgh Opera resident artists will add their voices to the show, as well as walk the runway. Get in the mood with a complimentary signature cocktail included with a general admission ticket. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $15-145. pittsburghopera.org/fashion
PARTY • BLOOMFIELD
Galentine's Day Party. 7-10 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Isidore String Quartet. 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-53. chambermusicpittsburgh.org
Tue., Feb. 14
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Let’s Groove Tonight: Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $22. thunderbirdmusichall.com
OUTDOOR • OAKLAND
Valentines On Ice. 7-9 p.m. Schenley Park Skating Rink. 10341 Overlook Drive, Oakland. $5, $3 skate rentals. citiparksschenleyrink.fearticket.com
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Arlie with Whitehall and The Sewing Club. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $16. 21 and over. ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Wed., Feb. 15
ART • NORTH SIDE
Marginalia. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through March 4. here gallery. 527 North Taylor Ave., North Side. Free. gallery-here.com
LIT • STRIP DISTRICT
Steel City Slam & Open Mic. 7-10 p.m. The PA Market. 108 19th St., Strip District. $5. pghpoetry.org