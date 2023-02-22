Pittsburgh's top events: Feb. 23-Mar. 1 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Jon Bindley of Honky Tonk Jukebox

Thu., Feb. 23

KIDS • DOWNTOWN

Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries. 7 p.m. Continues through Fri., Feb. 24. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $12. trustarts.org/production

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Disney’s Newsies. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 26. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $23-55. playhouse.pointpark.edu





Fri., Feb. 24

CONVENTION • ROSS TOWNSHIP

Looking for something in the way of a new amethyst? As well as some new gutters or window treatments? Find these and more during the Home Show at The Block Northway. The weekend event will feature vendors selling a variety of products for homeowners, from hot tubs to shelving. Once you’re done looking at home improvement services, head to the corresponding Pittsburgh Gem Show, touted as the largest selection of rocks, crystals, minerals, fossils, and gemstone jewelry in the area. 2-7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 26. 8013 McKnight Road, Ross Township. Free for both shows. theblocknorthway.com

MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD

91.3 WYEP presents Honky-Tonk Jukebox. 7-11 p.m. Bloomfield Liedertafel. 410 South Mathilda St., Bloomfield. $20. wyep.org

THEATER • LAWRENCEVILLE

Behind Ourself Concealed: Performances with Attack Theatre & Chamber Music Pittsburgh. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 26. Attack Theatre Studios. 212 45th St., Lawrenceville. $20-65. Virtual option available. attacktheatre.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Gil Shaham Beethoven Violin Concerto. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 26. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20-98. trustarts.org

DRAG • LAWRENCEVILLE

Orion Story of RuPaul’s Drag Race. 10 p.m. Brewer's Bar. 3315 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville. $10. facebook.com/brewersbarpgh



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Paquito D’Rivera Paquito D’Rivera of Behind Ourself Concealed: Performances with Attack Theatre & Chamber Music Pittsburgh

Sat., Feb. 25

VOLUNTEER • PENN HILLS

Become a Dumpbuster for a day when Allegheny Cleanways hosts a Tire Removal & Clean Up. The event invites volunteers to help remove thousands of old tires from a wooded site in Penn Hills. Protective clothing like long-sleeve shirts, pants, and closed-toe boots or shoes are recommended for this tough job. Work gloves and necessary tools and materials, as well as snacks, will be provided. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 217 Standard Ave., Penn Hills. Free. Registration required. publiclands.com

KIDS • EAST LIBERTY

Puppets for Pittsburgh presents World Folk Tales: Exploring Generosity. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-East Liberty. 130 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. carnegielibrary.org

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Carrie Underwood with special guest Jimmie Allen. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $53-266. ppgpaintsarena.com

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

The Comedy Roast of Tyler Perry. 8 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. 16 and over. arcadecomedytheater.com/events

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Larger Than Life (The Ultimate Boyband Tribute). 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $15-120. 21 and over. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Dancing Peacock: Yanlai Dance Academy Performance. 7 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $25-50. yanlaidanceacademy.com

COMEDY • ALLENTOWN

Former Daily Show writer and comedy festival regular Alington Mitra brings the laughs to Bottlerocket Social Hall on his “Too Good Tour.” Known for his “tight jokes, original thoughts, and affable presence” according to his website, Mitra’s stand-up routine earned him a place among the finalists on the competition show Last Comic Standing in 2014. His 6:30 p.m. show sold out, so make sure to grab your tickets before it’s too late. 8:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $25. bottlerocketpgh.com





click to enlarge Photo: Ray Concepcion Titus Andronicus

Sun., Feb. 26

LIT • NORTH SIDE



.

FILM • OAKMONT

Mary Poppins Cinebrunch. 10 a.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $15-20. theoakstheater.com





Mon., Feb. 27

FASHION • DOWNTOWN



It’s a night of four-legged fashion at the

at the

. Pooches (and their owners) will strut their stuff on the runway outfitted in skirts and bow ties provided by dog boutique One Haute Dog. Preceding the dogs will be a show featuring models sporting designs from boutiques such as Fresh Nostalgia, Larrimor’s, and Whimsical Wardrobe. Plus, twenty-five percent of ticket sales will go towards the animal shelter Animal Friends.

click to enlarge Photo: Nicole Rifkin Titus Andronicus

Tue., Feb. 28

THEATER • DOWNTOWN



.

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Titus Andronicus with The Zells. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20-30. 21 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

COMEDY • MUNHALL

Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall. 510 East 10th Ave., Munhall. $50-99. librarymusichall.com





Wed., March 1

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN



.

ART • GARFIELD

Undefined. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org