Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 2-8 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Feb. 2

TALK • LAWRENCEVILLE

Embrace the embarrassment when Spirit hosts the Pittsburgh Fuckup Night Volume V: Groundhog Day Special. The evening opens with a mingling session complete with food and drink, followed by a panel of local leaders sharing their most humiliating business failures. Contribute to the bit by revealing your own cringe saga. The event comes courtesy of Fuckup Nights, described as a global movement to change the narrative around failure by highlighting entrepreneurs, CEOs, and others who had their own stumbles on the road to success. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrencenceville. $25. spiritpgh.com

TALK • SOUTH SIDE

We Are The Weirdos: Live Stories, Told By Women. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $10. wearetheweirdospgh.com





Fri., Feb. 3

MUSIC • MIDLAND

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School presents Hollywood Nights. 7 p.m. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. One Lincoln Park, Midland. $15. lincolnparkarts.org/events

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Con Alma & Thunderbird Music Hall Present Pittsburgh Jazz Contributions. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20-25. 21 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com





Sat., Feb. 4

OUTDOOR • SQUIRREL HILL

Hike with a Naturalist: Lichen Exploration. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Frick Environmental Center. 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Squirrel Hill. Free. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org

MARKET • GARFIELD

Punk Rock Flea Market. 12-5 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. therobotoproject.com/calendar

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Ikiru. 2 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 5. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Janus Films Ikiru at Harris Theater

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Taylor Tomlinson: The Have It All Tour. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 5. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $61. trustarts.org

OUTDOOR • OAKLAND

Strap on your skates and boogie down during Disco Night at the Schenley Park Skating Rink. Presented by CitiParks and the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events, the 90-minute session welcomes adult skaters to hit the ice and show off their best moves to music from the days of Studio 54. 8-9:30 p.m. 10341 Overlook Drive, Oakland. $4-5, $3 for skate rentals. 18 and over. pittsburghpa.gov/schenley/rink





Sun., Feb. 5

MARKET • LARIMER

Show your hometown pride during Crafts and Drafts: Local Love at East End Brewing. The brewpub will be filled with Pittsburgh vendors, including Collarbone Jewelry and Meshwork Press. The event will also have floral arrangements from The Bearded Iris Floral Design, music from Flipping Records and Tapes, and a set by DJ MB from Alternate Histories. And, of course, beer will be available all day, along with non-alcoholic seltzers and sodas, and East End’s signature thick-crust pizza. 12-4 p.m. East End Brewing. 147 Julius St., Larimer. Free. eastendbrewing.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Alternate Histories Crafts and Drafts: Local Love at East End Brewing

TALK • NORTH SIDE

Is This Finished? In Conversation with Mo Willems. 5 p.m. New Hazelett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19. newhazletttheater.org

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Voice of Drums featuring Hugo Cruz and Caminos. 6-9 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. 21 and over. kingflyspirits.com/events

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

VYLTS, Cult of Chunk, ASH BELiAL. 7:45 p.m. Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. thegovernmentcenter.com/events





Mon., Feb. 6

EXHIBIT • DOWNTOWN

The Pittsburgh City-County Building kicks off February with an opening reception for its Black History Month Exhibit celebrating the works of August Wilson. Through the end of the month, a display in the main lobby will feature a variety of archival materials, interactive activities, and first-hand accounts from people who knew the playwright. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and friends of Wilson will give remarks at the reception. There will also be entertainment and refreshments. 6-8 p.m. Continues through Tue., Feb. 28. 414 Grant St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events/black-history

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Cabaret Series presents LaChanze. 7:30 p.m. O’Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $60-70. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Hugo Cruz/Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Voice of Drums featuring Hugo Cruz and Caminos at Kingfly Spirits

Tue., Feb. 7

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

JazzLive presents James Johnson III. 5 p.m. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

FILM • ALLENTOWN

Movie Party: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

SPORTS • UPTOWN

Friends and Pens for a Cause. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $42-200. ppgpaintsarena.com/events





Wed., Feb. 8

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

2023 NACAC College Fair. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., Feb. 9. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Free. pittsburghcc.com

DRAG • DOWNTOWN

Drag Bingo at Il Tetto. 6 p.m. Sienna Mercato. 942 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20. facebook.com/siennamercato

PUPPETS • NORTH SIDE

Puppets aren’t just for kids. Exploring Storytelling Through Puppetry at Alphabet City welcomes Koryū Nishikawa V and Tom Lee, the creators of AKUTAGAWA, a puppet show about Japanese short novelist Ryūnosuke Akutagawa. The show uses a technique called cart puppetry, in which the puppeteer works from a wheeled box on stage. They will be joined by Pittsburgh-based puppeteer David English to examine the rich culture behind and potential of this artform. 7-8:30 p.m. 40 West North Ave., North Side. Free. cityofasylum.org/programs