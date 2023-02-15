Pittsburgh's top events: Feb. 16-22 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Ben Pease/Courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Natural History “Wherein Lies the Beauty of Life” by Ben Pease, part of Apsáalooke Women and Warriors at Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Thu., Feb. 16

EXHIBIT • OAKLAND

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History explores a matriarchal Native American community with Apsáalooke Women and Warriors. Presented in cooperation with guest curator Nina Sanders of the Chicago-based Field Museum, the exhibition includes war shields, horse regalia, and over 20 works of art, including paintings, photography, beadwork, fashion, and a nine-foot-tall modern tipi. Visitors will learn about the gender roles and egalitarian qualities of this Indigenous group from the northern plains region of the United States. 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Continues through May 29. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. carnegiemnh.org

LIT • VIRTUAL

Virtual Poetry Book Party: We Are Changed to Deer at the Broken Place by Kelly Weber with Allison Adair and Kasey Jueds. 7-8 p.m. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events





Fri., Feb. 17

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh International Auto Show. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Mon., Feb. 20. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $6-12, free for kids under 6. Half-price admission on Feb. 20. pittautoshow.com

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Oscar Nominated Short Films. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., Feb. 23. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10.48. rowhousecinema.com

ART • OAKLAND

Artist Talk: Violet Maimbourg. 5-6:30 p.m. Frank-Ratchye STUDIO for Creative Inquiry. 4919 Frew St., Oakland. Free and open to the public. studioforcreativeinquiry.org

MUSIC • SEWICKLEY

Folk February. 6:30-9 p.m. Continues on Fri., Feb. 24. Sweetwater Center for the Arts. 200 Broad St., Sewickley. $30-40. sweetwaterartcenter.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Blue is back, baby! The Blue Man Group presents a round of spectacular performances at the Benedum Center for its North American tour. Since debuting in 1991, the popular act has thrilled audiences around the world with a combination of percussion, art, comedy, non-verbal communication, and body paint. Don’t miss what promises to be a “joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.” 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 19. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $36.25-$105. trustarts.org

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Alonzo King LINES Ballet. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $15-70. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Joan Marcus Blue Man Group

Sat., Feb. 18

KIDS • SQUIRREL HILL

Jr. Garden Buds: The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver. 10-11:30 p.m. Frick Environmental Center. 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Squirrel Hill. Free. pittsburghparks.org

OUTDOOR • NORTH SIDE

EveryBody Outdoors: North Side Art Hike. 1-3 p.m. Various locations, North Side. $10. Registration required. ventureoutdoors.org

ART • GARFIELD

Elusive Ground by Abiria Ali and Every Day Dream by Dennis Childers. 2-5 p.m. Continues through March 3. Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

Down On Paper Opening Reception. 6 p.m. Vestige Gallery. 5417 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. vestigegallery.com

click to enlarge Photo: Abirai Ali/Courtesy of Irma Freeman Center for Imagination “Jakob Elias Poritzky, Ruth & Helene” by Abirai Ali at Irma Freeman Center for Imagination

Sun., Feb. 19

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents The Music of John Williams. 2:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-99. pittsburghsymphony.org

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Mr. Messado in Ringistry. 6:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 26. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org





Mon., Feb. 20

LIT • NORTH SIDE

Honoring Black Womanhood with Mahogany L. Browne. 7 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream also available. cityofasylum.org

FILM • MUNHALL

Classic Movies at the Library: Metropolis. 7 p.m. Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead. 510 E. 10th Ave, Munhall. Free. pghclassicmoviegrp.wixsite.com

LIT • OAKLAND

While some authors avoid social media altogether, whether in their work or professionally (see: the grumblings of Jonathan Franzen), Patricia Lockwood embraced it as a narrative device for her latest novel No One Is Talking About This. Since its release, the bestseller, described by Penguin Random House as an “urgent, genre-defying” tale about an influencer drawn into a Sartre-esque online world, has received wide praise from critics and readers alike. Lockwood will discuss the book with fellow author Clare Beams during a Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures event at Carnegie Music Hall. 7:30 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Virtual passes also available. $10-18. pittsburghlectures.org





Tue., Feb. 21

EXHIBITION • SHADYSIDE

Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh presents Revolving Doors. Tours from 12-3 p.m. Chatham University-Jennie King Mellon Library. Woodland Road, Shadyside. Free. Registration required. hcofpgh.org/revolving-doors

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Billy Raffoul with American Authors. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Big Picture Media American Authors at Thunderbird Music Hall

Wed., Feb. 22

FILM • NORTH SIDE

Reel Q Reel Stories: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow? 7-8:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream also available. cityofasylum.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Songs We Love. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $25-45. trustarts.org