Pittsburgh's top events: Dec. 22-28 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Associated Press and Heinz History Center Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception: 50 Years Later at Heinz History Center

Thu., Dec. 22

FILM • OAKMONT

Sample some beers and watch a holiday movie classic during a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at The Oaks Theater. Part of the theater’s Christmas programming, the comedy follows the Griswold family and their holiday escapades. Relive the laughs of a Christmas staple in the old-school vibes of a restored 1930s theater. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $8. theoakstheater.com

SPORTS • STRIP DISTRICT

Half a century on and Pittsburgh still can’t stop talking about the so-called Immaculate Reception. But what really happened on that fateful day? Learn about this iconic sports moment when the Heinz History Center presents Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception: 50 Years Later. Moderated by sports anchor Bob Pompeani, the event will include appearances by Harris, several of his 1972 Steelers teammates, members of the 1972 Oakland Raiders, and other guests as they share memories of what the Center calls the “greatest play in NFL history.” 6:30 p.m. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $20-32. heinzhistorycenter.org





Fri., Dec. 23



POP-UP • SOUTH SIDE

Still need a gift for the record collector in your life? Head to the first-ever Vinyl Pop Up Night at Club Café. The music venue will have records from Vinyl Remains and The Attic, as well as DJs, dancing, cocktails, and more. Make shopping fun and find that rare gem for someone’s turntable. 7 p.m. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. Free. 21 and over. facebook.com/ClubCafeLive





Sat., Dec. 24

KIDS • NORTH SIDE

Give your child a day of play at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh when all guests receive free admission to enjoy hands-on activities and more. Little ones will use numbers and tools to understand the world around them in the Measurement Rules exhibit, interact with the Tough Art installations, and learn about empathy in the Kindness Gallery. Please note that the MuseumLab will not be open on this day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. Free. pittsburghkids.org/event/free-day





Sun., Dec. 25

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Create a new holiday tradition during Chinese Food & Movies at Row House Cinema. Enjoy food from Zen Asian Diner delivered straight to your seat for each of the theater’s Christmas Day screenings. Get to the theater 45 minutes early if you plan on ordering food, and then sit back and relax while watching White Christmas, Gremlins, The Muppet Christmas Carol, or Die Hard. Showtimes vary. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12.57. rowhousecinema.com





Mon., Dec. 26

HOLIDAY • NORTH SIDE

The most wonderful time of the year continues at the National Aviary. Holiday Lights and Late Nights invites guests to indulge in days of festive activities after the stress of shopping and gift-giving are over. The event series kicks off with a gingerbread house workshop, followed by live music from Aria412, a dance performance, trivia, and more. Cocktails and a full menu will also be available. 5-8 p.m. Continues through Fri., Dec. 30. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. Reservation required. aviary.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Disney High School Musical sing-a-long at Bottlerocket

Tue., Dec. 27

SING-A-LONG • ALLENTOWN

Audience participation is required at Bottlerocket Social Hall’s sing-along screening of High School Musical. Reminisce on the days of fated karaoke meet-cutes, dating drama, and the power of high school theater with a crowd of movie fans and Bottlerocket’s specialty drinks. Each ticket comes with free popcorn and interactive props, and there will be a costume contest for the best East High fit. 7:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

click to enlarge Photo: Shin Yamagata Hiroaki Umeda at Wood Street Galleries

Wed., Dec. 28

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Wood Street Galleries will stage an internationally known dance artist when Hiroaki Umeda presents Intensional Particle. Described by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as “one of the leading figures of the Japanese avant-garde art scene,” the choreographer and multidisciplinary artist will showcase his “signature style of mixing digital imagery, minimal soundscape, and extremely potent corporeality” in an intense solo work. 7 p.m. Continues through Fri., Dec. 30. 601 Wood St., Downtown. $20. trustarts.org