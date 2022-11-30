Pittsburgh's top events: Dec. 1-7 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of A24 Aftersun

Thu., Dec. 1

FILM



Local A24 fans, rejoice!

, the latest drama from the acclaimed indie studio. The debut film from writer/director Charlotte Wells follows Sophie as she recalls the last holiday she spent with her father 20 years before at a “fading vacation resort.” A synopsis describes the story as a “powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't.”

KIDS

Life finds a way during Mad Science of Pittsburgh presents Dinosaurs at the Carnegie Library-Hill District. Mad Science, described on its website as a “science enrichment provider,” will lead a kid-friendly exploration into those “terrible lizards” that terrify and intrigue us. Visitors will leave with an understanding of dinosaur habits, the fossilization process, and how big creatures like the T. rex really were. You’ll also have the hands-on opportunity to play archeologist and make a cast of a dino’s tooth. 3-4 p.m. 2177 Centre Ave., Hill District. Free. carnegielibrary.org/events

ART

A Pittsburgh-based artist and prisoner advocacy nonprofit will give a talk at the Carnegie Museum of Art. James “Yaya” Hough and Let’s Get Free: The Women and Trans Prisoner Defense Committee will speak during Refractions, an event series presented as part of the 58th Carnegie International exhibition. Hough’s site-specific mural, “A Gift to the Hill District,” was produced as part of the exjhibition and can now be seen along the 2300 block of Centre Avenue. 6:30-7:30 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration encouraged. cmoa.org





Fri., Dec. 2

MUSIC

Frontman Andre Costello has played with his band Cool Minors for the last decade, but recently, the group reinvented itself as Forestry Division. The Pittsburgh indie rockers recently released a new single “Are We Ready?,” described as a “dreamy indie-pop song that’s the first taste of an album due at a later date.” See them take the stage at Brillobox during a show that includes sets from fellow locals acts Mariage Blanc and Century III. 9 p.m. Doors at 8:30 p.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

MUSIC

Pay your respects to the High Priest of Pop, or, at least. the likeness of him, during the Prince tribute show Purple Reign at Rivers Casino. Starring Jason Tenner as the hitmaker behind songs like “When Doves Cry,” “1999,” and “Kiss,” Purple Reign promises an experience that “captures the imagination and seamlessly recreates the blistering performances and raw energy of Prince in his prime.” Don your second-hand store berets and check it out. 7 p.m. 777 Casino Drive, North Side. $19-79. 21 and over. riverscasino.com/pittsburgh





Sat., Dec. 3

MARKET

Support local Black small business owners during a speical pop-up market. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Shayla Hawkins Events will present the third annual Black Market: Holiday Edition, described as a showcase for Black-owned businesses from around the Pittsburgh region. Visit during the event’s opening weekend and grab some unique gifts for friends and family. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues on weekends through Sun., Dec. 11. 623 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburghholidays.com/blackmarket

WORKSHOP

Spice up your tree, or the tree of a loved one by making your own ornament during a workshop at Union Project. Ornament Extravaganza provides guests with the opportunity to shape, fire, and paint their own clay ornaments. Take them home and add them to your decorations, or wrap them up for someone special. The community center will also host a clay Gingerbread House workship on the following day. Spots sell out fast so get them before they’re gone. 12-1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. $30. unionproject.org

KIDS

Discover your new favorite picture book from one of the 25 writers for children and teens during Kate’s Kid Book Bash at The Kingsley Association. Held in remembrance of the late writer Kate Dopirak, and led by the Buzzword literacy initiative, the event will feature various authors reading from their works. Pittsburgh writers such as Sharon G. Flake (Skin I’m In) and Nick Courage (Snow Struck and co-founder of Littsburgh) will be in attendance. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 6435 Frankstown Ave., East Liberty. Free. kateskidbookbash.com





Sun., Dec. 4

MUSIC

Experience a robust lineup of music when the Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! Collective presents a new show at Mr. Roboto Project. See the Columbus, Ohio-based hardcore band En Love and Brooklyn act Rabbit, along with local bands Cutting Ties, Gloom Doom, and Princess. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. All ages. dltsgdom.com

click to enlarge Photo: Sean Eaton/Courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art “A Gift to the Hill District” by James “Yaya” Hough

Mon., Dec. 5

HOLIDAY

Don’t shout or cry, just crawl during a fun, adult-oriented event in Market Square. The Downtown Krampuslauf and Krawl invites guests to samples drinks in various bars and socialize with holiday Krampen demons. The Krampen will terrorize the Peoples Gas Holiday Market, all of which will culminate in a trip to the Miracle on Liberty pop-up bar. Bring your naughty self to this boozy seasonal festivity. 6:30 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free to attend. “Pittsburgh Krampuslauf and Krawl” on Facebook





Tue., Dec. 6

HOLIDAY



Stave off winter gloom with a dose of December joy at

at

. The ‘70s-relic-turned-retro-bar is screening Sebak’s classic 2002 WQED documentary about the way Pittsburghers celebrate the holiday season, from Christmas to Kwanzaa. Stick around after the film for a Q&A with Sebak. Can’t make it? Don’t worry, Bottlerocket is hosting the same event on Tue., Dec. 20.

Wed., Dec. 7

THEATER

Get swept up in the magic and romance of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella at Pittsburgh Playhouse. Presented by Point Park University’s Conservatory Theatre Company, the show follows the classic tale of a young woman made to serve her wicked stepmother and step-sisters. Yearning for a better life, she, with a little help from her fairy godmother, manages to attend the royal ball, lose a shoe, and attract the attention of a handsome prince. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 11. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $23-55. playhouse.pointpark.edu