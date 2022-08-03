Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 4-10 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Kate Hagerty Throughline Theatre Company presents A View From the Bridge

Thu., Aug. 4



LIT • IRL



Not one, not two, but four local authors will appear at

for a major

. The event spans genres with a new memoir by Dave Newman (

), a story anthology by Kareem Tayyar (

), and two poetry collections by Adam Matcho (

) and Lori Jakiela (

, which just happens to also be

s August

selection

Meet the authors, and buy the featured books during the event.

STAGE • IRL

The Arthur Miller play A View From the Bridge has come to the city of bridges. Throughline Theatre Company will be at Carnegie Stage to perform the 1950s drama about a man trying to hold it together as he and his family pursue the “American dream.” A press release says A View From the Bridge follows the “cataclysmic downfall of Eddie Carbone as his life spirals once his niece falls in love with an undocumented immigrant.” 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Aug. 6. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $15-20 or pay what you can. throughlinetheatre.org/on-stage

FEST • IRL

Fans of vintage science fiction, fantasy, and adventure magazines should head to PulpFest at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh. The festival celebrates the history of pulp magazines and how the genre has inspired modern artists to create their own science fiction and fantasy art in comic books and more. Expect auctions for items including old pulp literature, vintage paperbacks, and true crime magazines. Visitors will even have the opportunity to auction off their own. Continues through Sun., Aug. 7. 910 Sheraton Drive, Mars. $25-70. pulpfest.com

Fri., Aug. 5



MUSIC • IRL



Local punk rockers and other music acts will gather to support reproductive rights with a benefit show at the

. The roster for the

includes Lylyth, a four-piece “dark alternative band,” and the hard rock/metal band Anxiety at Best, as well as punk acts Kay Yoss, Understatement, and GRIN HOUND. Proceeds from the event will benefit WPA Fund for Choice, a group that works to provide safe and affordable abortion access and reproductive care to patients in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

MAGIC • IRL

Master Pittsburgh magicians take the stage during the dog days of August to give you a show to remember. Spotlight on the ’Burgh comes to Liberty Magic to present a magical, unforgettable, entertaining, 90-minute ride highlighting local talent. See illusions and daring acts by Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill Averman, and Eric Meredith. 7:30 p.m. Continues on Sat., Aug. 6. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $45-75. trustarts.org

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Pickleball

SPORTS • IRL

Bored of the usual sports like football and baseball and need something to spice things up? The GAMMA Sports Pickleball Classic 2022 will be held at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, and people of all ages are invited to participate. Learn more about pickleball, a paddleball sport combining aspects of tennis and badminton, and watch some of the best players from across the country. Register to participate for a fee. Continues through Sun., Aug. 7. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5 suggested donation. pickleballclassic.org

Sat., Aug. 6



EVENT • IRL



Be ready to dig through some crates when the

comes to the

. The annual, family-friendly event features vendors selling vinyl from a wide variety of genres and eras, including metal, doo-wop, R&B, soul, and jazz. There will also be a selection of cassettes, compact discs, and music memorabilia.

MUSIC • IRL

The Night Nation Run combines running and electronic dance music for a one-of-a-kind event. Touted as the world’s first running music festival, the evening takes participants on a run through the North Side waterfront, where, along the way, they will come across live DJs, light show, selfie stations, bubble zones, and more. Finish up at Stage AE for an after-party filled with giveaways, confetti, and a special headline act. Pick up your glow necklaces and running gear and get ready for a night to remember. Gates open at 6 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $34.99-54.99. nightnationrun.com/pittsburgh

Sun., Aug. 7



EVENT • IRL



Celebrate the accomplishments of young adults at the

during the

, created by a nonprofit organization with the mission of recognizing the “positive achievements” of Pittsburgh area youth between the ages of 13 and 24. See the nominees awarded in categories ranging from arts and academics to entrepreneurship and leadership. The event also includes celebrity appearances, entertainment, and more

Mon., Aug. 8



TALK • VIRTUAL



The

welcomes the

for the group’s

. As described on the City of Asylum website, In-Dialogue facilitates conversations as a way to recognize BIPOC, AALANA, Indigenous, and immigrant arts and cultural workers in the Southwest Pa. region. This month will feature Pittsburgh artist Natiq Jalil and Victoria Snyder, executive vice president of Ya Momz House, Inc. and director of programming for Hip-Hop on L.O.C.K

Tue., Aug. 9



STAGE • IRL



is moving from the big screen to

. Based on the 1992 award-winning film starring Whoopi Goldberg, the musical follows the story of a nightclub singer who, while on the run after witnessing a murder, disguises herself as a nun in a convent, where she transforms a mousy choir into an inspirational force. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of an experience that is second to nun.

LIT • VIRTUAL

White Whale Bookstore welcomes one of today’s most acclaimed authors during a Virtual Book Talk with Colson Whitehead. The best-selling, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer will discuss his latest book Harlem Shuffle, described by publisher Penguin Random House as a 1960s-set “family saga masquerading as a crime novel, a hilarious morality play, a social novel about race and power, and ultimately a love letter to Harlem.” Whitehead will talk with Adam Serwer, the author of The Cruelty Is the Point. 8-9 p.m. Takes place over Zoom. $20.99. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

Wed., Aug. 10



ART • IRL



invites art lovers to experience works by

, an Illinois-based painter and educator who depicts both imagined and real-life landscapes and spaces. A statement on the BoxHeart website says Roller’s recent works employ geometric abstraction to explore “aerial views of cultivated farmland and urban landscapes.” This is the artist’s second showing at BoxHeart, after the 2018 exhibition

.