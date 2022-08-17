Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 18-24

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Heinz History Center Vintage “Base Ball” Day at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village

Thu., Aug. 18



PARTY • IRL



, or

, is touted as one of the country’s oldest crisis centers, and for 50 years has worked to help people who have experienced sexual violence. The organization will celebrate this 50-year milestone during a special fundraising event at

. The

will include food, cocktails, and tunes by local favorite, DJ Selecta. Donations raised will help PAAR provide no-cost services to victims of sexual violence in Allegheny County.

STAGE • IRL

The Sunshine Boys is ready to shine at South Park Theatre. The Neil Simon play follows Al and Willy, two former vaudeville comedians set to appear in a television reunion. The problem is that they can’t stand each other. Orignally staged in 1972, the play was also adapted into a 1975 film starring George Burns and Walter Matthau. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 28. Corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $16. southparktheatre.com

Fri., Aug. 19



ART • IRL



The gallery

will invoke a hit Netflix program with its latest group show. Attend the opening reception for

, an exhibition featuring works by 12 artists. Details are scant on what to expect but the name alone should draw fans of the retro series about a bunch of kids fighting supernatural forces.

FILM • VIRTUAL

Join Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for an online screening of High Tide Don't Hide. Part of its monthly Virtual Environmental Film Series, the documentary follows a group of teenagers in New Zealand who embark on a fight against climate change. According to an official synopsis, the teens join the global School Strike for Climate only to “face political indifference, their own privilege, and the ongoing struggle to be heard.” 7 p.m. Free. RSVP required. phipps.conservatory.org

click to enlarge Photo: Paul Carruthers/MotoAmerica MotoAmerica SuperBikes at Pittsburgh International Race Complex

EVENT • IRL

Get revved up when MotoAmerica SuperBikes speeds into the Pittsburgh International Race Complex. The North American road racing series will showcase national and international professional riders as they battle for the championship title. Enjoy seven different classes of road racing, as well as carnival games, kid zones, and camping. Fans 16 and up can even ride their bikes on the track after the final race. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 21. 201 Penndale Road, Wampum. $25-80. Free for kids 12 and under with paying adult. motoamerica.com

Sat., Aug. 20



OUTDOOR • IRL



Wax your mustache and put on your 19th-century period clothes, it’s time for

at

. The annual event takes spectators back 150 years ago to the origins of the sport, even down to using original rules and phrases. This year will mark the 160th anniversary of the very first baseball game between the original Addison Mountain Stars and the Mountain Club of Altoona on Aug. 20, 1862. See the Somerset Frosty Sons of Thunder, Addison Mountain Stars, and Keystone Base Ball Club, all Western Pa.-based teams from the Vintage Base Ball Association.

FILM • IRL

Enjoy a night of cheesy 1970s horror when Jump Cut Roadshow presents a screening of Invasion of the Bee Girls. Hosted at the Parkway Theater, the film follows a government agent investigating cases of men dropping dead in a small Californian town. What he finds is a plot to transform women into a swarm of seductive murderers using radiated bee serum. 10:30 p.m. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8. jumpcuttheater.org

ART • IRL

The Miller Institute for Contemporary Art at Carnegie Mellon University will pay tribute to an influential multimedia artist and CMU grad with a new survey exhibition. Dara Birnbaum: Journey is described on the Miller ICA website as tracing the artist's “evolving examination of media throughout her career,” and will include the premiere of a new, commissioned work. The show promises to interrogate how we consume media with the advent of television and the internet. Continues through Dec. 11. 5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Open to the public. Masks required for entry. miller-ica.cmu.edu





Sun., Aug. 21



DRAG • IRL



, a collective with the stated mission of advancing the “exploration and expansion of safe and supportive spaces for all gender performers,” will host its first-ever

at

. Anyone interested in drag, regardless of age or experience, can come to mingle and watch the show. While you are there, do not hesitate to look around for drag supplies, local art, and unique finds.

MARKET • IRL

Trying to find a special gift for that slasher, monster, or supernatural film lover in your life? The Horror Realm Craft and Flea Market at Library Volunteer Fire Co. will have vendors selling movies, books, posters, and memorabilia representing a wide array of frightening titles. There will also be arts, crafts, and other handmade items. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 6581 Library Road, South Park. $5. facebook.com/HorrorRealmCon



Mon., Aug. 22



ART • IRL



The

will host a

presented by

. Learn the basics of screenprinting, including how to prepare images and how photo processing works, as well as ink properties, monoprinting and paper stencil techniques, and more. Participants will get to make and take home a print based on images provided by the library.

Tue., Aug. 23

MUSIC • IRL



Experience a fusion of Afro-Cuban, Cuban, and American music in an outdoor Downtown venue when

play at the

. The event features Hugo Alexander Cruz Machado, a Cuban-born, internationally renowned drummer and vocalist. Cruz will be joined by his band, including Mark Micchelli on keyboard, Jeff Bush on trombone, Colter Harper on guitar, and Eli Namay on bass.

Wed., Aug. 24

STAGE • IRL



Don’t miss your chance to see the award-winning show

at

. Inspired by Vicki Baum’s 1929 novel, the show follows a group of guests staying in a Berlin hotel.

will present its production of this successful show, which

won multiple Tony and Drama Desk Awards and ran for over 1,000 performances on Broadway.