Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 11-17 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Aug. 11



EVENT • IRL



After three years, Aspinwall’s

is back. Come to the

for family-friendly fun. Use the force to get you through the

obstacle course and dance the night away with Aspinwall’s own DJ Ron and popular Pittsburgh indie band, Meeting of Important People. Other highlights include a selfie station, free samples from local restaurants, and a glass blowing demonstration.

FILM • IRL

In the mood for a psychological thriller? Harris Theater is screening Resurrection, a new film starring Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth. An IFC Films synopsis says Resurrection follows a woman whose carefully constructed life is upended when an “unwelcome shadow from her past returns, forcing her to confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades.” 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

Fri., Aug. 12



MUSIC • IRL



combines music and great food for

. The evening includes a performance by a Brazilian jazz trio led by singer Lilly Abreu and featuring musicians Eric Susoeff and Dwayne Dolphin. The restaurant will also serve a variety of drinks and authentic Brazilian cuisine to enjoy while listening to this night of live jazz.

click to enlarge Photo: Public domain Pittsburgh Sound + Image presents The Cool World

FILM • IRL

Pittsburgh Sound + Image presents “a movie so rare that we haven't even seen it yet” with a screening of the 1963 film The Cool World. Directed by Shirley Clarke, the black-and-white work paints a vivid picture of inner city life by following a teen gang in Harlem. The film, which includes a soundtrack by jazz icon Dizzy Gillespie, will be shown at Eberle Studios in a 16mm format. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. 229 East Ninth Ave., Homestead. Free. Search “Pittsburgh Sound + Image” on Facebook

EVENT • IRL

After a two-year hiatus, the Mattress Factory finally brings back its Garden Party. The annual fundraising event will look to the stars with a ZODIAC theme and a night packed with entertainment, food, drinks, tarot readings, and more. See performances by Clara Kent and Good Sport, dance to music by the Jellyfish DJ collective, and bid on items in the art auction. Can’t make it tonight? The Community Garden Party on Sun., Aug. 14 is free and open to the public. 7-11 p.m. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. $125-375. mattress.org

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Fences star Denzel Washington at the August Wilson House in 2018

Sat., Aug. 13



EVENT • IRL



See movie star

in person when he appears at the

grand opening. The actor and director will oversee a ribbon-cutting for the arts center now located in the childhood home of the Pittsburgh playwright. A press release says the space will extend Wilson’s heritage by “advancing art and culture of the African diaspora and impacting the cultural landscape far beyond the Hill District.” The VIP event includes appearances by Washington and August’s widow, Constanza Romero Wilson, as well as performances and several national August Wilson actors. A community house party will follow.

DRAG • IRL

Nothing goes with brunch like lip-synching and dancing, and New Amsterdam is hosting one such meal featuring a number of Black drag acts. Presented by S&S Productions, the Melanin & Mimosas Drag Brunch pairs a brunch buffet with unforgettable performances by Leia Way LeStat, Akasha L Van-Cartier, Icon Ebony Fierce, and others. Remember to bring cash to tip the performers. 12 p.m. 4421 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. 21 and over. facebook.com/ssproductionspgh

Sun., Aug. 14



FEST • IRL



Spend an evening surrounded by giant illuminated sculptures when the

returns to the

. The event offers themed food and entertainment, celebrates Asian history and culture, and highlights endangered animals. The fall show also includes an all-new display dedicated to dinosaurs.

MAGIC • IRL

Once a full-time barrister practicing intellectual property law, Guy Hollingworth now travels the world wowing audiences with his acts of illusion. See his latest show, The Expert at the Card Table, originally directed by Neil Patrick Harris, and developed at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory. Taking place at Liberty Magic, the production follows a fictional con man with a flair for card tricks. 6:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 2. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org

Mon, Aug. 15



OUTDOOR • IRL



Learn about local ecosystems with

and

during a walk in

. Librarian Tess Wilson guides this exploration with field tools and digital resources like iNaturalist, Seek, and Merlin Bird ID. Local experts from UpstreamPGH, GASP, and other organizations will also tag along to discuss the role of citizen scientists.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz In the Gallery with Guest Labelists at Frick Museum’s Romare Bearden: Artists as Activist and Visionary

Tue., Aug. 16



ART • IRL



Have interesting discussions with artists, makers, and writers when

presents

. The event offers unique perspectives from artists who served as guest label writers for

, an exhibition now on view at the Frick Pittsburgh museum.

Wed., Aug. 17



ART • IRL



at

includes photographs, videos, and books created by

in response to her travels through North America and the world, including Japan, New Zealand, Mauritius, Chile, and Ecuador. The exhibition also features

, a collection of commissioned maps by 20 local artists.

MARKET • IRL

Shop from local farmers, makers, and others during the Midweek Market at SouthSide Works. Past markets have included a variety of vendors selling fresh produce, handcrafted snacks, plants, and more. The bi-weekly event will also feature live music with a performance by 17-year-old singer/songwriter Gabriella Salvucci. 4-7 p.m. 27th St., South Side. Free. southsideworks.com