Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 11-17 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Aug. 11
EVENT • IRL
After three years, Aspinwall’s Big Night Out is back. Come to the Aspinwall Baseball Fields for family-friendly fun. Use the force to get you through the Star Wars obstacle course and dance the night away with Aspinwall’s own DJ Ron and popular Pittsburgh indie band, Meeting of Important People. Other highlights include a selfie station, free samples from local restaurants, and a glass blowing demonstration. 6 p.m. Fifth and Field Ave., Aspinwall. Free. aspinwallneighbors.org/big-night-out
FILM • IRL
In the mood for a psychological thriller? Harris Theater is screening Resurrection, a new film starring Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth. An IFC Films synopsis says Resurrection follows a woman whose carefully constructed life is upended when an “unwelcome shadow from her past returns, forcing her to confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades.” 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
Fri., Aug. 12
MUSIC • IRL
Casa Brasil combines music and great food for Bossa Nights. The evening includes a performance by a Brazilian jazz trio led by singer Lilly Abreu and featuring musicians Eric Susoeff and Dwayne Dolphin. The restaurant will also serve a variety of drinks and authentic Brazilian cuisine to enjoy while listening to this night of live jazz. 6-8:30 p.m. 5904 Bryant Street, Highland Park. $10. casa-brasil.com
FILM • IRL
Pittsburgh Sound + Image presents “a movie so rare that we haven't even seen it yet” with a screening of the 1963 film The Cool World. Directed by Shirley Clarke, the black-and-white work paints a vivid picture of inner city life by following a teen gang in Harlem. The film, which includes a soundtrack by jazz icon Dizzy Gillespie, will be shown at Eberle Studios in a 16mm format. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. 229 East Ninth Ave., Homestead. Free. Search “Pittsburgh Sound + Image” on Facebook
EVENT • IRL
After a two-year hiatus, the Mattress Factory finally brings back its Garden Party. The annual fundraising event will look to the stars with a ZODIAC theme and a night packed with entertainment, food, drinks, tarot readings, and more. See performances by Clara Kent and Good Sport, dance to music by the Jellyfish DJ collective, and bid on items in the art auction. Can’t make it tonight? The Community Garden Party on Sun., Aug. 14 is free and open to the public. 7-11 p.m. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. $125-375. mattress.org
Sat., Aug. 13
EVENT • IRL
See movie star Denzel Washington in person when he appears at the August Wilson House grand opening. The actor and director will oversee a ribbon-cutting for the arts center now located in the childhood home of the Pittsburgh playwright. A press release says the space will extend Wilson’s heritage by “advancing art and culture of the African diaspora and impacting the cultural landscape far beyond the Hill District.” The VIP event includes appearances by Washington and August’s widow, Constanza Romero Wilson, as well as performances and several national August Wilson actors. A community house party will follow. 1 p.m. Community house party 8-11 p.m. 1727 Bedford Ave., Hill District. $100, $500 for VIP. facebook.com/AugustWilsonHouse
DRAG • IRL
Nothing goes with brunch like lip-synching and dancing, and New Amsterdam is hosting one such meal featuring a number of Black drag acts. Presented by S&S Productions, the Melanin & Mimosas Drag Brunch pairs a brunch buffet with unforgettable performances by Leia Way LeStat, Akasha L Van-Cartier, Icon Ebony Fierce, and others. Remember to bring cash to tip the performers. 12 p.m. 4421 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. 21 and over. facebook.com/ssproductionspgh
Sun., Aug. 14
FEST • IRL
Spend an evening surrounded by giant illuminated sculptures when the Asian Lantern Festival returns to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. The event offers themed food and entertainment, celebrates Asian history and culture, and highlights endangered animals. The fall show also includes an all-new display dedicated to dinosaurs. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 30. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $16.95-19.95. pittsburghzoo.org
MAGIC • IRL
Once a full-time barrister practicing intellectual property law, Guy Hollingworth now travels the world wowing audiences with his acts of illusion. See his latest show, The Expert at the Card Table, originally directed by Neil Patrick Harris, and developed at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory. Taking place at Liberty Magic, the production follows a fictional con man with a flair for card tricks. 6:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 2. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org
Mon, Aug. 15
OUTDOOR • IRL
Learn about local ecosystems with Citizen Science and 3 Rivers Outdoor Company during a walk in Frick Park. Librarian Tess Wilson guides this exploration with field tools and digital resources like iNaturalist, Seek, and Merlin Bird ID. Local experts from UpstreamPGH, GASP, and other organizations will also tag along to discuss the role of citizen scientists. 5:30 p.m. 1130 South Braddock Ave., Regent Square. Free. Registration required. 3riversoutdoor.com/citizensciencewalk
Tue., Aug. 16
ART • IRL
Have interesting discussions with artists, makers, and writers when The Frick Museum presents In the Gallery with Guest Labelists. The event offers unique perspectives from artists who served as guest label writers for Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary, an exhibition now on view at the Frick Pittsburgh museum. 7 p.m. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $10-15. thefrickpittsburgh.org
Wed., Aug. 17
ART • IRL
Traveling Show at 820 Liberty Avenue includes photographs, videos, and books created by Renee Piechocki in response to her travels through North America and the world, including Japan, New Zealand, Mauritius, Chile, and Ecuador. The exhibition also features Compass Roses: Maps by Artists Pittsburgh, a collection of commissioned maps by 20 local artists. Continues through Sept. 12. 820 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
MARKET • IRL
Shop from local farmers, makers, and others during the Midweek Market at SouthSide Works. Past markets have included a variety of vendors selling fresh produce, handcrafted snacks, plants, and more. The bi-weekly event will also feature live music with a performance by 17-year-old singer/songwriter Gabriella Salvucci. 4-7 p.m. 27th St., South Side. Free. southsideworks.com