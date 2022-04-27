Pittsburgh's top events: April 28-May 4

click to enlarge Photo: Matthew Buchholz Spring Crafts and Drafts

Thu., April 28



Fri., April 29



click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham City of Asylum Bookstore at Alphabet City

Sat., April 30



Sun., May 1



click to enlarge Photo: Prints and Photographs Division, Library of Congress, Washington DC, Courtesy of the Gordon Parks Foundation Gordon Parks in Pittsburgh, 1944/1946 at the Carnegie Museum of Art

Mon., May 2



Tue., May 3



Wed., May 4



will set out to prove that mushrooms are for more than just eating in this educational screening. Directed by Louie Schwartzberg,features scientists and mycologists speaking on what the “fungi kingdom offers in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges.” The documentary is described as an “immersive journey through time and scale into the magical earth beneath our feet, an underground network that can heal and save our planet.”The stage adaptation of Disney's 1992 filmcomes to the. Based on the real-life 1899 newsboy strike, the musical follows Jack Kelly, the charismatic leader of a band of teenage “newsies.” When faced with the rising prices of publishing, Jack rallies his newspaper-selling pals to protest against the unfair conditions. Don’t miss Little Lake’s production of this hit, family-friendly Broadway show.Head to thefor a special night of tribute acts. Thewill feature Jeff Mattson and Lisa Mackey from Dark Star Orchestra. Proceeds from the event will benefit Just Harvest, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing hunger in Allegheny County. There will also be an opening acoustic set by Pittsburgh jamband theCAUSE, so head over to Thunderbird to show support for local artists and a good cause. 7Celebrateatwith writer-in-residence Tuhin Das, who will sign copies of his new book,. The day will also be filled with surprise discounts, blind dates with a book, free raffles, and exclusive merch like an “Indie Bookstores Are My Jam” mug and an Independent Bookstore Day pencil, tote bag, and key tag.Horror films made legends out of so many actors — Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Hanks. … Wait, Colin Hanks? While the talented son of beloved star Tom Hanks may not be a horror icon, he will dip into the genre duringat. Curated by Hanks, the event is described as bringing comedians together to “create movies that have never been seen before and will never be seen again.”The Polish Hillreturns after a two-year pandemic break. Besides celebrating the coming of spring, May Day also honors international workers and immigrant rights. Put on by the, the parade will start at Melwood Avenue and stop at West Penn Park, where the celebration will continue with a community cookout. Participants are encouraged to dress up and bring floats, banners, flowers, or whatever else feels festive. Masking and social distancing are encouraged for all attendees.will combine shopping with food and beer during. This outdoor market will feature goods and vintage items from small businesses in the region. Check out Triple Moon Alchemy, an herbal apothecary, screenprinted artwork by Vanessa Adams, vintage vinyl from Flipping Records and Tapes, sustainable clothing and accessories made by Otto Finn, and more. You can also enjoy a beer from East End or a non-alcoholic beverage from Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice.Few photographers captured Pittsburgh’s industrial past quite like, and now audiences can experience his talent during a new exhibition at theis described as showcasing “a previously unexplored body of the acclaimed photographer’s work, capturing an indelible view of World War II–era Pittsburgh.” The more than 50 photographs on display depict workers at the Penola, Inc. grease plant, a local facility that produced essential goods to U.S. troops during the war.Despite progress, the working lives of women continue to be fraught with gender pay gaps, discrimination, and lack of support, especially for mothers. Four women decided to address this by forming the “No Club,” where they “banded together over $10 bottles of wine to get their work lives under control.” Now, the women will launch their bookduring aevent at the. Get more insight on what’s being described as a “practical, timely guide for bringing gender equity to the workplace.”has set out to earn the title, combining illusion with acting, singing, storytelling, and improvising, as well as vocal mimicry — he can even mix you a cocktail. See Phan atas he demonstrates the wide range of skills that led to him being featured on TV shows like Masters of Illusions and America’s Got Talent. This is Phan’s Liberty Magic debut, so be sure to check out this “multi-disciplinary tour-de-force by a passionate, sincere, preeminent showman.”: The Last Podcast on the Left event, previously scheduled for Fri., April 29, has been postponed.