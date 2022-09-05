Pittsburgh's top concerts: Sept. 5-11

click to enlarge Photo: Agave Bloom Photography The Suffers

The Suffers. Sun., Sept. 11. 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. clubcafelive.com. As ambitious as it is infectious, The Suffers’ latest LP, It Starts With Love, tackles issues of racism, misogyny, and the music industry across its 13 tracks.



Interpol and Spoon. Tue., Sept. 6. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $42.50-85. promowestlive.com. Two legendary bands have come together to co-headline a tour following the release of Interpol’s seventh studio album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, in July and Spoon’s 10th album release, Lucifer on the Sofa, in February. Brooklyn electro-pop duo Water From Your Eyes is set to open.

Snail Mail. Wed., Sept. 7. 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $25-30. mrsmalls.com. Almost a year in the marking — Snail Mail’s show is a rescheduled date, initially planned for last December — Pittsburghers will finally be able to experience the pop magic that is Snail Mail’s second album, Valentine, IRL.

Vireo Moss Longing Album Release. Fri., Sept. 9. 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $10. mrsmalls.com. Written over the course of five years, local folk band Vireo's fourth and latest album, Moss Longing, is a tapestry of thoughts and feelings, both universal and specific, stretched across a 15-track LP. They celebrate its release with Sneeze Awfull and Lem.

Brahctopus. Fri., Sept. 9. 6 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. facebook.com/AlleghenyCityBrewing. As the event page says: “Open to all, no cover & good vibes.”

Dixon's Violin. Fri., Sept. 9. 7:30 p.m. OWL Hollow. 10 Nansen St., Hazelwood. $20-25. Search “OWL Hollow” on Facebook. Pack your yoga mat, hula hoop, or favorite flow toy, and prepare to move your body to the hypnotizing sound of Dixon's Violin. (Festival goers may recognize the artist from Burning Man or Electric Forest.)

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. Sun., Sept. 11. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $29-34. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Hailing from Seattle, this jazz group calls itself a “booty-shake blend of 1960s soul-jazz, slinky New Orleans funk, vintage instrumental soul, and a splash of acid-rock guitar.”