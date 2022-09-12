 Pittsburgh's top concerts: Sept. 12-18 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Sept. 12-18

By

Man in jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt stands in a field, holding a purple guitar and looking upwards in front of a blue sky
Photo: Justin Hardiman
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival. Wed., Sept. 14 and Thu., Sept. 15. Multiple times. Highmark Stadium. 510 W Station Square Drive, South Side. $40-140. blues.awaacc.org. The Riverhounds’ home field is being transformed into ground zero for a celebration of diversity and music. The 2022 Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival, which aims to be “about hope, roots, and the connections that music makes across races, neighborhoods, and beliefs,” features Pittsburgh’s own The Commonheart alongside New Breed Brass Band, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Steel Pulse, Ranky Tanky, Fantastic Negrito, and more. So get ready for two days of blues, rock, reggae, soul, and plenty of positive, feel-good energy.

Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. Sat., Sept. 17 and Sun., Sept. 18. Multiple times. Highmark Stadium. 510 W Station Square Drive, South Side. $45-$180. pittsburghjazzfest.org. More into jazz than rock and blues? The 12th annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival takes over Highmark Stadium on Sept. 17 and 18, with a performance from Ron Carter Foursight and the Taste of Jazz pre-party at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center on the evening before.

GILT, Wasted Space, Morning Dew, Esque. Wed., Sept. 14. 7-11 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. facebook.com/robotoproject. Headliners GILT describe themselves as “bridging post-hardcore sensibilities and emo aesthetics.”

Korine, Take Me With You, Hemlock for Socrates. Thu., Sept. 15. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $12-15. spiritpgh.com. Synth-pop, avant-pop, and electric-pop … talk about a pop overload! (In a pleasurable way.)

Elton John. Fri., Sept. 16. 8 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. $249.50. eltonjohn.com. The man, the myth, the legend! I’m pregaming the Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour with his memoir, Me: Elton John.

Jam on Walnut. Sat., Sept. 17. 7-11 p.m. Walnut St., Shadyside. Free. Search “Jam on Walnut” on Facebook. If you haven’t made it to a 2022 Jam on Walnut event, this is your final chance of the season. Providing the tunes is My So Called 90s Band.

The Homeless Gospel Choir, Short Fictions, Endless Mike and The Beagle Club. Sun., Sept. 18. 8 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $18. mrsmalls.com. Yeah, live music is great and all, but it’s even better when the lineup consists of all local acts.

