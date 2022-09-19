 Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept.19-25 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept.19-25

By

click to enlarge Young woman with curly dark hair, wearing jeans and a jean jacket and black boots, sits on the floor in front of a striped backdrop of light blue, yellow, and bright blue.
Photo: Asia Margo
Gabriella Salvucci

Gabriella Salvucci Album Release Party. Sat., Sept. 24. 4-7 p.m. The Bridge Music Bar. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10-12. facebook.com/gsalvuccimusic. The youngest artist to sign to Misra Records is making more waves in the Pittsburgh music world. This week, she releases her debut album, Peacing Offering, which was recorded with Dana Cannone at The Church and features local bluey-rock band The Commonheart as her backing band. Danny Gochnour of Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers also contributed some guitar work, and the album even features a song that she co-wrote with Western Pa. native Dave Pahanish, who wrote "American Ride" for Toby Keith.

The National. Mon., Sept. 19. 8 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $50-70. pittsburghsymphony.org. Let this soothing rock band heal your wounds with sound. 

Live Skull. Tue., Sept. 20. 8 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $12. mrsmalls.com. NYC legends, Live Skull, have reunited after 30 years and their U.S. tour is touching down in the ‘Burgh.

spill tab. Wed., Sept. 21. 8 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $14. clubcafelive.com. The music from this French Korean American singer/songwriter is the definition of ethereal pop.

Goo Goo Dolls. Thu., Sept. 22. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $49.50-99. promowestlive. My guess is that they will close with “Iris” or save it for a not-so-surprise encore. 

Pusha T. Sat., Sept. 24.7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $35. promowestlive. Ready to turn up? I hope you are. Pusha T has won a BET Hip Hop Award for Best Club Banger, after all, so strap in for that kind of energy.

Brown Eyed Women. Sun., Sept. 25. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $17. thunderbirdmusichall.com. This group is the world's only all-female Grateful Dead tribute ensemble. Enough said.

