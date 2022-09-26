 Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 3 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 3

By

Photo: Josh Massie
Anti-Flag

ANTIfest. Sat., Oct. 1. 5 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18-75. anti-flag.com. Ahead of the release of their newest LP, Lies They Tell Our Children, set to drop Jan. 6 via Spinefarm Records, Pittsburgh’s most politically charged punk rock band Anti-Flag is setting out on a North American tour. Their hometown show will take place during the band’s annual ANTIfest, and includes performances from Four Year Strong, Microwave, Save Face & Catbite.

Post Malone. Wed., Sept. 28. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $75-$218. ppgpaintsarena.com. Fingers crossed Posty doesn’t fall like he did during his St. Louis tour stop … 

Little Feat. Wed., Sept. 28. 7 p.m. Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $64.75-89.75. librarymusichall.com. As their website says, Little Feat "took California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie and more, stirred it into a rich gumbo, and has been leading people in joyful dance ever since.”

Beauty Slap. Fri., Sept. 30. 9 p.m. brillobox. 4101 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $20. brilloboxpgh.com. If you’ve never seen Beauty Slap, go see Beauty Slap! 

Honky-Tonk Jukebox. Fri., Sept. 30. 7 p.m. Bloomfield Liedertafel Singing Society. 410 S. Mathilda St., Bloomfield. $20. wyep.org. Grab your cowboy boots and prepare to hoedown! 

Goof Rawk Extravaganza. Fri., Sept. 30. 8 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $8-10. Search “Amoeba Knievel, Weird Paul Rock Band @ Bottlerocket” on Facebook. It’s been almost 10 years since the last time Amoeba Knievel and Weird Paul Rock Band performed together on stage. The show promises to be a “crazy night you're sure to never forget” and “unlike anything you've ever seen before.” 

Rock the River. Fri., Sept. 30. 12 p.m. Allegheny RiverTrail Park. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. Free. alleghenyrivertrailpark.org. The Rock the River Summer Concert Series closes out with an acoustic show from Scott Rob and Greg of The Clarks. 

Billy Price. Sat., Oct. 1. 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Shrine Center Pavilion. 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick. $20-30. pghshrinecenter.com. Pittsburgh blues legend Billy Price celebrates the release of his new three-CD compilation, 50+ Years of Soul, released via local record label Get Hip Records on Sept. 9, with a concert at the Syria Shrine Center. Vizztone recording artists the Gabe Stillman Band will open the show and proceeds benefit Pittsburgh's Syria Shriners.

