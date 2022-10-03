 Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Oct. 3-9 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Oct. 3-9

click to enlarge Two people in black shirts and jeans stand in front of a wall and green trees. Both are looking at the camera with solemn expressions
Photo: Benjamin Brady
Animal Scream

Animal Scream & Zack Keim. Fri., Oct. 7. 9 p.m. brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com. If you’ve been missing the now-defunct local band 1,2,3, never fear. When the group decided to go their separate ways in 2014, one-half of 1,2,3 — Chad Monticue and Josh Sickels — felt the draw to continue to make music together. Monticue and Sickels new, moodier musical venture, Animal Scream, performs at a show with indie Zack Keim.

Kenia. Tue., Oct. 4. 5-7 p.m. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org. Now located at Liberty Magic for the fall and winter, Brazilian jazz vocalist Kenia kicks the latest season of JazzLive. 

Fontaines D.C. Tue., Oct. 4. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25. spiritpgh.com. Acclaimed Irish rock band Fontaines D.C. touches down at Spirit for their new run of shows in support of Skinty Fia, their third studio album released in April via Partisan Records.

The Dead End Streets. Fri., Oct. 7. 8 p.m. Moondogs Pub. 378 Freeport Rd., Blawnox. $10. facebook.com/moondogspub. Pittsburgh’s The Dead Ends Streets is celebrating the release of their new LP, Seems I Survived, with a show at Moondogs Pub. Joining the band is Aris Paul, also in the rock/blues genre, and the acoustic pop Reliable Child.

Fall Slam Music Festival. Sun., Oct. 9. 12 p.m. Riverview Park. 159 Riverview Ave., North Side. $15-50. Search “Fall Slam Music Festival” on eventbrite. Alongside food trucks and vendors, the lineup includes Murder for Girls, Rocket Loves Blue, Soul Kalective, and many more. 

Have a Good Season + Holy Pinto + Shay Park. Sun., Oct. 9. 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. facebook.com/robotoproject. What better way to chase the Sunday scaries away than with a mellow, indie rock show at a DIY venue?

