 Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Oct. 17-23 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Oct. 17-23

By

click to enlarge Two people dressed in dark pink clothes. Both people are holding up their hands to push away the photographer
Photo: Adrian Buckmaster
Charming Disaster

Danse Macabre 7: A Gothic Halloween Party. Sun., Oct. 23. 7 p.m. Black Forge Coffee House II. 701 Chartiers Ave., Mckees Rocks. $20-25. nightskyprod.com. Who says you can’t get rowdy on a Sunday night? This gothic Halloween event features Brooklyn-based musical duo Charming Disaster, Chicago’s Thanatos, and Dave Dramedy from Los Angeles, plus tarot card readings, performance art, and more.

Big Something, Jimkata. Thu., Oct. 20. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $13-18. thunderbirdmusichall.com. It may be fall, but Big Something’s blend of funk, rock, and pop will transport you to sun-filled days. 

Slam Band & Sam. Fri., Oct. 21. 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $12. clubcafelive.com. Boo! Local band Slam Band & Sam is dropping their new single, “But Then I Do,” during this Halloween show alongside Pittsburgh acts Rubix Groove and Rhythmic Graffiti. Costumes are encouraged — the best outfits will win prizes. 

AWOLNATION. Fri., Oct. 21. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-$75. promowestlive.com. SAIL! IYKYK …

click to enlarge Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Oct. 17-23
Photo: Shervin Lainez
Brooke Annibale

The Return of Hellbender. Sat., Oct. 22. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $17.50-25. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Are my eyes deceiving me? Is The Clash, JAY-Z, Joy Divison, Aaliyah, and Joan Jett performing in Pittsburgh? Oh wait, it’s WYEP’s Hellbender Ball, the annual concert costume party where Pittsburgh bands and artists dress up and impersonate musical greats. 

Half Covered Halloween part 7.1: OzzFest. Sat., Oct. 22. 5:30 p.m. Ormsby Avenue Cafe and Outdoor Stage. 402 Ormsby Ave., Mount Oliver. $12.50. Search “Half Covered Halloween part 7.1: OZZFEST” on Facebook. For a more hardcore take on a costume cover show, Ozzfest features local bands performing music from Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, and more. 

Action Park, Crimson Ghostbusters, Benefits. Sat., Oct. 22. 7:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. facebook.com/thegovtcenter. As the event page reads: “old-school Pittsburgh hardcore punks return to roost!” 

Brooke Annibale. Sun., Oct. 23. 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $15. clubcafelive.com. On tour following the release of her new album, Better by Now, Brooke Annibale’s hometown show includes support from local pop artist Pat Coyle. 

