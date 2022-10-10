Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Oct. 10-16 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Collier Schorr King Princess

King Princess. Tue., Oct. 11. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-65. promowestlive.com. King Princess is on tour supporting her new album, Hold on Baby, which dropped July 29 via Zelig Records/Columbia Records. But I’ll put money on the indie pop musician playing her hits “1950,” “Talia,” and “Pussy is God.” The last time she was in the ‘Burgh, her show felt like a karaoke session, with the entire crowd belting out her intoxicating, moody tunes.



St. Lucia. Tue., Oct. 11. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $32.50. thunderbirdmusichall.com. This South-African born husband-and-wife duo mixes pop and electronic for an all-around feel-good experience. I recommend you start with their song “Elevate” for a taste of their magic.

Giveon. Wed., Oct. 12. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-65. promowestlive.com. Not familiar with Giveon? You know more songs by him than you may realize: radio hits “Heartbreak Anniversary,” “Peaches” (with Justin Beiber!), and “Chicago Freestyle (with Drake!). Need I say more?

Somewhere Strange. Thu., Oct. 13. 8 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 14. 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square E. North Side. Free-$30. newhazletttheater.org. I’ll let the event listing speak for itself: “Experience Vida Chai’s latest album in an all-new immersive concert. Composed in the social desert of 2020, this eclectic performance seamlessly blends folk-Americana, indie, and rock.”

Johanna Warren, Lauren Sarah Hayes, Emily Rodgers, Swampwalk. Fri., Oct. 14. 7:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10-12. thegovernmentcenter.com. Strap in for an alt-indie night of paradise.

Ugly Blondes, Melt, Water Trash. Fri., Oct. 14. 8 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave. Allentown. $10. facebook.com/bottlerocketpgh. Three local acts. One fantastic night of psychedelic rock.

Women Who Rock. Sat., Oct. 15. 7:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-$65. womenwhorock.info. It’s time again for the annual concert benefiting Magee-Women's Research Institute. Featuring an all-women lineup, the headliner this year is American Idol winner Jordin Sparks.

Sound Series: Block Party. Sat., Oct. 15. 5 p.m. Isabella St., North Side. Free. warhol.org. The second annual Sound Series: Block Party has headliner Kurt Vile and the Violators.

Origami Angel, Pool Kids, Insignificant Other. Sun., Oct. 16. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com. Black eyeliner is not required, but recommended for this emo gathering of music.