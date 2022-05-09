 Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 9-15 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 9-15

By

click to enlarge EarthGang - PHOTO: ANT SOULO
Photo: Ant Soulo
EarthGang
Earthgang. Sun., May 15. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50. promowestlive.com. Give a huge “welcome home” to Pittsburgh’s Benji. as he returns to the ‘Burgh as part of EARTHGANG’s Ghetto Gods tour. Maybe there will be some special surprises in store?

Alec Benjamin. Tue., May 10. 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave. McKees Rocks. $25+. concerts.livenation.com. Here’s your chance to belt along to Alec’s hit, “Let Me Down Slowly,” in a snug, live setting.

RDGLDGRN with Toy Machine. Wed., May 11. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St, Lawrenceville. $17-27. thunderbirdmusichall.com. RDGLDGRN blends rock, hip-hop, and go-go music that pulls from each band member’s diverse backgrounds.


GILT with Not Your Friends + Morning Dew. Wed., May 11. 7-10:30 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10-12. therobotoproject.com. Emo, punk, and experimental at your favorite DIY venue.

Hatchie. Thu., May 12. 8 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 S 12th St., South Side. $15-17. clubcafelive.com. Club Cafe's small, intimate setting will make the perfect backdrop for Hatchie’s ethereal, dream pop stylings.

Jenny Wilson Quartet. Thu., May 12. 7-10 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 suggested donation. kingflyspirits.com. Part of the distillery’s weekly jazz night. Date night idea?

Hot Chip. Fri., May 13. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. $29.50. promowestlive.com. Seeing as Hot Chips recently announced it will be releasing its eighth album, Freakout/Release, in August, there’s a good chance this concert will feature a stellar mix of old hits and brand, spanking new tunes.


Pittonkatonk 2022. Sat., May 14. 1-11 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Pavilion (Schenley Park). Vietnam Veteran's Pavilion Driveway, Oakland. Free. flowcode.com/page/pittonkatonk. This is not a drill. It’s time for Pittsburgh’s annual Pittonkatonk music festival, featuring brass bands, hip hop, and more.

Black Rose Burning, The Shadow Event, Doors in the Labyrinth. Sat., May 14. 7 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $8-10. thegovernmentcenter.com. Get ready for an all-ages, BYOB night of darkwave postpunk.

Weathers. Sun., May 15. 7 p.m. Enclave. 1602 E. Carson St., South Side $15-50. druskyentertainment.com. A “Happy Pill” in rocking sonic form.

Trending

Speaking of...

Summer teas, festivals, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Summer teas, festivals, and more Pittsburgh food news

Enjoy live music, deals, and more during Record Store Day at The Government Center

By Dani Janae

Guests at The Government Center enjoying live music and browsing records

Now Hiring: Assistant Brewer, Sales Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Assistant Brewer, Sales Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Concert Preview: Japanese Breakfast, Deftones, and other live music coming to Pittsburgh in May

By Dani Janae

Concert Preview: Japanese Breakfast, Deftones, and other live music coming to Pittsburgh in May
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Honky-Tonk Jukebox brings monthly country dance party to Bloomfield

By Tia Bailey

Pittsburgh musician Jon Bindley

Enjoy live music, deals, and more during Record Store Day at The Government Center

By Dani Janae

Guests at The Government Center enjoying live music and browsing records

5 Questions with Valerie June

By Dani Janae

5 Questions with Valerie June

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Hugo Cruz and Caminos

By Mike Canton

Hugo Cruz
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 4-10, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Joe Pera talks with me

Joe Pera talks with me

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Artist launches Kickstarter to turn former Braddock church into transitional housing

Artist launches Kickstarter to turn former Braddock church into transitional housing

By Amanda Waltz

Photographer to teach tips of trade to working artists in Sewickley

Photographer to teach tips of trade to working artists in Sewickley

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Roxian, Government Center, and more (May 5-8)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Roxian, Government Center, and more (May 5-8)

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation