Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 9-15

Give a huge “welcome home” to Pittsburgh’s Benji. as he returns to the ‘Burgh as part of EARTHGANG’s Ghetto Gods tour. Maybe there will be some special surprises in store?Here’s your chance to belt along to Alec’s hit, “Let Me Down Slowly,” in a snug, live setting.RDGLDGRN blends rock, hip-hop, and go-go music that pulls from each band member’s diverse backgrounds.Emo, punk, and experimental at your favorite DIY venue.Club Cafe's small, intimate setting will make the perfect backdrop for Hatchie’s ethereal, dream pop stylings.Part of the distillery’s weekly jazz night. Date night idea?Seeing as Hot Chips recently announced it will be releasing its eighth album, Freakout/Release, in August, there’s a good chance this concert will feature a stellar mix of old hits and brand, spanking new tunes.This is not a drill. It’s time for Pittsburgh’s annual Pittonkatonk music festival, featuring brass bands, hip hop, and more.Get ready for an all-ages, BYOB night of darkwave postpunk.A “Happy Pill” in rocking sonic form.