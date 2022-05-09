Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 9-15

Alec Benjamin. Tue., May 10. 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave. McKees Rocks. $25+. concerts.livenation.com. Here’s your chance to belt along to Alec’s hit, “Let Me Down Slowly,” in a snug, live setting.
RDGLDGRN with Toy Machine. Wed., May 11. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St, Lawrenceville. $17-27. thunderbirdmusichall.com. RDGLDGRN blends rock, hip-hop, and go-go music that pulls from each band member’s diverse backgrounds.
GILT with Not Your Friends + Morning Dew. Wed., May 11. 7-10:30 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10-12. therobotoproject.com. Emo, punk, and experimental at your favorite DIY venue.
Hatchie. Thu., May 12. 8 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 S 12th St., South Side. $15-17. clubcafelive.com. Club Cafe's small, intimate setting will make the perfect backdrop for Hatchie’s ethereal, dream pop stylings.
Jenny Wilson Quartet. Thu., May 12. 7-10 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 suggested donation. kingflyspirits.com. Part of the distillery’s weekly jazz night. Date night idea?
Hot Chip. Fri., May 13. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. $29.50. promowestlive.com. Seeing as Hot Chips recently announced it will be releasing its eighth album, Freakout/Release, in August, there’s a good chance this concert will feature a stellar mix of old hits and brand, spanking new tunes.
Pittonkatonk 2022. Sat., May 14. 1-11 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Pavilion (Schenley Park). Vietnam Veteran's Pavilion Driveway, Oakland. Free. flowcode.com/page/pittonkatonk. This is not a drill. It’s time for Pittsburgh’s annual Pittonkatonk music festival, featuring brass bands, hip hop, and more.
Black Rose Burning, The Shadow Event, Doors in the Labyrinth. Sat., May 14. 7 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $8-10. thegovernmentcenter.com. Get ready for an all-ages, BYOB night of darkwave postpunk.
Weathers. Sun., May 15. 7 p.m. Enclave. 1602 E. Carson St., South Side $15-50. druskyentertainment.com. A “Happy Pill” in rocking sonic form.