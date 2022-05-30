Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 30-June 5

Pride on the Shore Festival. Fri., June 3. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Drive, North Side. $64-99. prideontheshorepgh.com. Part of the 2022 Pittsburgh Pride Revolution celebrations, this one-night music festival features headliner Jessie J along with performances from Monique Heart, PENNYWILD, Raye, and VINCINT.
Chalk Dinosaur and Norside Organ Trio. Fri., June 3. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Sure, Chalk Dinosaur’s music is available online, but nothing compares to their pulsating live sets — a stirring combination of funk, dance, and psychedelic rock paired with synthesizers and electronic textures.
Descendants of Crom IV. Fri., June 3-Sat., June 4. Multiple times. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $25-52. eventcreate.com/e/dociv. For two days, both floors of Cattivo Nightclub are turning into “A Gathering of the Heavy Underground.” The fourth annual Descendants of Crom includes acts Howling Giant, Ironflame, Horseburner, Orodruin, and more.
mxmtoon. Sat., June 4. 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rock. $23-43. roxianlive.com. The New York Times describes mxmtoon’s music as “intimate, conversational folk-pop simplicity of the Moldy Peaches or Regina Spektor, mixed with the Gen-Z, postgenre bedroom instincts of Clairo, girl in red and Beabadoobee,” and it couldn’t be said better.
Samurae / Sommelier / Bikini Islands / Dr. Clock & the Phantom Tones. Sat., June 4. 7 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $5. facebook.com/thegovtcenter. Settle in for a night of smooth and raspy flow (Samurae), bad day bops (Sommelier), tight-tempered indie rock (Bikini Islands), and dream pop under the waves (Dr. Clock & the Phantom Tones).
Flume. Sun., June 5. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Drive, North Side. $39.50-99. promowestlive.com. While it’s easy to place Flume into the electronic genre, his music doesn’t fit snuggly into any of the EDM subgenres — and that’s what makes his sound so wonderful. A mix of future bass, trap, electropop, hip hop, and more, Flume's boundary-blurring music transports listeners to a new realm.
Byron Nash and Jacquea Mae. Mon., June 6. 5-8 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. facebook.com/AlleghenyCityBrewing. Ease into the new work week with guitarist Bryon Nash and singer Jacquea Mae. Allegheny City Brewing welcomes the duo to their beer garten for a smooth evening of outdoor acoustic tunes.