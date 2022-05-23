Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 23-29

click to enlarge Photo: Justin Boyd The Commonheart

Kick off summer right with Pittsburgh’s The Commonheart as the bluesy-rock band makes their “return home” to Stage AE for an all-ages outdoor show. With special guests Jack Swing and Limousine Beach, the night is set to be a high-energy evening of body-moving live music. No “Pressure” though.Get ready to thrash and flail during this night of punk, ska, and metal.The Afghan Whigs have set out on a run of tour dates celebrating the recent announcement of their first new studio album in five years,(out this September), featuring high-octane, vaulting new music.“Just let my songs resonate with you somehow,” says alt/indie singer/songwriter Mikaela Davis on her website. “That would make me so happy.” Listen to Davis and let her music engulf you when she stops in the ’Burgh. Opening acts include local performers Rocket Loves Blue and Gabriella Salvucci.Come one, come all to this free, all-ages community concert. Acts include teen artists from YMCA’s Lighthouse program alongside program alumni and local professional performing artists.Not technically a concert, but a hoot and hollering musical good time nonetheless! Molly Alphabet, Joey Schuller, Billy Price, and more are set to perform at this country dance party.This edition of the quarterly event series features local acts Caleb Kopta, Dopamine, Sinia, and Kenny Potter.