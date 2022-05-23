 Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 23-29 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 23-29

Shows at Stage AE, The Mr. Roboto Project, Hard Rock Cafe, and more

The Commonheart. Sat., May 28. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Drive, North Side. $10. stageae.com. Kick off summer right with Pittsburgh’s The Commonheart as the bluesy-rock band makes their “return home” to Stage AE for an all-ages outdoor show. With special guests Jack Swing and Limousine Beach, the night is set to be a high-energy evening of body-moving live music. No “Pressure” though.

Stuck Lucky / Flying Raccoon Suit / Dissidente. Tue., May 24. 7-10:30 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. dltsgdom.com. Get ready to thrash and flail during this night of punk, ska, and metal.

The Afghan Whigs. Tue., May 24. 8 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $32.50-35. mrsmalls.com. The Afghan Whigs have set out on a run of tour dates celebrating the recent announcement of their first new studio album in five years, How Do You Burn? (out this September), featuring high-octane, vaulting new music.


Mikaela Davis. Wed., May 25. 7 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $10-12. hardrockcafe.com. “Just let my songs resonate with you somehow,” says alt/indie singer/songwriter Mikaela Davis on her website. “That would make me so happy.” Listen to Davis and let her music engulf you when she stops in the ’Burgh. Opening acts include local performers Rocket Loves Blue and Gabriella Salvucci.

Future Roots. Fri., May 27. 4-8 p.m. Homewood-Brushton YMCA. 7140 Bennett St., Homewood. Free. Search “Future Roots: Community Concert” on Facebook. Come one, come all to this free, all-ages community concert. Acts include teen artists from YMCA’s Lighthouse program alongside program alumni and local professional performing artists.

Honky-Tonk Jukebox. Fri., May 27. 7-11 p.m. Bloomfield Liedertafel Singing Society. 410 S. Mathilda St., Bloomfield. $20. facebook.com/honkeytonkjukebox. Not technically a concert, but a hoot and hollering musical good time nonetheless! Molly Alphabet, Joey Schuller, Billy Price, and more are set to perform at this country dance party.

Pittsburgh’s Very Own. Sat., May 28. 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $12-15. mrsmalls.com. This edition of the quarterly event series features local acts Caleb Kopta, Dopamine, Sinia, and Kenny Potter.

