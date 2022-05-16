Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 16-22

Bad Cop / Bad Cop, The Homeless Gospel Choir, and Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs! Mon., May 16. 7-11 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale. $16-18. dltsgdom.com. Psst … this concert is what your Pittsburgh punk dreams are made of.
Tech N9ne. Tue., May 17. 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave. McKees Rocks. $28-53. roxianlive.com. With special guests Joey Cool, X-Raided, and ¡Mayday!, when Tech N9ne’s tour lands in Pittsburgh, it will surely live up to his record label’s name: Strange Music. And strange is good.
Brahctopus. Fri., May 20. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. roxianlive.com. Space-rock collective Brahctopus is celebrating the release of a new single with The Sun Champs and The Other Bugs.
Millvale Music Festival. Fri., May 20 and Sat., May 21. Multiple times. Millvale. Free. millvalemusic.org. Wow, can you believe it? It’s time once again for the annual Millvale Music Festival, a local music showcase with more than 200 performers across over 24 stages. As live music slowly returns, this is a great opportunity to see some of your favorite Pittsburgh bands and musicians (and maybe discover a few new ones) all in one centralized place.
Alexi Kenney Plus La mer. Fri., May 20 and Sun., May 22. Multiple times. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20-$98. pittsburghsymphony.org. Life is tough. Soothe your soul with a little classical music.
Sara Serpa. Sun., May 22. 7 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. cityofasylum.org. City of Asylum Jazz Poetry Month is underway. As part of the 2022 program, Portuguese vocalist-composer Sara Serpa is presenting Encounters and Collisions, her newish work that “combines music, text, images and media to reflect on ideas of identity and migration.”