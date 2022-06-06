Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 6-12

TRAITRS. Mon., June 6. 7:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10-12. thegovernmentcenter.com. If you’ve been one of the people obsessed with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” since its appearance on Stranger Things, might I suggest giving these Toronto post-punks a try? Opening for TRAITRS are locals Take Me With You.
Lord Huron. Wed., June 8. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-75. promowestlive.com. I’m not crying; you’re crying. From the 13 Reasons Why hit “The Night We Met” to the somber “I Lied,” it may be best to bring a pack of tissues.
Fleetwood Mac Mania. Wed., June 8. 7:30 p.m.The Palace Theatre. 23 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. $20-45. thepalacetheatre.org. Never got a chance to see Fleetwood Mac live? Here’s your chance, kind of. The Fleetwood Mac Mania tribute band aims to recreate the energy and performances of the popular ’60s group with as much accuracy as possible.
Juneteenth Concert. Fri., June 10. Frick Environmental Center. 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Oakland. Free. pittsburghparks.org. Celebrate Juneteenth in Frick Park with local artists Sierra Sellers and Chandra Rhyme. Don’t forget to pack a blanket and snacks!
Tune-Yards. Sat., June 11. 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $28. mrsmalls.com. The duo, made up of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, is on tour following the 2021 release of their fifth album, sketchy., which “balances self-inspection and reflection with bombastic rallying cries, reminiscent of the furious tones of early days Tune-Yards.”
Kenny Chesney. Sat., June 11. 7 p.m. Heinz Field. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. $35-199. heinzfield.com. You probably already know he’s coming to town if you're a Kenny Chesney fan. If you’re not, take this as a sign to give the North Shore a wide breadth on Saturday …
The Real Sea, Mariage Blanc, Care Package. Sat., June 11. 8 p.m. brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com. Brillobox is open again, and it almost seems too good to be true. So come support this local business and Pittsburgh bands The Real Sea, Mariage Blanc, and Care Package while settling in for an ethereal night of dreamy, indie pop.