 Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 6-12 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 6-12

Shows at The Government Center, brillobox, Mr. Smalls, and more

By

click to enlarge The Zells - PHOTO: VICTORIA MILLER
Photo: Victoria Miller
The Zells
The Zells. Sat., June 11. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Last week, Pittsburgh’s The Zells released their second full-length record Ant Farm, a sizzling, fuzzy LP that builds upon the band’s mesh of post-punk and garage and indie rock. It was recorded in New York City during the pandemic with a stellar roster of folks, including RJ Gordon (Baked, Titus Andronicus) and Frank DiNardo at Adam Reich’s Second Base Studios in Brooklyn (Founder of Shea Stadium), and, according to Connor Murray, owner of the band’s record label Crafted Sounds, Ant Farm is reflective of The Zell’s development as a band over the past five years — as both Murray and the group grew together in the DIY music scene. They will celebrate the record with a release show alongside local bands Flower Crown, Dumplings, and ROWDY.

TRAITRS. Mon., June 6. 7:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10-12. thegovernmentcenter.com. If you’ve been one of the people obsessed with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” since its appearance on Stranger Things, might I suggest giving these Toronto post-punks a try? Opening for TRAITRS are locals Take Me With You.

Lord Huron. Wed., June 8. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-75. promowestlive.com. I’m not crying; you’re crying. From the 13 Reasons Why hit “The Night We Met” to the somber “I Lied,” it may be best to bring a pack of tissues.


Fleetwood Mac Mania. Wed., June 8. 7:30 p.m.The Palace Theatre. 23 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. $20-45. thepalacetheatre.org. Never got a chance to see Fleetwood Mac live? Here’s your chance, kind of. The Fleetwood Mac Mania tribute band aims to recreate the energy and performances of the popular ’60s group with as much accuracy as possible.

Juneteenth Concert. Fri., June 10. Frick Environmental Center. 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Oakland. Free. pittsburghparks.org. Celebrate Juneteenth in Frick Park with local artists Sierra Sellers and Chandra Rhyme. Don’t forget to pack a blanket and snacks!

Tune-Yards. Sat., June 11. 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $28. mrsmalls.com. The duo, made up of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, is on tour following the 2021 release of their fifth album, sketchy., which “balances self-inspection and reflection with bombastic rallying cries, reminiscent of the furious tones of early days Tune-Yards.”

Kenny Chesney. Sat., June 11. 7 p.m. Heinz Field. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. $35-199. heinzfield.com. You probably already know he’s coming to town if you're a Kenny Chesney fan. If you’re not, take this as a sign to give the North Shore a wide breadth on Saturday …


The Real Sea, Mariage Blanc, Care Package. Sat., June 11. 8 p.m. brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com. Brillobox is open again, and it almost seems too good to be true. So come support this local business and Pittsburgh bands The Real Sea, Mariage Blanc, and Care Package while settling in for an ethereal night of dreamy, indie pop.

Trending

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace, Brillobox, and more (June 3-5)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace, Brillobox, and more (June 3-5)

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

By Dontae Washington

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's top events: June 2-8

By CP Staff

Cory Henry

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 30-June 5

By Jordan Snowden

Bette Smith
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Moe's Brewery Tour returns, pairing live musicians with local breweries

By Dani Janae

Moe's Brewery Tour returns, pairing live musicians with local breweries (2)

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 30-June 5

By Jordan Snowden

Bette Smith

‘90s hip-hop artists to perform concert benefitting young Black scientists

By Jordan Snowden

‘90s hip-hop artists to perform concert benefitting young Black scientists

Sweetwater Center for the Arts hosts program for Black teaching artists

By Dani Janae

Sweetwater Center for the Arts hosts program for Black teaching artists
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 1- 7, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Watch the first trailer for Billy Porter's Pittsburgh-shot film Anything's Possible

Watch the first trailer for Billy Porter's Pittsburgh-shot film Anything's Possible

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace, Brillobox, and more (June 3-5)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace, Brillobox, and more (June 3-5)

By Dani Janae

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

By Dontae Washington

Moe's Brewery Tour returns, pairing live musicians with local breweries (2)

Moe's Brewery Tour returns, pairing live musicians with local breweries

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation