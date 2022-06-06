Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 6-12

click to enlarge Photo: Victoria Miller The Zells

Last week, Pittsburgh’s The Zells released their second full-length record, a sizzling, fuzzy LP that builds upon the band’s mesh of post-punk and garage and indie rock. It was recorded in New York City during the pandemic with a stellar roster of folks, including RJ Gordon (Baked, Titus Andronicus) and Frank DiNardo at Adam Reich’s Second Base Studios in Brooklyn (Founder of Shea Stadium), and, according to Connor Murray, owner of the band’s record label Crafted Sounds, Ant Farm is reflective of The Zell’s development as a band over the past five years — as both Murray and the group grew together in the DIY music scene. They will celebrate the record with a release show alongside local bands Flower Crown, Dumplings, and ROWDY.If you’ve been one of the people obsessed with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” since its appearance on, might I suggest giving these Toronto post-punks a try? Opening for TRAITRS are locals Take Me With You.I’m not crying; you’re crying. From thehit “The Night We Met” to the somber “I Lied,” it may be best to bring a pack of tissues.Never got a chance to see Fleetwood Mac live? Here’s your chance, kind of. The Fleetwood Mac Mania tribute band aims to recreate the energy and performances of the popular ’60s group with as much accuracy as possible.Celebrate Juneteenth in Frick Park with local artists Sierra Sellers and Chandra Rhyme. Don’t forget to pack a blanket and snacks!The duo, made up of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, is on tour following the 2021 release of their fifth album,which “balances self-inspection and reflection with bombastic rallying cries, reminiscent of the furious tones of early days Tune-Yards.”You probably already know he’s coming to town if you're a Kenny Chesney fan. If you’re not, take this as a sign to give the North Shore a wide breadth on Saturday …Brillobox is open again, and it almost seems too good to be true. So come support this local business and Pittsburgh bands The Real Sea, Mariage Blanc, and Care Package while settling in for an ethereal night of dreamy, indie pop.