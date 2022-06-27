Pittsburgh's top concerts: June 27-July 3 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Miss Freddye

Miss Freddye's Blues Band. Wed., June 29. 4:30-6 p.m. Carnegie Library of Homewood. 7101 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. Free. missfreddye.com. Snacks? Check. Lawn chair or blanket? Check. Good vibes? Check. You’re ready to enjoy Pittsburgh's Lady of the Blues — voted Best Blues Band or Performer in Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2020 Best of Pittsburgh readers’ poll.

Mt. Joy. Tue., June 28. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $35-85. promowestlive.com. On tour in support of their new album, Orange Blood, rock band Mt. Joy makes a stop at Stage AE.

MCG Jazz presents Lucas Ashby Brazilian Jazz featuring Rose Moraes. Thu., June 30. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu. According to MCG Jazz, you’ll “be dancing at your seats and in the aisles when singer, poet Rose Moraes brings the soul of Brazilian Music to Pittsburgh.”

The Claws / Royal Honey / The Cheats. Thu., June 30. 8-11 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. theclawsrock.com. Local punk rockers Royal Honey and The Cheats join The Claws when the Los Angeles rock 'n' roll band touches down in the city as part of their Strange Rumblings Tour '22.

The Sun Champs. Fri., July 1. 6-8 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. facebook.com/thesunchamps. Get groovy with local funk rock band The Sun Champs during Deutschtown First Freitag.

NonStop Broadway's Independence Day HAMILTON Sing-Along. Thu., June 30. 7-10 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $5-10. hardrockcafe.com. Sing at the top of your lungs! No really, during this performance, YOU are the main vocalist. Snag a singing ticket, sing and rap along to Hamilton, and make everyone else your backup singer.

Hemlock for Socrates / The Electric Grandmother / Dirt Room / Action Camp. Sat., July 2. 7:30 p.m. Club Cafe, 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $10. clubcafelive.com. What’s better than supporting a local band? Supporting and enjoying four local bands in one, vibrant evening.