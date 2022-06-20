Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 20-26 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Mani Bahia from Mani Bahia & The Mob

1Hood Media presents Local R&B Showcase. Fri., June 24. 6 p.m. Highmark Theatre. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $20. playhouse.pointpark.edu. The musical pool found in the city of Pittsburgh is vast and continuously growing, which can sometimes mean those deserving of a platform can get lost in the mix. Part of Pittsburgh Playhouse’s Inside/Outside Summer Concert Series, this showcase presented by 1Hood Media gives a stage to talented local artists and bands in the R&B scene. Join local up-and-comers Dejah Monae, Mani and the Mob, and Robin Grayson for an evening of drinks, mingling, and amazing tunes.



Perspectives Festival. June 21-26. Multiple times and locations. Free. perspectivesfest.com. Bought to life by Armenian American cellist and chamber musician Katya Janpoladyan, Perspectives Festival is Janpoladyan’s solution to Pittsburgh’s need for a platform for musicians of color. According to their website, the festival “strives to bring diverse performers together to facilitate a dialogue amongst musicians of varied backgrounds,” and allows for audiences who have been traditionally left out of chamber music to be reached. Perspectives Festival includes three classical and contemporary chamber music and jazz concerts across Beecheview, Wexford, and the Hill District.



My Morning Jacket. Wed., June 22. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Side. $42.50-$85. promowestlive.com. Ahhhhhh, ah ah AHHHH ahhh ah. (“Wordless Chorus” voice.) If you know, you know.



MCG Jazz presents Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra. Thu., June 23. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Highmark Theatre. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu. Feeling stressed? Relax with a bit of jazz. Featuring a 10-piece configuration that includes a rhythm section and six horns, the mission of the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra is to celebrate the city’s rich history with the musical genre.



The Band CAMINO. Fri., June 24. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $29.50-65. promowestlive.com. Pop-rock trio and Nashville-by-way-of Memphis-based act The Band CAMINO is touring in support of their self-titled debut album, which they unveiled in September 2021.



The WYEP Summer Music Festival. Sat., June 25. 3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. wyep.org. Now in its 23rd year, the annual WYEP Summer Music Festival, held on the last Saturday in June, is a “day-long celebration of national and local music” with a musical lineup as diverse as the city of Pittsburgh. This year's acts include Jukebox the Ghost, Seratones, Bill Deasy, The Living Street, Sierra Sellers, and Ashley Marina.



The Clarks. Sat., June 25. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Side. $20.22-75. promowestlive.com. It’s The Clarks. Enough said.



Summer Sounds w/Weather Permitting. Sun., June 26. 5-8 p.m. Hazelwood Green Plaza. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. hazelwoodlocal.eventbrite.com. The first in its summer concert series, listen to tunes from Snack Time Philly, Kenny Stockard, and BunHunnid while enjoying free crafts and activities, food trucks, and artisanal vendors.