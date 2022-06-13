 Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 13-19 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 13-19

Shows at Mad Bar PGH, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, and more

Hugo Cruz & Caminos: Roger Romero, Eli Naragon, Hugo Cruz, and Michael Bernabe
Photo: Hugo Cruz & Caminos
Hugo Cruz & Caminos: Roger Romero, Eli Naragon, Hugo Cruz, and Michael Bernabe
Hugo Cruz and Caminos. Wed., June 15. 7:30 p.m. Mattress Factory. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Pay What You Wish. chambermusicpittsburgh.org. As part of Chamber Music Pittsburgh’s Pittsburgh Performs series, which “showcases the city’s talented and diverse local musicians through performances in non-traditional venues,” the award-winning Cuban-jazz fusion band Hugo Cruz and Caminos is set to showcase its rhythmic stylings and eclectic mix of jazz and Cuban music at the Mattress Factory. While the band performs in the museum lobby, the doors to the courtyard will remain open, allowing you to flow freely between the galleries, Winifred Ann Lutz’s garden installation, and the intimate concert.

Kristin Hersh. Thu., June 16. 6:30 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $20. clubcafelive.com. Known for her time in rock bands Throwing Muses and 50 Foot Wave, as well as her solo adventures, Kristin Hersh’s music explores mental illness, rage, and trauma.

Sean 2:16 presents The Trap House Vol 3. Thu., June 16. 10 p.m. Mad Bar PGH. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. $5. Search “The Trap House Vol 3” on Facebook. Trap lovers, rejoice! This is a night dedicated solely to the hip-hop subgenre.


Homecoming Celebration. Fri., June 17-Sun., June 19. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Point State Park. 601 Commonwealth Pl., Downtown. Free. stoptheviolencepgh.com/wpa-juneteenth. From legendary funk band War to Talib Kweli, The Dazz Band, and more, you’ll be hard-pressed not to find a performance you’ll enjoy at this Juneteenth celebration. The lineup for the three-day festival, taking place both in Market Square and Point State Park, features jazz, hip hop, soul, and beyond.

The Moat Rats. Fri., June 17. 8 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Seven-piece, multi-genre local band, The Moat Rats, is releasing new music for the first time since 2020. Singles “Outta Sight” and “Strobe” debut Fri., June 17. That evening, they’ll take the stage at Thunderbird in support of the new tunes, alongside Back Alley Sound and ROWDY.

Plasmid, Latecomer, Rat Chasm, Nate Cross Band. Fri., June 17. 7 p.m. The Ormsby Ave Cafe. 402 Ormsby Ave., Mount Oliver. $10. facebook.com/plasmidband. Across the street from 222 Ormsby, get ready to party at this outdoor show with a bevy of hardcore Pittsburgh punk bands.

Jam on Walnut. Sat., June 18. 7 p.m. Walnut St., Shadyside. Free. Search “Jam on Walnut” on Facebook. It’s that time of year again! Jam on Walnut kicks off its summer concert series with a performance from No Bad JuJu.


Corinne Bailey Rae. Sat., June 18. 8 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Homestead. $39.75–59.75. librarymusichall.com. “Put Your Records On” loud or don’t; you may not need to since Corinne Bailey Rae, the singer of that 2006 global hit song, is making a tour stop at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.

