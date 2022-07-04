Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 4-10 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Chloe Hodgkins and Shannon Keating of Scratchy Blanket

Scratchy Blanket. Sat., July 9. 7-8 p.m. Arsenal Park. 255 40th St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/scratchyblanket. I can’t believe I’m typing this: Pittsburgh indie emo-pop group Scratchy Blanket is calling it quits after four fuzzy, delightful years. They play their last show during the Lawrenceville Art Crawl — let their soft and sweet vocals kiss you goodbye.

Dirty Heads. Tue., July 5. 5 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $39-85. promowestlive.com. Attention all smokers and reggae-rock fans!

Backstreet Boys. Tue., July 5. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. $39 and up. starlake.pavilionburgettstown.org. “Backstreet's back, alright!”

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire. Wed., July 6. 7 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. $39 and up. livenation.com. Excuse me, the ’70s are calling …

The Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra. Fri., July 8. 7:30 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $30. theoakstheater.com. The heroes, vigilantes, and villains of comics are realized in Smash!, the debut album from Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra. A collection of nine comic book-inspired pieces by Pittsburgh-area native composer, Stephen Philip Harvey, the SPHJO celebrates the release of Smash! alongside international trumpet virtuoso, Sean Jones.

Punchline. Fri., July 8. 8 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20-30. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Come wish local rock band Punchline a happy 25th birthday! Yes, you read that right. Formed in 1998 in Belle Vernon, the band is celebrating over two decades of infectious and stirring melodies. Opening for Punchline is String Machine and Dissidente.

The Argonauts. Sat., July 9. 8 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15-18. mrsmalls.com. Local funk, soul, and rockers The Argonauts release their debut, self-titled album on July 8. To kick off the release, the band is set to party at Mr. Smalls Theatre, with special guests Dream The Heavy and The Book Club.

Dub Corridor. Sat., July 9. 8 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $5-8. warhol.org. The latest Sounds Series event welcomes Pittsburgh-based musicians Soy Sos (aka Herman Pearl) and Bri Dominique as they perform as the duo, Dub Corridor. According to The Warhol's site, the pair will “experiment with the unique acoustics of this intimate urban alley turned patio/beer garden, with an exploratory, electronic, beat-driven, and dub-inspired set for a relaxed, outdoor summer evening.”

theCAUSE. Sat., July 9. 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Shrine Center Pavilion. 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick. $15-30. syriashriners.org. You know what an evening with theCAUSE means: buckle in for jam band and rock favorites from Grateful Dead, Phish, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and more.

The Doobie Brothers. Sat., July 9. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. $29.50 and up. livenation.com. Ooooh, “listen to the music” during The Doobie Brother's 50th-anniversary tour.

Keep the Sunday Scaries at bay with a breezy summer concert. Part of Allegheny County’s Summer Concert Series, funk band Midnight Star will ease you into the new week.