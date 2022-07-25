Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 25-31 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Phil Balko AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival 2021

AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival. Fri., July 29 and Sat., July 30. People’s Natural Gas Park. 90 Johns St., Johnstown. $25-75. floodcitymusic.com. Take a little venture out of the city, and you’ll be rewarded with a two-day, three-stage music festival featuring local and national American roots acts. Born from a large street fair, the festival’s roots were planted in 1989, slowly growing in size and music diversity as the years progressed.

Lucy Dacus. Wed., July 27. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 200 North Shore Drive, North Side. $25. promowestlive.com. This concert may turn into a giant karaoke session; it’s next to impossible not to want to belt along with Lucy Dacus’ chilling and moving vocals.

The Clarks. Fri., July 29. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. $25-300. clarksonline.com. Come for the Pirates vs. Phillies game; stay for The Clarks' postgame performance. Talk about a double hitter! Did I use that correctly? I don’t really know baseball …

Rage Against The Machine. Fri., July 29. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $120-350. ppgpaintsarena.com. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Rage Against The Machine! (And their openers, Run the Jewels, of course.)

Afro Yaqui Music Collective. Sat., July 30. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. bit.ly/afroyaqui. Listen to the multilingual jazz band one last time during their send-off celebration concert. Front-woman Gizelxanath Rodriguez and Ben Barson are moving to Mexico.

Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival. Sat., July 30 and Sun., July 31. Pittsburgh Shrine Center. 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick. $35-60. pghbluesrootsfest.com. What’s better than a phenomenal lineup of local and national blues acts? When the proceeds benefit the Autism Society of Pittsburgh and Band Together Pittsburgh, “a community-based nonprofit that uses the power of music to enrich the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.”