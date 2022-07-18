Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 18-25 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Jordan Knight Mayday Parade

Local music performances are a little light this week because the annual Deutschtown Music Festival is set for the weekend, featuring over 400 acts from in and around the Pittsburgh area. (Look for my preview on the fest online this Wednesday!) While you wait for the festivities, here are a few touring acts touching down in the ‘Burgh.



Sad Summer Festival 2022. Tue., July 19. 1:30 p.m. Stage AE. 200 North Shore Drive, North Side. $44. promowestlive.com. Block off your Tuesday afternoon, grab your vans, and rim your eyes with a ton of eyeliner. Sad Summer Festival returns to Pittsburgh with all the angst and punk pop your little alternative heart can handle. Acts include Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, and State Champs, among others. Does Hot Topic still exist? Maybe stop there too for a festival fit.

New Kids On The Block. Tue., July 19. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $28+. nkotb.com. They may not be that new anymore, but they still got the right stuff.

Eli Young Band. Tue., July 19. 6:30 p.m. Wild Things Park. 1 Washington Federal Way, Washington. $10-20. druskyentertainment.com. Now’s your chance to hear Eli Young Band’s recently released album Love Talking live.

Elf Power. Tue., July 19. 8 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. elfpower.com. Athens, Ga.-based Elephant 6 Collective band Elf Power released their 14th studio album Artificial Countrysides on July 15 via Yep Roc Records. Elf Power performs at Club Cafe on tour in support of the LP.

Big Gigantic. Thu., July 21. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 200 North Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-75. promowestlive.com. Search “Big Gigantic” on Google, and the duo’s genre is listed as hip hop. But the real ones know — their sound is a blend of jazz, funk, and hip hop held together with an electronic base.

PJ Morton. Sun., July 24. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 200 North Shore Dr., North Side. $32.50-75. promowestlive.com. I would normally pout at a Sunday concert, but the deep soothing voice of American Grammy-winning musician PJ Morton is the perfect way to ease into a new work week.