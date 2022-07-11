Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 11-17 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Black Music Festival. July 14-17. 11 a.m-9 p.m. Multiple locations Downtown. Free. wpajuneteenth.com. Broken into four themed days — Jazz, Gospel, Classic Hip Hop/R&B, and Funk, Blues, and Soul — the 2022 Pittsburgh Black Music Festival brings music greats like The Ohio Players, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Rakim, The Walls Group, and more to Market Square and The Point. The free event is in honor of Pittsburgh native and songstress Phyllis Hyman.

Dead & Company. Tue., July 12. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. $39 and up. deadandcompany.com. Hot take: I think Dead & Company is made better with the addition of John Mayer. Please don’t @ me.

Kenny Stockard. Fri., July 15. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Local alt R&B artist Kenny Stockard dropped his debut album, Chase Chance, last week. He celebrates with an album release party, alongside LIVEFROMTHECITY and Deejay Aesthetics.

Pop. 1280, Death Instinct, Trovants, 2020K. Fri., July 15. 7:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $8-10. brownpapertickets.com. We might not be in New York City, but listening to New York post-punk quartet Pop. 1280 in the North Side is close, right?

Melt and Millvin and the Etnoids with Hearken. Fri., July 15. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com. Come for the local punk rock festivities, stay for the Icy Pisces dance party, running until 2 a.m.

Maren Morris. Fri., July 15. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 200 North Shore Drive, North Side. $49.50-99. promowestlive.com. This country star humbly asks you to see her and Brent Cobb perform during her Humble Quest Tour.

Any summer can be a Summer of Love when the Woodstock cover band, Summer of Love, performs.